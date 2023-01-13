Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
richlandsource.com
NAMI Richland County among 50 national grant honorees
MANSFIELD -- The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Richland County has announced the organization has been selected as a grant recipient of the NAMI National and Kohl’s Corporation Grant. Funds will be used to expand the capacity for information and support where they are needed most at the...
richlandsource.com
NAMI's Black Mental Health & Wellness Symposium set for Feb. 11 at Mansfield Playhouse
MANSFIELD -- The National Alliance on Mental Illness Richland County (NAMI RC) has partnered with NAMI National and Kohl’s Corporation as a grant recipient to expand the capacity for information and support where they are needed most at the community level, specifically for the African American communities. Upon hearing...
New programs help NE Ohio seniors with food, home repairs
Four new initiatives aimed at helping Northeast Ohio seniors with food, home repairs and transportation are part of a record $3.4 million investment in the region, according to the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging.
richlandsource.com
Hawks becomes a specialist in Elder Law
ASHLAND -- Critchfield, Critchfield & Johnston has announce that associate Nicole M. Hawks successfully completed the examination process required by the Ohio State Bar Association (OSBA) for certification as a specialist in Elder Law. Hawks is an associate with the firm’s Estate Planning and Elder Law practices. She has extensive...
cleveland19.com
Extra police officers assigned to Massillon Middle School
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Additional police officers will be at Massillon Middle School Tuesday after officials were made aware of a threat on social media. Massillon police said they are investigating the Snapchat threat and are taking all proper precautions. Besides the school resource officer, there will be an...
whbc.com
Parole Board Recommends Against Clemency for Keith
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – Governor Mike DeWine makes the final decision, but the Ohio Parole Board has recommended against clemency for Canton native Kevin Keith. He has long maintained his innocence in the 1994 murders of two women and a 4-year-old girl in Bucyrus.
richlandsource.com
Area Agency on Aging plans to seek tax levy renewal on May 2 primary ballot
MANSFIELD -- The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging plans to seek renewal of its five-year, 1.5-mill property tax levy on the May 2 primary ballot. Representatives from the agency met Tuesday morning with Richland County commissioners, who approved a resolution that sends the agency to Auditor Pay Dropsey to determine the actual dollar amounts associated with the levy renewal.
richlandsource.com
Mansfield City Schools hosts program honoring Martin Luther King Jr.
MANSFIELD — Monday's Martin Luther King Jr. program included a number of participants that shared a variety of voices and perspectives at Mansfield Senior High School. Senior High student Daniel Lloyd sang “Ordinary People” by John Legend. Senior High student Ava Bunn read “I, Too” by Langston Hughes. Senior High student C'Arah Coleman performed Sam Cooke's "A Change is Gonna Come." The critically acclaimed song was released in 1964 and became an anthem for the Civil Rights Movement.
IV drip therapy, a new way for central Ohioans to better health in 2023
COLUMBUS, Ohio — People looking to jump start that new year’s resolution to better their health are rolling up their sleeves for intravenous drip therapy – a fast-growing trend promising many health benefits. “I felt more focused,” said Bryan Ferryman who first tried IV drip therapy two...
wtuz.com
Fake Money Seen at Local Businesses
The New Philadelphia police reported the use of fake $100 bills being used with these specific ones looking more realistic than the last ones being circulated. A male using these bills at two separate businesses is described as wearing a black or blue hooded sweatshirt with yellow sleeves and a white and red baseball cap. He also wore a camo mask over his face.
cleveland19.com
Donations requested for Medina County family who lost everything in house fire
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The home of a Brunswick Hills family was destroyed in a house fire early Sunday morning and now community members have organized a gift card and clothing drive. Firefighters responded to the home on Substation Road around 5:20 a.m. When they arrived, flames were already...
richlandsource.com
Crestline ‘Chamber Chat’ to begin Jan. 25
CRESTLINE -- The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) is pleased to announce the start of a monthly Crestline-based “Chamber Chat,” the first of which will take place on Wednesday, Jan. 25, from 8 to 9 a.m. at Spots Rolling Bean Coffee Co, 211 N. Thoman St., Crestline.
Mother furious after 2-year-old leaves child care center and runs into street
A Clinton mother is outraged and looking for answers after her 2-year-old son got out through a front door at a Barberton child care center and ended up in a street that can be very busy.
richlandsource.com
Section of W. Fourth St. closed through Jan. 24
MANSFIELD -- Due to water-tap placement, the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed. West Fourth Street from Washington Avenue to Bowman Street.
richlandsource.com
Haring Realty welcomes new agent Vanda Lacey, a Col. Crawford graduate
MANSFIELD -- Haring Realty is excited to announce the most recent addition to their team of professionals, Vanda Lacey. She grew up in Crestline and graduated from Colonel Crawford High School.
richlandsource.com
Reynoldsburg rolls like thunder over Lancaster
Reynoldsburg left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Lancaster 57-26 on January 16 in Ohio girls high school basketball action. Last season, Reynoldsburg and Lancaster squared off with February 7, 2022 at Reynoldsburg High School last season. For more, click here.
13abc.com
Two hospitalized in Erie County crash on Monday
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol is currently investigating a crash in Erie County that sent two to the hospital on Monday. OSHP says the crash occurred on Jan. 16 at approximately 1:44 p.m. on Mason Road near the intersection of Magill Road in Groton Township in Erie County.
richlandsource.com
Valentine resigns as Madison football coach, applies for Ashland opening
MADISON TOWNSHIP — Scott Valentine resigned as Madison’s football coach Tuesday and has applied for the vacancy at Ashland, where he piloted the Arrows from 2002 to 2018. Valentine spent just one season at Madison, going 1-9 last fall.
unioncountydailydigital.com
Giant Lizards Found At Union County Fairgrounds
MARYSVILLE – For six hours Saturday and another six hours Sunday, the Union County Fairgrounds, 845 N. Main St., will turn back the clock 175 million years – give or take a few million on either side – and again become home to the creatures that roamed the Earth at that time. These really big lizards known to us today as dinosaurs.
richlandsource.com
Germaine M. Monachino
Germaine M. Monachino, 97, formerly of Mansfield passed away January 13, 2023 at Jennifer Gardens in Port Richey, Florida. Germaine was born September 25, 1925 in France to Joseph and Marie (Decker) Faust. She married James Monachino in 1944 and emigrated to the United States. Germaine was a talented seamstress and dressmaker, creating clothing both professionally and for her family. For many years she worked in the alteration department at the H.L. Reed Company. Germaine volunteered at Mansfield General Hospital and was a long-time member of St. Peter’s Catholic Church where she sang in the choir. She was a wonderful cook and hostess, providing elegant meals for the holidays and numerous special occasions.
Comments / 0