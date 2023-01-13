Read full article on original website
Lisa Marie Presley’s Half-Brother Navarone Garibaldi Breaks Silence on Her Death: ‘I Wish Things Had Been Different Between Us’
Lisa Marie Presley’s half-brother is paying tribute to his “big sister” after her death. “Big sister … i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side,” Navarone Garibaldi — Priscilla Presley’s son with ex-boyfriend Marco Garibaldi — penned via Instagram on Friday, January 13, one day […]
musictimes.com
Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54: Real Cause of Death Tragic After Shocking Comatose
Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has passed away. She was 54 years old. The world was shocked to hear her in comatose on Thursday, January 12, night. But was shocked further to read that she has not survived shortly after. The sole child of the...
Footage of Lisa Marie Presley celebrating Elvis’ birthday shared days before her death
Footage of Lisa Marie Presley celebrating her late father’s birthday was posted just a few days before her passing. Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, died Thursday at 54. In the video shared by “Elvis” director Baz Luhrmann, Presley is seen with friends and family at a party for Elvis’ birthday, who was born January, 8, 1935 and died August 16, 1977 at 42. “It was so great to share ELVIS’ birthday with Lisa Marie Presley, Riley (Keough), friends, family and all those that, in the spirit of ELVIS went out to the theatres,” Luhrmann, 60, captioned the...
musictimes.com
Lisa Marie Presley Was 'Out of Control Spending' Before Death Despite Whopping Monthly Income
Court records that were made public months before Lisa Marie Presley's death revealed how much money she was spending. Last Thursday, after police responded to a "not breathing" call from her Calabasas home, the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley passed away at a hospital. Riley, Harper, and Finley...
Lisa Marie Presley’s California Mansion Is Spectacular [Pictures]
Lisa Marie Presley's final home was a spectacular estate in California, and pictures show an ultra-luxurious property that was a fitting residence for rock music royalty. As celebrity real estate Dirt.com reports, Presley spent the final years of her life in a 6-bedroom, 7-bathroom, 7,440-square-foot mansion in an exclusive area of Calabasas, Calif. She began renting that house after selling off her family home in Calabasas in 2021, after her son, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide in that house.
Popculture
Nancy Sinatra Reveals Candid Phone Call From Elvis Presley After Lisa Marie's Birth
A long-time friend of the Presleys paid tribute to Lisa Marie Presley after news broke Thursday of her passing at age 54. Following the announcement, Nancy Sinatra wrote: "Every now and then I find myself wishing very hard that there is a hereafter and tonight is one of those times. Otherwise the nothingness, the emptiness are too hard to bear." On Jan. 13, Nancy tweeted another ode to the late singer from a memory of her famous father. "When his little girl was born Elvis called me, she wrote. "He was so excited his voice was whispery. He said his baby was born blessed and would live a life of privilege, but there are "so many babies born in the ghetto who will have hard lives and struggles. It isn't fair." Nancy continued, "His heart was full of love – and pain. I don't know why he shared his thoughts with me but I'm glad he did so I can share them with you. Elvis was much more than a phenomenon, he was a loving, caring mortal man." It is also worth noting that their fathers, Elvis Presley and Frank Sinatra, sang together multiple times and appeared in the 1960 television special Welcome Home Elvis.
Fans Want Austin Butler To Stop Talking Like Elvis Presley
Austin Butler trained for over three years to portray Elvis Presley in the biopic simply titled Elvis. He truly immersed himself in the process and there is one thing he can’t quite shake: the voice. Fans are now questioning why Austin seems to still be speaking in Elvis’ iconic dialect.
ETOnline.com
Lisa Marie Presley Remembered by Oprah Winfrey, Sarah Ferguson and More Stars
Lisa Marie Presley died in Los Angeles on Thursday after she suffered cardiac arrest and was subsequently hospitalized. She was 54. The unexpected death left many in shock, and the singer-songwriter's famous friends, fans and family expressed their grief and shock in a number of tributes shared on social media.
Lisa Marie Presley Covered Elvis Presley’s ‘Don’t Cry Daddy’
Lisa Marie Presley did a version of Elvis Presley's "Don't Cry Daddy" with her vocals and her dad's. "Don't Cry Daddy" became a hit.
Priscilla Presley Through the Years: Marriage to Elvis, Motherhood and More
Every king has his queen. Priscilla Presley, who was married to Elvis Presley from 1967 to 1973, has kept her late ex-husband’s legacy alive for decades. In her own words, Priscilla — who frequently moved around as a child due to her stepfather’s job in the U.S. Air Force — was a shy girl who […]
iheart.com
Lisa Marie Presley Died After Second Cardiac Event, DNR
(Calabasas, CA) -- Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland. The daughter of Elvis Presley died Thursday at age 54. A representative says she'll be buried at Presley's mansion in Memphis next to her son Benjamin, who died by suicide in 2020. New details about the tragic...
Elvis' Ex Linda Thompson Says Her Heart Is "Too Heavy for Words" After Lisa Marie Presley's Death
Watch: Tom Hanks "Heartbroken" Over Lisa Marie Presley’s Death. Elvis Presley's ex-girlfriend is expressing her heartbreak following his daughter Lisa Marie Presley's death. Following the singer's death on Jan. 12 at age 54 from a possible heart attack, Linda Thompson, who dated the King of Rock and Roll in the ‘70s, shared an emotional post on social media.
Elvis Presley and Priscilla’s Swinging 60s Wedding Attire Came From Two Surprise Sources
Elvis Presley and Priscilla's swinging 60s wedding attire came from two surprising and very different sources.
People are remembering Lisa Marie Presley for her incredible work fighting to save animals
Lisa Marie Presley was widely known as a singer and songwriter, following in the footsteps of her father Elvis. But she was also a passionate animal advocate, and after the news of her death on Jan. 12, PETA joined the floods of tributes online to specifically celebrate the late icon’s contributions to animal rights. They began with the lesser known story of Lisa Marie saving a chimpanzee by the same name from a horrendous fate of abuse and exploitation. Back in 2007, a female chimpanzee would be born, not only sharing the same birthday as Elvis (Jan. 8) but sharing the name Lisa Marie. After being torn away from her family by breeders, the young chimp was shipped off to an Elvis impersonator in Chicago, who used her in his shows.
ETOnline.com
