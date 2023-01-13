Lisa Marie Presley dies at 54: a look back

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of rock legend Elvis Presley, died suddenly January 12, 2023. She was 54. She was 9 when her father died in 1977. She grew up to follow in his footsteps as a singer-songwriter, releasing three albums.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Lisa Marie Presley speaks at the handprint ceremony immortalizing Elvis Presley family members in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles in June 2022. Behind her from left to right are her mother, Priscilla Presley, and daughters Riley Keough and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood and Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

From left to right, Harper Lockwood, Lisa Marie Presley, Priscilla Presley, Riley Keough and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood put their hands in cement.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Lisa Marie Presley attends the premiere of "Mad Max: Fury Road" in Los Angeles in 2015.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/UPI

Presley arrives on the red carpet for the CMT Awards in Nashville in 2013.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/UPI

Presley arrives on the red carpet for the 2012 Country Music Awards in 2012.

Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

Presley performs in concert at the Gramercy Theatre in New York in 2012.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Singers Carrie Underwood (L) and Presley arrive at the 2012 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas.

Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI

Presley attends the world premiere of "Harry Potter And The Deathly Hallows" in London in 2010.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Pink and Presley arrive for the Clive Davis pre-Grammy party in Beverly Hills, Calif., in 2007.

Presley and Michael Lockwood attend the Conde Nast Fashion Rocks event in 2005 at Radio City Music Hall. UPI File Photo

Photo by Martin Fried/UPI

Presley performs prior to the running of the NASCAR Pepsi 400 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Fla., in 2005.

Photo by Martin Fried/UPI

Presley attends the NASCAR Busch Series race at Daytona International Speedway in 2005.

Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

Presley performs in New York's City Hall Park in 2005 to promote Caroline Kennedy's project "Shop 4 Class," a retail promotion benefiting New York City Public School libraries.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Presley arrives for the MusiCares 2005 Person of the Year tribute to Brian Wilson in Los Angeles in 2005.

Photo by Francis Specker/UPI

Presley attends a ceremony unveiling a statue of punk guitarist Johnny Ramone at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles in 2005.

Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI

Presley performs on the "Today" show Summer Concert Series at Rockefeller Center in New York in 2003.

Photo by Greg Whitesell/UPI

Presley testifies against overmedicating children who have been diagnosed with ADHD before the Committee on Government Reform in Washington in 2002. The mother of two is the national spokesperson for the Citizen's Commission on Human Rights.

Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

Presley poses with an enlarged book cover issued by Cartier, titled "UnTamed by Cartier." The book features women who have defined style and made a impact on American popular culture. All the women in the book are draped with Cartier jewels.

Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI

Presley wears a Cartier necklace for the event.

Photo by C.L. Cornish/UPI

Presley, surrounded by a security detail, leaves Beth Isreal North Hospital in New York in December 1995 after visiting her husband, Michael Jackson. Jackson collapsed onstage during a rehearsal and was diagnosed with gastroenteritis, dehydration and an electrolyte imbalance in his kidney and liver functions.

Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Presley (L) walks with Jackson in April 1995.