McDonald’s will reveal the final roster of 48 players later this month. Today marks another defining moment in basketball history – 722 of the nation’s elite girls and boys high school basketball players have been nominated for the chance to shine on one of basketball’s elite stages: the McDonald’s All American Games. This includes 18 athletes from Houston, TX (5 boys, 13 girls) – who follow in the footsteps of legendary players who have given their all on the court – the culmination of hard work and determination spanning many years to become one of basketball’s best.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO