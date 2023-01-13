ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHO 13

Bohannon making an impact with the Iowa Wolves

DES MOINES – Jordan Bohannon is making the most of his time with the Iowa Wolves. In 8 games, Bohannon is averaging 10 points 4 rebounds, while playing 23 minutes per game. Jordan leads the entire Wolves team in 3-point shooting percentage at 44%. Bohannon scored 16 points in the latest win over Memphis on […]
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Iowa vs. Northwestern basketball game to be postponed, per report

Iowa was originally scheduled to host Northwestern in a Wednesday night matchup. Unfortunately, that game will reportedly be postponed due to issues within the Wildcat roster. According to David Eickholt with 247 Sports, Wednesday’s game will be postponed due to Northwestern not being able to field enough players for the game. The Wildcats are reportedly dealing with COVID right now in addition to injury issues within the program.
EVANSTON, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Maryland role player ruled out for road trip vs. Iowa

Maryland basketball will be without a player for its matchup with Iowa. The news was reported on by Washington Post’s Emily Giambalvo. After dealing with a sprained ankle earlier this season, Patrick Emilien was seen at warmups on Sunday wearing sweats and a walking boot on his right foot. Emilien averages 2.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 0.1 assists per game for the Terps.
IOWA CITY, IA
saturdaytradition.com

Drake Nugent, new Michigan OL, was amongst top-graded centers in 2022

Drake Nugent was one of the most effective players at his position in the country for the 2022 season, according to Pro Football Focus. PFF released its top 10 highest-graded centers from the 2022 season on Tuesday morning. Nugent, an incoming transfer from Stanford, ranks No. 7 nationally. Notably, he’s...
ANN ARBOR, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State adds in-state WR as PWO piece of 2023 recruiting class

Michigan State has added another piece to Mel Tucker’s 2023 recruiting class. This time, the Spartans added an in-state prospect in a walk-on situation. The player is Jack Yanachik, a 6-foot-3 athlete out of De La Salle Collegiate in Warren, Michigan. Some of Yanachik’s offers included Lawrence Tech and Wayne State, but he will come to Michigan State as a preferred walk-on.
EAST LANSING, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Taylor Upshaw, former Michigan defender, reveals transfer commitment

Taylor Upshaw took to Twitter on Saturday night to announce his new school. Upshaw will be heading out west to join Deion Sanders in Colorado. Upshaw played 4 seasons for the Michigan Wolverines, mostly in a reserve role on the defensive line. Upshaw is just the latest player to join...
BOULDER, CO
KROC News

Rare January Tornado in Iowa [VIDEO]

Today, January 16th marks the first January tornado in Iowa since 1967. At 2:17 pm a tornado touched down on the ground for several minutes just northeast of Williamsburg Iowa. Warnings were sent out on January 16th. A tornado warning was first put into place for Iowa, Benton, and Johnson...
IOWA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IOWA STATE
B100

Is It Legal To Recycle Your Pizza Boxes In Iowa?

Can you throw those pizza boxes in the recycling bin in Iowa?. It's a question I try to remember the answer to every Friday or Saturday night after a visit from Happy Joe's. We've finished the pizzas and are now left with the grease-stained cardboard boxes. I always find myself thinking "wait, can I put these in the recycle?" You want to do at least something to take care of the environment of course but Iowa only takes certain things eligible for recycle.
IOWA STATE
Q98.5

Two More Fatal Accidents During Tragic Week on Eastern Iowa Roadways

Four different traffic incidents have now claimed five lives in eastern Iowa, over a five-day period. The latest crash involved four vehicles and happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, January 12. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 213 (near the Marengo exit) when they struck a snowplow from the Iowa Department of Transportation. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, the plow "was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project."
MARION, IA
iheart.com

New Details In Deadly Wrong-Way I-80 Crash In Eastern Iowa

(Cedar County, IA) -- There are new details about a deadly crash this weekend on I-80. The Iowa State Patrol says 46-year-old Rebecca McClaine of Bettendorf was driving a Honda PC eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80 around 3 o'clock Saturday morning and collided head-on with a Fed-Ex truck near Durant in Cedar County. The I-S-P says McClaine was killed. Both vehicles ended up in the median. The driver of the Fed-Ex truck, 65-year-old Stuart Anderson of Northwood, Iowa was not injured.
CEDAR COUNTY, IA
ourquadcities.com

Rare Iowa January tornado captured on video by Local 4 News crew

Mid-January and we’re talking tornadoes in Iowa? That was the case on Martin Luther King Jr. Day!. A tornado ripped across portions of Iowa near Williamsburg and Interstate 80, a little more than an hour West of the Quad Cities. Local 4 director and storm chaser Paul Marruffo safely...
WILLIAMSBURG, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy