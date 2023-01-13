NYC nurses end strike over wages after reaching deal

(The Center Square) — Nurses at two of New York City's largest hospitals ended their three day strike Thursday after reaching a tentative agreement on a new contract that includes raises and other benefits.

More than 7,000 nurses at Mount Sinai Medical Center, on the Upper East Side, and Montefiore Medical Center, in the Bronx, walked off the job Monday after the New York State Nurses Association said they failed to reach a last minute agreement on a new contract with the health care facilities.

But the union said late Thursday it had reached a tentative agreement, which increases pay by 19.1% over three years and addresses chronic staffing issues by adding more nursing positions, among other concessions.

NYSNA President Nancy Hagans called the deal a "historic victory for New York City nurses and for nurses across the country."

"Through our unity and by putting it all on the line, we won enforceable safe staffing ratios at both Montefiore and Mount Sinai where nurses went on strike for patient care," she said in a statement. "We can return to work with our heads held high, knowing that our victory means safer care for our patients and more sustainable jobs for our profession."

Other concessions include proposed stipulations that Mount Sinai set nurse-to-patient ratios, while Montefiore has agreed to boost staffing levels in its emergency department, the union said.

Dr. Philip O. Ozuah, president and CEO of Montefiore Medicine, said the wage increases and benefits offered to nurses through the agreement will "match or exceed those of our peer institutions," and include "more than 170 new nursing positions and a generous plan to address recruitment and retention."

"We came to these bargaining sessions with great respect for our nurses and with proposals that reflect their priorities in terms of wages, benefits, safety, and staffing," he said in a statement.

Mount Sinai issued a statement Thursday night calling the new deal "fair and responsible," and similar to contractual agreements in place at other New York City hospitals.

"Our proposed agreement is similar to those between NYSNA and eight other New York City hospitals," the hospital said. "It is fair and responsible, and it puts patients first."

A 10 day strike notice at New York's Wyckoff Hospital was also called off with the tentative deal.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, whose administration helped broker the deal, welcomed the agreement and said she was happy to see nurses going back to their jobs.

"My team and I have been working around the clock to bring all sides together," Hochul said in a statement. "I’m proud this agreement delivers good wages and benefits to our frontline heroes and ensures patients will receive top-notch care."