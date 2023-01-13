ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katy, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thekatynews.com

18 Players From Houston Nominated For 2023 Mcdonald’s All American Games In Houston

McDonald’s will reveal the final roster of 48 players later this month. Today marks another defining moment in basketball history – 722 of the nation’s elite girls and boys high school basketball players have been nominated for the chance to shine on one of basketball’s elite stages: the McDonald’s All American Games. This includes 18 athletes from Houston, TX (5 boys, 13 girls) – who follow in the footsteps of legendary players who have given their all on the court – the culmination of hard work and determination spanning many years to become one of basketball’s best.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Two, including former Houston Texans football player, charged with kidnapping

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police arrested two men, including a former Houston Texans football player, in connection to a kidnapping that happened in Laurel. Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers said officers responded to Chase Bank on Highland Colony Parkway on Thursday, January 12. When they arrived at the scene, the victim said he was kidnapped from Laurel and was taken to the bank and forced to withdraw money.
RIDGELAND, MS
Houston Chronicle

Houston sandwich scene heats up with new spots joining old faves

Cajun, soul food, seafood—Houston is known for its delicious range of cuisines. When it comes to sandwiches, though, the city has been lagging behind other dining destinations. This is changing thanks to several sando connoisseurs who will soon be sharing their talents with Houston diners. Acclaimed Vietnamese chef Christine...
HOUSTON, TX
realtynewsreport.com

Why Did Tesla Lease 1 Million SF in Houston?

BROOKSHIRE, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Tesla leased a 1,040,000 SF warehouse/distribution facility in Brookshire, about 30 miles west of Houston, according to the fourth quarter industrial research report from the Transwestern real estate firm. As its long-standing practice, Tesla does not release details about such things....
BROOKSHIRE, TX
KHOU

Miss Universe R'Bonney Gabriel talks about her Houston roots

HOUSTON — She made history as the first Filipina-American to be crowned Miss Texas and Miss USA. And now, R’Bonney Gabriel of Friendswood is the newly crowned Miss Universe. She told KHOU 11’s Marcelino Benito Monday that it's been a whirlwind since she won, though it took a...
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Casket found in ditch of Houston neighborhood

Lloyd Tucker Jr. made a strange discovery outside his home in northeast Houston Sunday morning while he was heading out to run some errands. He saw a casket sitting in a ditch at the intersection of Hillis St. and Parkette Drive near Tidwell Road. He says the casket wasn't there the previous night.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Jon Smith Subs opens new location off Fry Road in Cypress

Jon Smith Subs—a multinational sandwich chain—opened at 8350 Fry Road, Ste. 600, Cypress, on Jan. 16. The eatery offer six-inch and footlong submarine sandwiches, including classics, such as turkey breast and tuna sandwiches, as well as localized options, including a Cajun and or teriyaki sub. This marks the brand’s first location in Texas, according to the franchise’s website, with a location in Frisco and a location in Fort Worth listed as coming soon. 281-213-4871. www.jonsmithsubs.com.
CYPRESS, TX
thekatynews.com

Houston Community College New Line-Up of Classes and Programs for Spring 2023

Houston Community College is geared up for the Spring and has a new line-up of classes and programs in 2023 at HCC Southwest campuses. These programs can lead to degrees, certificates and skills and are building blocks to an associate degree or bachelor’s degree for those who want to advance their educations. Scholarships are available for qualified students.
HOUSTON, TX
spacecityweather.com

A return to winter-like conditions is finally on the horizon for Houston

Good morning. With winter about one-half over, I thought we might take a moment to look back at what has come, and look forward to what is left. Although the region experienced a deep freeze during the days preceding the Christmas holiday, it has otherwise been a rather warm season. Overall, the month of December finished with an average temperature 1.7 degrees above normal. January, so far, has been very warm. The month’s average temperature of 62.3 degrees is running 9.1 degrees above normal.
HOUSTON, TX
Talk 1340

Legendary Red Raider Owned Bar Burns Down in Houston

When I was in Houston for the Texas Bowl, I had the pleasure of getting an incredible sandwich and tater tots at the State's oldest Irish Sports Pub Griff's. I had the Chicken Philly and it was legitimately one of the best sandwiches I've ever had. Just a few weeks...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

New event venue Grand Pines Reserve eyes opening in Conroe

The event venue anticipates opening this summer with event dates beginning in September. (Rendering courtesy Grand Pines Reserve) Grand Pines Reserve is under construction at 408 Bryant Road, Conroe. The event venue anticipates opening this summer with event dates beginning in September for weddings, corporate events, retreats and parties. Venue options include two ceremony options and a grand reception space.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Best Stop Cajun convenience store is coming to Katy

The Best Stop Supermarket is known for its boudin, cracklins, sausage, specialty meats and Cajun seasonings. (Courtesy The Best Stop Supermarket) The Best Stop Supermarket, a Louisiana-based, Cajun cuisine convenience store known for its boudin, cracklins, sausage, specialty meats and Cajun seasonings, will open its first Texas location in Katy by the spring. The new franchise will be located at 806 Katy Fort Bend Road, Katy. 337-233-5805. www.beststopinscott.com.
KATY, TX
Houston Press

This Week in Houston Food Events: Crawfish Season Returns and a Burger Worth a Ride to the Bay

Here's a look at this week's hottest culinary happenings:. To honor the 2023 Year of the Rabbit, Sprinkles bakery and the non-profit collective of Asian and Pacific Islander leaders of Gold House have teamed up to release a Gold Bunny Almond Red Velvet Cupcake featuring almond-filled red velvet cake atop an almond cookie crust and topped with almond cream cheese frosting. The cupcake is also featured in a Lunar New Year Red Box inclusive of custom red envelopes to gift. The cupcakes and bundle are available at Sprinkles bakeries nationwide, including in Rice Village and Westheimer, from January 16 through January 29.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy