D’Italia Foods deli opens in Brook Park
BROOKPARK, Ohio –D’Italia Foods deli opened last week at 6310 Engle Road, Brook Park in building formerly occupied by Pasta Lears Pizzeria and Deli. This marks the second D’Italia restaurant in Northeast Ohio. The first is in Westlake. Both are owned by The Cleveland Restaurant Group, which operates several other restaurants in the region.
Cleveland Jewish News
Balaton Hungarian Restaurant reopening pushed back to February
Balaton Hungarian Restaurant at 8564 E. Washington St. in Bainbridge Township has pushed back its reopening to February. Owners Krisztina and George Ponti told the Cleveland Jewish News in a Jan. 16 email that due to the winter storm that hit during the late-December holiday season, the opening had to be pushed back “another month or two.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Zappola to open Tripi in Ohio City
Chef Anthony Zappola, the chef behind Van Aken District’s Rice Shop and Lox, Stock and Brisket, is preparing to open Tripi Italian Specialties in February at 3928 Lorain Ave. in Cleveland’s Ohio City neighborhood. The casual Italian eatery will offer salads, sandwiches, pasta and pizza. It will be...
Gray House Pizza Now Open in Lakewood
“Other places claim to do Detroit-style, but they aren’t doing it the proper way," says Joe Schlott.
Cleveland Jewish News
Heck’s Cafe in Beachwood adds sign to facade
Heck’s Cafe has added a sign to its new location preparing to open at 3355 Richmond Road in Beachwood. The third location for the restaurant, Heck’s Cafe takes over the space left behind by Cleveland restaurateur Brad Friedlander’s Blu, the Restaurant, which closed in April 2022 after opening in late 2018. The space also used to house Friedlander’s other now-closed concepts, including Red, the Steakhouse, which closed in October 2019, and Moxie, the Restaurant, which closed in April 2019.
3 Places To Get Fish Fry in Ohio
If you're a fan of a good fish fry, you should check out these places in Ohio (this list is by no means comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this beloved local restaurant serves great fish fry on Fridays. Their standard fish fry meal comes with two crispy pieces of Lake Erie walleye fried in beer batter, fries, coleslaw, and tartar sauce. If you're really hungry, get the fish feast, which comes with an additional piece of walleye plus fries, mac and cheese made with 4 different kinds of cheese (smoked gouda, parmesan, cheddar, and Swiss), pierogi, coleslaw, sour cream, and tartar sauce. The restaurant also has a great walleye sandwich. In addition to being covered in beer batter, the walleye is covered in kettle-cooked chips before being fried and placed on a hoagie with slaw, arugula, tomatoes, and tartar sauce. If you want dessert after your fish fry, check out the brioche bread pudding or chocolate chip cookie pie, which is served with ice cream and caramel.
Cleveland Jewish News
ZINA Greek Street Food preparing to open in Univ. Hts.
ZINA Greek Street Food, a restaurant by chef Demetrios Atheneos and Niko Atheneos, will open soon at 13898 Cedar Road in University Heights. The new restaurant will be in the same strip center as chef Demetrios Atheneos’ Chicken Ranch, which opened in December 2020 after chef Anthony Zappola’s Lock, Stock and Brisket moved to Van Aken District in summer 2020.
Where to go for the best fine dining restaurants around Akron
Want some fine dining in and near Akron? Look no further! Here are the three of the best restaurants to enjoy in the area. Sérénité Restaurant was established in 2018 and is steeped in tradition and care for the community. Restaurateur Brandon E. Chrostowski offers a unique experience with seasonal, classic French cuisine in the midst of Medina's Historic District.
Cleveland Jewish News
Sears, Winner to speak about museum Jan. 20
Cleveland Museum of Natural History board chair Sally Sears and history museum President and CEO Sonia Winner will speak at 6 p.m. Jan. 20 at Suburban Temple-Kol Ami at 22401 Chagrin Blvd. in Beachwood. The event is part Kol Nashim Shabbat event series, which is led by the women of...
Three fantastic places to get a great breakfast in Akron
When you want a good breakfast in town, most people mention Fred's Diner or Molly Browns. But those are just two of the many options you have in town. There are so many more. Here are three great places you need to try for breakfast.
WKYC
Taste of Home: Cleveland restaurant serving Lebanese staples for 30+ years on West 25th Street
CLEVELAND — On Ohio City’s West 25th street, Nate’s Deli and Restaurant has been serving up Lebanese favorites and deli sandwiches and salads for over three decades, bringing one family’s cherished recipes to Northeast Ohio. For owner Ghassan Maalouf, the restaurant is more than just a...
3 Places To Get Soul Food in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should visit these local restaurants in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for soul food, you should consider visiting this local restaurant. To start, patrons recommend the soul rolls (egg rolls filled with chicken, greens, black beans, and roasted corn and served with spicy remoulade sauce on the side), fried green tomatoes, or catfish fingers, which are coated with corn flour before being deep-fried. As for entrees, you can't go wrong with the crispy honey glazed fried chicken or catfish, which you can get either deep-fried or blackened. As for sides, check out the baked candied yams, house potatoes (which are sliced and baked in a tasty cream sauce), or collard greens, which have a bit of a kick.
Solstice Roasters to Open Cafe in Former Peterson Nut Space This Week
The project has been more than two years in the making
‘One of the hardest goodbyes’: Nauti Mermaid in Cleveland’s Warehouse District closes
The restaurant opened in 2004 and its owners took over in 2010. Its last day was Sunday, Jan. 8.
New programs help NE Ohio seniors with food, home repairs
Four new initiatives aimed at helping Northeast Ohio seniors with food, home repairs and transportation are part of a record $3.4 million investment in the region, according to the Western Reserve Area Agency on Aging.
Fresh, local lettuce, other greens available all year in Northeast Ohio: Here’s where
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Eating fresh, local, farm-to-table can be hard in a Northeast Ohio winter. Few farmers markets are open. When it comes to locally grown produce, most offer only root vegetables and winter greens. Oh, but fresh winter greens are a remarkable reminder of Mother Nature’s bounty, when you know where to find them.
coolcleveland.com
Cleveland Cat Show at I-X Center Is a Feline-Lovers Paradise
Sun 1/22 @ 9AM-4PM Attention, cat lovers! Paradise on earth is coming to the I-X Center: the two-day Cleveland FUN Cat Show, hosted by the Cleveland Persian Society. There will be all sorts of purebreds — nearly three dozen types — competing for ribbons in four judging rings, with judging going on all day post days. But these days, cat shows offer more than just elegant, high-maintenance Persians: they’re a celebration of cats of all kinds.
Tower City announces 4 new businesses for the downtown mall
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Four new businesses, two new dining options and two beauty-focused shops, will be opening in Tower City Center. Bedrock, the real estate company that owns Tower City, announced the new businesses on Tuesday. Kouture Kreationz will offer an assortment of gourmet cupcakes and cookies. It will...
50+ firefighters respond to scene of two-alarm Cleveland fire
CLEVELAND — More than 50 firefighters responded to the scene of an overnight fire in Cleveland. The situation started at a two-story structure -- a former industrial supply building -- on Broadway Avenue east of Canton Avenue, fire officials tweeted early Monday morning. The fire resulted in the response...
Biggby closes coffee shop in Shaker Square
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Shaker Square has lost another retail tenant. Biggby Coffee at 13201 Shaker Square, Cleveland, closed at the end of 2022. The chain had taken over the space vacated by Dewey’s Coffee in May 2019. Dewey’s closed after 15 years when the owner Dewey Forward retired.
