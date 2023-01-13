Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 5 best barbecue restaurants in Houston. How many have you been to?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
Get your free chicken salad in Houston this ThursdayAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Unclaimed $1 million lottery ticket sold at Texas gas stationBeth TorresPrairie View, TX
Come and meet the stars of Breaking Bad in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Longstanding Texas Ranch is for SaleBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Related
thekatynews.com
18 Players From Houston Nominated For 2023 Mcdonald’s All American Games In Houston
McDonald’s will reveal the final roster of 48 players later this month. Today marks another defining moment in basketball history – 722 of the nation’s elite girls and boys high school basketball players have been nominated for the chance to shine on one of basketball’s elite stages: the McDonald’s All American Games. This includes 18 athletes from Houston, TX (5 boys, 13 girls) – who follow in the footsteps of legendary players who have given their all on the court – the culmination of hard work and determination spanning many years to become one of basketball’s best.
thekatynews.com
Fishing Innovator To Be Inducted Into the Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame
“Wally Marshall’s outstanding accomplishments as a trailblazer in the sport of crappie fishing are unparalleled,” said Dan Kessler, Texas Freshwater Fishing Hall of Fame selection committee chairman. “His leadership in bringing forth new ideas and innovative products to crappie fishing and the fishing community in general are second to none. On their own merits, these accomplishments warranted Wally’s consideration for membership in The Hall of Fame. However, it is Wally’s commitment to a lifelong passion for educating current and future anglers as well as the willingness to give his time and resources back to the fishing community that resulted in unanimous support for his induction to the Hall of Fame.”
thekatynews.com
Houston Community College New Line-Up of Classes and Programs for Spring 2023
Houston Community College is geared up for the Spring and has a new line-up of classes and programs in 2023 at HCC Southwest campuses. These programs can lead to degrees, certificates and skills and are building blocks to an associate degree or bachelor’s degree for those who want to advance their educations. Scholarships are available for qualified students.
thekatynews.com
Five join DePelchin Children’s Center Board of Directors
Five respected members of the Greater Houston community have joined the DePelchin Children’s Center Board of Directors and will help provide leadership for the longtime nonprofit organization as it continues to serve Texas children and families. Founded in Houston in 1892, DePelchin delivers services in Houston, San Antonio, Austin...
thekatynews.com
Comptroller Glenn Hegar Releases Texas Broadband Development Map Identifying Areas Eligible for Funding
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar announced today the release of the Texas Broadband Development Map, which uses data collected from internet service providers (ISPs) to show the availability of various types of high-speed internet access across Texas. The process for creating the map follows the process used by the Federal Communications...
thekatynews.com
“Stepping Into the Future” Scholarship
Dr. James M. Jacobs with Your Total Foot Care Specialist is pleased to announce that 2023 applications are now being accepted for two $1,500 “Stepping into the Future” scholarships for 2023 Katy ISD graduating seniors. Applications must be submitted to the office of Your Total Foot Care Specialist by March 31, 2023, 5:00 p.m. A third-party committee will select the two winning applicants.
thekatynews.com
Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar Releases Statement on Federal Government’s Failure to Extend Broadband Challenge Deadline
I’m disappointed that the National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) has stubbornly refused to resolve a problem of its own creation and may sacrifice data quality to meet arbitrary and aggressive timelines. However, in response to pressure from Texas and other states, NTIA has indicated that availability challenges filed...
thekatynews.com
Harris County Attorney Menefee Files Student Debt Relief Brief in US Supreme Court
“Student loan debt has become an inescapable financial burden for many Americans, including first generation college students whose parents couldn’t afford to pay their way through school. We filed this brief to give those folks relief,” said Harris County Attorney Christian D. Menefee. “Not only does the student debt relief plan have a positive impact on people who are drowning in student loan payments, it also helps the County by allowing these people to more fully participate in the local economy. Importantly, leaders at all levels of government need to be discussing making college more attainable for future generations. Students in Harris County shouldn’t be dissuaded from going to college because it’s become unreasonably expensive—each of them deserves the opportunity to pursue a higher education.”
Comments / 0