Overwatch 2 players are throwing Push matches by playing the objective
Overwatch 2’s Push game mode is actually punishing players who play the objective leading to lost games. Since its release, Push has been a controversial game mode. While it replaced the hated 2CP maps, problems with its balance and importance in winning the first fight have caused much debate.
Dr Disrespect believes Apex Legends is the “hardest” shooter with “very skilled players”
Dr Disrespect believes Apex Legends is the “hardest” shooter he’s ever played as he is considering making a return to the popular battle royale. As the battle royale and first-person shooter market has continued to grow over the last few years, Dr Disrespect has played pretty much everyone on offer.
Overwatch 2 devs tease reward changes coming in Season 3 to give players more control
Reward system changes have seemingly been locked in for Overwatch 2 Season 3 as devs have teased more player agency in the near future. When Overwatch 2 replaced the original hero shooter in October, 2022, it introduced an entirely different rewards system. Rather than having players open loot boxes to unlock the latest cosmetic items, it instead promoted a new in-game story with its own virtual currency.
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Gym Leader rematch guide: How to unlock Academy Ace Tournament
To unlock Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s Academy Ace Tournament and start battling your peers for big rewards, players will have to rematch all eight Pladean Gym leaders. Here is how to beat them. After players have explored Area Zero, the credits have rolled, and players awake back in their...
JoeWo claims Warzone 2 “isn’t ready” for a Resurgence mode
If insider leaks are to be believed, Warzone 2 will be getting its own version of Resurgence – but JoeWo believes the game “isn’t ready” for the notoriously fast-paced gameplay that previously defined the mode. JoeWo, the Movement King of Warzone, knows a thing or two...
LoL pro player dropped for sexist comments in solo queue
LFL jungler Nicolai “Nicolaiy” Garkov has been dropped from his LoL team after sexist comments made in solo queue games against another pro have come to light. Toxicity is hardly new when it comes to League of Legends solo queue, and pro players are far from immune. Countless...
Warzone 2 is “so bad” players are thanking the devs for helping kick their addiction
Warzone 2 addicts are quitting the game in droves, citing battle royale’s multiple issues as enough of a reason to finally kick their CoD dependency. It’s no secret that video games can be addictive, but when it comes to Warzone, the state of the game has proven to be too much for some players who were once obsessed with it.
League Pros ShowMaker & Nemesis vent frustrations over “weak” Mage meta in Patch 13.1
Nemesis and ShowMaker, two of the biggest League of Legends pros in recent years, agreed on the “weak” state of mages due to their current itemization options, as well as recent nerfs to mid-lane in general. League of Legends’ newest season has launched with a bunch of changes,...
Modern Warfare 2 player discovers scope with “built-in flash bang”
The Raptor-FVM40 scope has one listed con, which unintentionally serves as an advantage. Modern Warfare 2 players slammed the developers over “blinding” sniper scope glint. The feature is intended to hinder snipers, revealing their location when aiming down sight. However, MW2’s abnormally large flashes of light actually make it more challenging to pinpoint an enemy’s location.
Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 delay leaked by dataminers
It is being reported that Season 2 of Modern Warfare II and Warzone 2 is set to be delayed, with Season 1 apparently pushing beyond its scheduled February 1 launch date despite calls from players for major change in the game. Following a busy holiday period, it was reported that...
Warzone 2 players flame devs after witnessing wild “connection adversity” clutch
Warzone 2 can be a mixed bag when the server connection isn’t perfect, and a few players decided to vent about the problem after watching a miraculous lag-filled clutch. Things move fast in Warzone 2, and even a little bit of lag can completely ruin a team’s momentum if it happens at an unlucky moment.
Tribes of Midgard Season 4: The Witch Saga brings farming & new bosses
Tribes of Midgard has released its fourth season, the Witch Saga, introducing new content. Players will be able to farm, enjoy crossplay, and battle Hel in the freezing depths of Niflheim. Tribes of Midgard is a survival co-op that mixes the intensity of battle and base building with Norse mythology....
Ridiculous “dora strafe” movement trick makes you levitate in Apex Legends
The “dora strafe” movement trick has gone viral in Apex Legends as it makes players appear as if they’re floating above the ground. While gunplay will always be the most important aspect of an FPS, in Apex Legends movement is arguably just as sacred to the community.
Fans slam Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League after “games as a service” leak
Fans awaiting the upcoming and highly anticipated Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League are slamming the title after a leak reveals the games menu, featuring a glimpse into a Battle Pass, Currencies, Store, and the Heros Levels. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in an upcoming open-world action-adventure shooter featuring...
Dr Disrespect claims he’ll stream Valorant full-time if Warzone 2 doesn’t improve
YouTube streamer Dr Disrespect has pledged to his fans that he’ll stream Valorant full-time if Warzone 2 doesn’t improve promptly. The two-time has always had a love-hate relationship with battle royales and has been very critical of Warzone 2 since its release last year. Recently, the former CoD...
Disguised Toast reveals Valorant team is costing tens of thousands a month
Popular streamer Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang has shared details about how much he is spending on his Valorant team each month. The OfflineTV star revealed his Valorant team on January 9, called ‘Disguised’, ahead of the open qualifiers for NA Challengers, the second-tier competition in Riot Games’ circuit.
Fortnite hammer bug launches player into the sky like its Super Smash Bros
Fortnite’s controversial Shockwave Hammer experienced yet another game-breaking glitch after already getting temporarily removed once. Fortnite Chapter 4 introduced the Shockwave Hammer, which could be used as a way to propel yourself across the map or send an enemy flying off into the distance. Community members were excited to get their hands on the versatile weapon, but an infinite bounce glitch forced Epic to disable the hammer’s use in-game temporarily.
Tyler1 goes on epic rant about terrible LoL matchmaking: “It’s not hard!”
During a recent League of Legends stream, Tyler1 went on a lengthy rant about LoL’s troublesome matchmaking system. Matchmaking hardly ever works as players wish, regardless of the game. Still, developers have tried implementing systems that provide the best results. Riot Games, for example, uses matchmaking that prioritizes three...
xQc in stitches while spectating Forsen’s failed Minecraft speedrun
Twitch streamer Forsen’s latest attempt at a Minecraft speedrun got a big reaction from rival xQc, whose reaction to the failed run made viewers laugh at its dramatic nature. Speedrunning in video games has become a bigger and bigger feature in the gaming community. In particular, streamers now have...
Warzone 2 pro Fifakill stunned after being bought back mid-Gulag
Warzone pro Ethan ‘Fifakill’ Pink couldn’t believe his eyes when his teammate brought him back from the Gulag — despite having not even finished his Gulag fight yet. Warzone 2 has not been without its issues since launching in November 2022, and with rumors abound that Season 2 could be further delayed into mid-February, players are starting to notice all manner of weird bugs and glitches across Al Mazrah.
