Mansfield, OH

richlandsource.com

NAMI Richland County among 50 national grant honorees

MANSFIELD -- The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Richland County has announced the organization has been selected as a grant recipient of the NAMI National and Kohl’s Corporation Grant. Funds will be used to expand the capacity for information and support where they are needed most at the...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Hawks becomes a specialist in Elder Law

ASHLAND -- Critchfield, Critchfield & Johnston has announce that associate Nicole M. Hawks successfully completed the examination process required by the Ohio State Bar Association (OSBA) for certification as a specialist in Elder Law. Hawks is an associate with the firm’s Estate Planning and Elder Law practices. She has extensive...
ASHLAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Extra police officers assigned to Massillon Middle School

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Additional police officers will be at Massillon Middle School Tuesday after officials were made aware of a threat on social media. Massillon police said they are investigating the Snapchat threat and are taking all proper precautions. Besides the school resource officer, there will be an...
MASSILLON, OH
whbc.com

Parole Board Recommends Against Clemency for Keith

COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Governor Mike DeWine makes the final decision, but the Ohio Parole Board has recommended against clemency for Canton native Kevin Keith. He has long maintained his innocence in the 1994 murders of two women and a 4-year-old girl in Bucyrus.
OHIO STATE
richlandsource.com

Area Agency on Aging plans to seek tax levy renewal on May 2 primary ballot

MANSFIELD -- The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging plans to seek renewal of its five-year, 1.5-mill property tax levy on the May 2 primary ballot. Representatives from the agency met Tuesday morning with Richland County commissioners, who approved a resolution that sends the agency to Auditor Pay Dropsey to determine the actual dollar amounts associated with the levy renewal.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
richlandsource.com

Mansfield City Schools hosts program honoring Martin Luther King Jr.

MANSFIELD — Monday's Martin Luther King Jr. program included a number of participants that shared a variety of voices and perspectives at Mansfield Senior High School. Senior High student Daniel Lloyd sang “Ordinary People” by John Legend. Senior High student Ava Bunn read “I, Too” by Langston Hughes. Senior High student C'Arah Coleman performed Sam Cooke's "A Change is Gonna Come." The critically acclaimed song was released in 1964 and became an anthem for the Civil Rights Movement.
MANSFIELD, OH
wtuz.com

Fake Money Seen at Local Businesses

The New Philadelphia police reported the use of fake $100 bills being used with these specific ones looking more realistic than the last ones being circulated. A male using these bills at two separate businesses is described as wearing a black or blue hooded sweatshirt with yellow sleeves and a white and red baseball cap. He also wore a camo mask over his face.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
richlandsource.com

Crestline ‘Chamber Chat’ to begin Jan. 25

CRESTLINE -- The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) is pleased to announce the start of a monthly Crestline-based “Chamber Chat,” the first of which will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 8 to 9 a.m. at Spots Rolling Bean Coffee Co, 211 N. Thoman St., Crestline.
CRESTLINE, OH
richlandsource.com

Section of W. Fourth St. closed through Jan. 24

MANSFIELD -- Due to water-tap placement, the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed. West Fourth Street from Washington Avenue to Bowman Street.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Reynoldsburg rolls like thunder over Lancaster

Reynoldsburg left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Lancaster 57-26 on January 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Reynoldsburg and Lancaster squared off with February 7, 2022 at Reynoldsburg High School last season. For more, click here.
REYNOLDSBURG, OH
13abc.com

Two hospitalized in Erie County crash on Monday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a crash in Erie County that sent two to the hospital on Monday. OSHP says the crash occurred on Jan. 16 at approximately 1:44 p.m. on Mason Road near the intersection of Magill Road in Groton Township in Erie County.
ERIE COUNTY, OH
unioncountydailydigital.com

Giant Lizards Found At Union County Fairgrounds

MARYSVILLE – For six hours Saturday and another six hours Sunday, the Union County Fairgrounds, 845 N. Main St., will turn back the clock 175 million years – give or take a few million on either side – and again become home to the creatures that roamed the Earth at that time. These really big lizards known to us today as dinosaurs.
MARYSVILLE, OH
richlandsource.com

Germaine M. Monachino

Germaine M. Monachino, 97, formerly of Mansfield passed away January 13, 2023 at Jennifer Gardens in Port Richey, Florida. Germaine was born September 25, 1925 in France to Joseph and Marie (Decker) Faust. She married James Monachino in 1944 and emigrated to the United States. Germaine was a talented seamstress and dressmaker, creating clothing both professionally and for her family. For many years she worked in the alteration department at the H.L. Reed Company. Germaine volunteered at Mansfield General Hospital and was a long-time member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church where she sang in the choir. She was a wonderful cook and hostess, providing elegant meals for the holidays and numerous special occasions.
MANSFIELD, OH

