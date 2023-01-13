CJ so cool sorry you got shot hoping you make a full recovery but you do have bad luck for what you did royalty. The constantly cheating on her she took you in when you didn't have nothing. Nobody else wanted you then til after yall come up so you should've stayed faithful to the one that was there when you was homeless with no place to stay. It ain't like she caused the cheating you let the money and fame go to your head bruh for that your life may go back to where Royalty found you and that's with nothing.
You look too dam fine to be sitting up in the hospital, I hope the nurses treating you well. In the name of Jesus please place your hands on this man. May you heal him and bless him with many years to come. in your mighty name I pray Amen! 🙏
stop judging people when you all talking about his relationship ain't none of our business pray for the man mind your business 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Related
YouTuber CJ So Cool Says He Was Shot 4 Times During Home Invasion
Shaq Asks GloRilla To Marry Him On Druski’s Live
Dad challenges 5-month-old son to a rap battle, gets destroyed by his contagious laughter
Thicker Than Oxtail Gravy: SZA Shows Off Her Colossal ‘Ctrl’ Cakes, BBLows Up The Gram
Meet ‘Fresh Prince Of Bel Air’ Star Alfonso Ribeiro’s Four Biracial Children
North West Unveils Jaw-Dropping Transformation as Dad Kanye West
Lil Nas Who Was Once ‘Pregnant’ Revealed That He Has Baby, and Fans Cannot Hold Their Reactions
The Game Defends His 12-Year-Old Daughter’s Dress After Fans Say It’s Not ‘Age Appropriate’
So It Begins: 2 of Nick Cannon’s 6 Baby Mothers Are Beefing on Instagram
It’s Instagram Official! Chilli is Dating This Popular Child Star
Foxy Brown Calls Keith Murray A “Crackhead” & “Dope Fiend”
Actor Taye Diggs and Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’s Apryl Jones’ Relationship Timeline
TV Judge Lynn Toler Thanks Fans For Helping to Usher Her Through Grief After Husband’s Untimely Death
Rapper Big Scarr's Cause Of Death Revealed
Baby Fever: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ Newborn Daughter, Love, Makes Public Appearance
Furious mom demands Walmart answer for ‘horrifying’ baby toy: ‘Explain why this is still on your shelves’
A teenage YouTube star who made $625,000 a month is sued by her own friends who appeared in her videos
Video Shows Blueface Fighting in Street Brawl That Leaves Man Knocked Out
WATCH: Incredibly Intense Brown Bear Fight Caught on Hidden Cameras
Ms. Holla, Beloved Internet Sensation, Dies At Age 97
Distractify
Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.https://www.distractify.com/
Comments / 25