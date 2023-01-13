Read full article on original website
realtynewsreport.com
Why Did Tesla Lease 1 Million SF in Houston?
BROOKSHIRE, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Tesla leased a 1,040,000 SF warehouse/distribution facility in Brookshire, about 30 miles west of Houston, according to the fourth quarter industrial research report from the Transwestern real estate firm. As its long-standing practice, Tesla does not release details about such things....
Earn up to $225k by working at Buc-ee's: Why its employees are the happiest in Texas, South Carolina, and Florida?
Buc-ee's needs no introduction. It is one of the most reputed and fastest-growing companies in Texas, the United States. It not only has locations in Texas but also in Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Alabama, Colorado, and Kentucky.
The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?
Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
In inauguration speech, Gov. Abbott vows to prioritize property tax relief, education during legislative session
Gov. Greg Abbott takes the oath of office for his third term as Texas governor outside the Texas Capitol on Jan. 17. Abbott promised to strengthen the state power grid, cut property taxes and improve school safety in his inauguration speech. (Hannah Norton/Community Impact) To kick off his third term...
H-E-B employee starts online petition calling for punishment-free sick days
H-E-B is a Texan instituion. Florence Butt started the company in a small town in the Texas hill country in 1905. Her son Howard E. Butt- whose initials formed the company's name, took over the business in the 1920s. Now the San Antonio-based company now has 425 stores across Texas and Mexico and revenues of $34 billion.
Conroe brewery receives flood of threats, harassment after canceling Kyle Rittenhouse event
The CEO of Southern Star Brewery said the cancellation was prompted primarily by concerns from local patrons rather than pressure from a 'woke mob' or distributors such as H-E-B.
Read the latest on the FM 1960 widening road project
Read below for the latest development news. (Canva Courtesy) The Texas Department of Transportation is reconstructing and widening a half-mile stretch of FM 1960 near North Eldridge Parkway. Cost: $14.69 million Harris County Precinct 3 plans new road projects Redistricting brought many changes for Harris County precincts 3 and 4...
Racist flyers left in several neighborhoods around Houston
MISSION BEND, Texas — More racist flyers were found in another Houston-area neighborhood. This time, in Mission Bend. Last week, similar flyers were found in the Heights and on the northeast side. Neighbors in Mission Bend said they won't let the hateful messages affect how they live. “Their goal...
The 5 best barbecue restaurants in Houston. How many have you been to?
Over the last couple of weeks, I have looked at the best burgers, breakfast tacos, and pizzas in Houston. Today we continue our "best of" series and look at my favorite type of food- barbecue, to see where to find the best barbecue in Houston.
You might have lived in a Texas ghost town without realizing it; Here’s where they are and why
Have you ever lived in a ghost town? If you’re a Texas resident, it’s more likely than you think. As of July 2022, Texas joined California as one of the only two states with a population greater than 30 million, clocking in at an estimated 30,029,572. Texas saw the fourth-largest percentage of growth in the […]
Fort Bend ISD considers budget cuts in 2023
One savings option the district implemented is reducing the bus stops for its Academy programs. (Designed by La'Toya Smith) Fort Bend ISD had looked to the Nov. 8 midterm elections as a chance to raise the district’s tax rate to bridge a $47 million budget shortfall by fiscal year 2024-25. However, 54% of voters denied a proposition during the election that would have resulted in a $0.0755 tax rate increase and an additional $47.7 million in revenue.
1,000-home development planned for Magnolia area in 2025
Shea Homes acquired land in the Magnolia area for the new community. (Courtesy Shea Homes) A new housing development is slated to come to the Magnolia community in the next two years. According to a Jan. 17 news release, Shea Homes acquired 430 acres in west Montgomery County along FM...
United Airlines’ expanded training center to bring 1,800 jobs to Houston area
The $32 million expansion of United Airlines' Global Inflight Training Center includes an aquatic center featuring a 125,000-gallon pool that will allow flight attendant trainees to practice safe evacuation strategies in the case of a water landing. (Wesley Gardner/Community Impact) United Airlines held a Jan. 17 ribbon-cutting at George Bush...
New event venue Grand Pines Reserve eyes opening in Conroe
The event venue anticipates opening this summer with event dates beginning in September. (Rendering courtesy Grand Pines Reserve) Grand Pines Reserve is under construction at 408 Bryant Road, Conroe. The event venue anticipates opening this summer with event dates beginning in September for weddings, corporate events, retreats and parties. Venue options include two ceremony options and a grand reception space.
Brewery refuses to host an event for Kyle Rittenhouse attracting threats
Southern Star Brewery in Conroe, Texas, was booked to host the "Rally Against Censorship" featuring Kyle Rittenhouse but the venue decided to cancel the booking. "Southern Star Brewery is an apolitical organization, but we feel that this event doesn't reflect our own values and we could not in good faith continue to rent our space for the event on 1/26. We don't do rallies, we make beer for people who like beer."
Candidacy filing for Katy City Council, Katy ISD board to begin Jan. 18
Candidacy filing for the May 6 general election will begin Jan. 18 and end Feb. 17. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Residents of Katy interested in City Council and Katy ISD board of trustees positions can file for candidacy beginning Jan. 18. The candidate filing period will end Feb. 17. Early voting...
Spring-area task force to target flood mitigation along Cypress Creek in 2023 with drainage district
The Cypress Creek Flooding Task Force—which formed in 2019, according to Wilkerson—initially announced the proposed Cypress Creek drainage district in May. (Designed by Ronald Winters) The Cypress Creek Flooding Task Force is hoping to speed up flood mitigation efforts along Cypress Creek by creating a drainage district by...
The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A “Sundown Town”
The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
Abbott expands Operation Lone Star in West Texas as "Biden ignores crisis"
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has announced he is expanding Operation Lone Star in West Texas due to "President Biden ignoring the crisis." "The Texas National Guard expanded its Operation Lone Star mission to El Paso in response to the unprecedented number of illegal border crossings in the area. The Texas Air National Guard provided four C-130J Hercules aircraft to expedite movement of personnel and vehicles to the far western region, with tactical troop movements also occurring across Texas."
Joe's Italian Grill plans to open sixth location in Fulshear by end of January
Joe's Italian Grill and Pizza will offer many traditional entrees. (Courtesy Joe's Italian Grill) Joe’s Italian Grill and Pizza has plans to open at the Marcel Town Center at Cross Creek by the end of January. Located at 6627 W. Cross Creek Bend Lane, Fulshear, its menu features a...
