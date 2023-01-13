ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman, 28, killed in dog attack ‘was walking a number of dogs at time’

By Emily Atkinson
 4 days ago

Police believe a 28-year-old woman who died after a dog attack was walking a number of dogs at the time.

Surrey Police detained eight dogs in Caterham , Surrey on Thursday afternoon and they remain in custody. Officers have identified their owners, but no arrests have been made.

The force previously reported seven dogs had been detained.

A second woman was taken to hospital for treatment for dog bites and has now been discharged.

Inspector Lyndsey Whatley, borough commander for Tandridge, said: “This is a tragic incident where a young woman has sadly lost her life and our thoughts are with her family and friends.

“I know that yesterday’s events will be of real concern to the local community and I would like to reassure residents that we are confident all the dogs involved are in the custody of police whilst we investigate the circumstances of what has happened.

“Officers will remain in the area of Gravelly Hill today whilst enquiries continue and if you have any information but have not yet spoken to police then please contact us.”

On Friday morning, roads around the scene were blocked by police cars as officers continue their investigation.

One man down at the scene said: “The area is in the middle of the countryside surrounded by big detached houses.

“All the roads nearby and surrounding roads are closed. There are police cars with flashing lights blocking the roads.

“It is quite a bog walking spot round here but no one seems to know exactly what happened.”

By law, the owners of dogs that kill someone may be jailed for up to 14 years or face an unlimited fine or both.

Owners of dogs that injure someone may be sent to prison for up to five years or fined or both.

Anyone convicted of having a dog “dangerously out of control” may face an unlimited fine or be jailed for up to six months, or both.

