Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
LWVJC to host a series of Legislative Forums in 2023Linda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Second Sunday Garden Forum to feature Johnson County’s Roadside Vegetation ManagerLinda SchreiberJohnson County, IA
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From IowaTed RiversIowa State
League Lecture continues with ‘Transparency Matters’ on Jan. 25Linda SchreiberIowa City, IA
Related
Bohannon making an impact with the Iowa Wolves
DES MOINES – Jordan Bohannon is making the most of his time with the Iowa Wolves. In 8 games, Bohannon is averaging 10 points 4 rebounds, while playing 23 minutes per game. Jordan leads the entire Wolves team in 3-point shooting percentage at 44%. Bohannon scored 16 points in the latest win over Memphis on […]
Reviewing the 2023 recruiting class: What did Iowa do at running back?
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz and the Hawkeyes' staff inked another solid class last month as the Hawkeyes signed their first wave of signees in the early signing period as part of the 2023 cycle. HawkeyeInsider.com will go position by position to break down Iowa's 2023 class and what this group could provide for the future.
saturdaytradition.com
Iowa vs. Northwestern basketball game to be postponed, per report
Iowa was originally scheduled to host Northwestern in a Wednesday night matchup. Unfortunately, that game will reportedly be postponed due to issues within the Wildcat roster. According to David Eickholt with 247 Sports, Wednesday’s game will be postponed due to Northwestern not being able to field enough players for the game. The Wildcats are reportedly dealing with COVID right now in addition to injury issues within the program.
saturdaytradition.com
Maryland role player ruled out for road trip vs. Iowa
Maryland basketball will be without a player for its matchup with Iowa. The news was reported on by Washington Post’s Emily Giambalvo. After dealing with a sprained ankle earlier this season, Patrick Emilien was seen at warmups on Sunday wearing sweats and a walking boot on his right foot. Emilien averages 2.5 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 0.1 assists per game for the Terps.
saturdaytradition.com
Drake Nugent, new Michigan OL, was amongst top-graded centers in 2022
Drake Nugent was one of the most effective players at his position in the country for the 2022 season, according to Pro Football Focus. PFF released its top 10 highest-graded centers from the 2022 season on Tuesday morning. Nugent, an incoming transfer from Stanford, ranks No. 7 nationally. Notably, he’s...
ankenyfanatic.com
‘Mama I’m a Cowboy’: Ex-Ankeny star, former Iowa wideout Bruce lands at OSU
Former Iowa wide receiver Arland Bruce IV has landed in Stillwater. Bruce announced via Twitter on Saturday that he will transfer to Oklahoma State. “Mama I’m a Cowboy #gopokes,” he tweeted. Bruce, who helped lead Ankeny to the Class 4A state championship in 2020, spent two seasons at...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State, Michigan among 7 teams that were ranked throughout 2022 CFB season
The Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines were in elite company in 2022. The B1G rivals were 2 of 7 teams in the nation that were ranked in every AP Poll during the 2022 season. They were joined by Georgia, Utah, USC, Clemson, and Alabama. Both B1G teams made it...
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State adds in-state WR as PWO piece of 2023 recruiting class
Michigan State has added another piece to Mel Tucker’s 2023 recruiting class. This time, the Spartans added an in-state prospect in a walk-on situation. The player is Jack Yanachik, a 6-foot-3 athlete out of De La Salle Collegiate in Warren, Michigan. Some of Yanachik’s offers included Lawrence Tech and Wayne State, but he will come to Michigan State as a preferred walk-on.
saturdaytradition.com
Malik Hall sees 'light at the end of the tunnel' regarding foot injury, per Tom Izzo
Malik Hall was held out of Michigan State’s loss to Purdue on Monday as Hall continues to deal with a foot and ankle injury. Fortunately, Tom Izzo had some encouraging news following Hall’s visit with a specialist. According to Izzo, the team sees “a light at the end...
saturdaytradition.com
Taylor Upshaw, former Michigan defender, reveals transfer commitment
Taylor Upshaw took to Twitter on Saturday night to announce his new school. Upshaw will be heading out west to join Deion Sanders in Colorado. Upshaw played 4 seasons for the Michigan Wolverines, mostly in a reserve role on the defensive line. Upshaw is just the latest player to join...
Rare January Tornado in Iowa [VIDEO]
Today, January 16th marks the first January tornado in Iowa since 1967. At 2:17 pm a tornado touched down on the ground for several minutes just northeast of Williamsburg Iowa. Warnings were sent out on January 16th. A tornado warning was first put into place for Iowa, Benton, and Johnson...
Watch a Huge & Rare Tornado that Roared Across Iowa Today
Today marked a rather rare weather event in Iowa. A wide tornado made its way across the central part of the state today in one of the earliest twisters on record for this time of year. Nick Stewart is a meteorologist in Iowa who was chasing a tornado as it...
These Iowa Cities Are Among the Worst in America for Bed Bugs
Your bedroom is supposed to be the one place where you can escape from all of the stresses that everyday life brings. But if you're dealing with bed bugs, there is no peace in your bedroom. So which places in America deal with bed bugs most often?. Pest control company...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Is It Legal To Recycle Your Pizza Boxes In Iowa?
Can you throw those pizza boxes in the recycling bin in Iowa?. It's a question I try to remember the answer to every Friday or Saturday night after a visit from Happy Joe's. We've finished the pizzas and are now left with the grease-stained cardboard boxes. I always find myself thinking "wait, can I put these in the recycle?" You want to do at least something to take care of the environment of course but Iowa only takes certain things eligible for recycle.
Two More Fatal Accidents During Tragic Week on Eastern Iowa Roadways
Four different traffic incidents have now claimed five lives in eastern Iowa, over a five-day period. The latest crash involved four vehicles and happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, January 12. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 213 (near the Marengo exit) when they struck a snowplow from the Iowa Department of Transportation. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, the plow "was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project."
This Giant Dormant Geyser Lies Hidden Beneath Iowa Town
In the not-too-distant past, there was a time when the state of Iowa could claim it had one of the most powerful geysers on the planet. In fact, the geyser was so powerful that it spewed out 50,000 gallons of water per minute and rose 50 feet in the air.
iheart.com
New Details In Deadly Wrong-Way I-80 Crash In Eastern Iowa
(Cedar County, IA) -- There are new details about a deadly crash this weekend on I-80. The Iowa State Patrol says 46-year-old Rebecca McClaine of Bettendorf was driving a Honda PC eastbound in the westbound lanes of I-80 around 3 o'clock Saturday morning and collided head-on with a Fed-Ex truck near Durant in Cedar County. The I-S-P says McClaine was killed. Both vehicles ended up in the median. The driver of the Fed-Ex truck, 65-year-old Stuart Anderson of Northwood, Iowa was not injured.
ourquadcities.com
Rare Iowa January tornado captured on video by Local 4 News crew
Mid-January and we’re talking tornadoes in Iowa? That was the case on Martin Luther King Jr. Day!. A tornado ripped across portions of Iowa near Williamsburg and Interstate 80, a little more than an hour West of the Quad Cities. Local 4 director and storm chaser Paul Marruffo safely...
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Iowa
Iowa might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Iowa.
Comments / 0