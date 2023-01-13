Read full article on original website
Related
Adams offers Philly mayor vegan cheesecake in playoff bet
NEW YORK -- When sports teams go head-to-head in a big game, that often means a bet between city mayors with classic hometown favorite foods as prizes.But for this weekend's playoff game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants, Mayor Eric Adams is thinking about something plant-based."I'm going to reach out to the mayor of Philadelphia, and I'm going to give him a vegan cheesecake," Adams said Tuesday.Sources say no bet has been officially made yet with Philadelphia's mayor.
Dodgers Schedule: LA to Play San Diego on Sunday Night Baseball
They'll be on ESPN's telecast in May.
Malone out for Nuggets due to health and safety protocols
The Denver Nuggets announced on social media that head coach Michael Malone will miss the game Tuesday night against Portland after entering the league's health and safety protocols.Assistant coach David Adelman will fill in for a Nuggets team that entered the night tied with Memphis for the top spot in the Western Conference. The Nuggets (30-13) have won 13 straight home games.Malone was hired by Denver on June 15, 2015. He's won 344 games over eight seasons with the Nuggets, which is the third-most in team history. He trails only Doug Moe (432) and George Karl (423). Malone also has a 21-27 postseason mark with Denver.
Comments / 0