ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Love Island: Who is Anna-May Robey? Meet the Swansea payroll assistant with the hilarious ‘ick’

By Isobel Lewis
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o7wx8_0kDfYdw000

Love Island is returning to our screens with a brand new series to brighten the winter days.

The ITV2 dating show is back this January for the first series filmed in South Africa since the pandemic.

Among this series’ group of islanders are a contestant with Vitiligo, the show’s first partially sighted star, and a body double who once stood in for Emma Watson.

Among the contestants is Anna-May Robey, a payroll administrator. You can find out more about her below…

Who is Anna-May?

Hailing from Swansea, 20-year-old Anna-May is the youngest contestant in the original Love Island line-up this year.

The payroll administrator says she’s “funny, energetic and spontaneous” and will bring lots of fun to the villa. “I’m always running around singing and screaming,” she says. “My parents are always like, ‘Shut up!’”

What is Anna-May looking for in the villa?

Anna-May says she hopes to leave the villa with a boyfriend, which is a good place to start. “I want to find someone who makes me laugh,” she says. “I’ve been single for quite a while, my mother is bugging me, she’s like, ‘You need to find a boyfriend.’”

She reckons she’s single because she’s “fussy” and “gets the ick easily”. Her most bizarre turn off? “Watching a boy get his haircut and the barber pushing up the seat, you know the pumping thing? I used to go to the barber with my ex and I used to sit there and every time the barber would do it, I would have to look away.”

However, Anna-May says she’s often falling for people who aren’t interested in her, adding: “I become obsessed with someone when they don’t like me. But, when they start giving me the attention that I want I’m not interested anymore.”

Who is her celebrity crush?

Anna-May says Anthony Joshua is 100 per cent her type on paper, but she “wouldn’t say no to Jamie Dornan as well”.

Her dream dinner party guests are Joshua again, Ricky Gervais and Olly Murs, while Coldplay would make up the soundtrack.

“I love Coldplay, I absolutely love them, I’d probably listen to Coldplay forever,” she says.

What is Anna-May’s Instagram?

Anna-May’s Instagram page is @annamayrobey . You’ll have to wait until she leaves the villa, however, to see her posts due to a change for this series of Love Island .

Unlike previous years, when the islanders have left their profiles in the hands of their loved ones to run, the winter 2023 contestants have been asked by ITV to make their accounts “dormant” for the duration of their time on ths show.

ITV have brought in this measure to prevent the “adverse effects of social media”.

Love Island returns Monday 16 January at 9pm on ITV2.

Comments / 0

Related
OK! Magazine

Simon Cowell Waxy Appearance Shocks Onlookers After Star Declares He's Done With Face Fillers

Simon Cowell is continuing to drop jaws. Over the past several months, the British star's changing mug has shocked TV viewers, but his most recent outing proved it's not just a trick of the camera.On Thursday, January 13, the American Idol alum's face looked waxy and weirder then ever before as he winked to paparazzi while exiting Annabel's in London alongside fiancée Lauren Silverman. The couple was dressed in chic attire, Cowell wearing a white shirt underneath a black suit, with his lady donning a black and white checkered blazer over a black matching black set.As OK! has reported, the...
The Independent

Love Island 2023: How to vote on the ITV2 show using the app

Love Island is back, for the second time within the space of a year.The hit ITV2 reality series is returning for a run of winter episodes, with the show relocating from its usual summer location of Mallorca, Spain to Cape Town, South Africa.Beginning in January, the winter edition is expected to run for a similar length of time to the regular version – roughly eight weeks.This would mean that the finale will air sometime in March.As usual, viewers are invited to vote during the course of the series, with the most popular contestants ultimately landing the chance to win...
thebrag.com

A 19-year-old TikToker has confirmed she will be on Love Island Australia 2023

19-year-old TikToker Sophadophaa has told her followers that she will be a contestant on this year’s season of Love Island Australia. This morning, Sophia Begg, who goes by the handle @Sophadophaa, shared a video of her dancing with her 1.2 million TikTok followers. When one follower commented, “go on Love Island au 2023”, the influencer quickly replied, “I am”.
The Independent

Love Island review: The format is tired and outdated, but Maya Jama is a true star

Do you remember 2020? No, not that bit. The part about eight weeks before the global pandemic fully kicked in, when 11 outrageously beautiful single people decamped their lives in the hope of falling in love in a remote villa in South Africa. You don’t? Neither do I. After a lacklustre initial outing that featured the forgettable final winners Paige Thurley and Finley Tapp, a rebooted winterLove Island hopes to once again capture the nation’s attention with a new cohort of sunkissed islanders, while back home, normal, less attractive Britons face the drudgery of January. It therefore feels like...
The Independent

Love Island: Meet the Welsh 'chatterbox' heading into the villa

Self-confessed “chatterbox” Anna-May Robey is among the Love Island hopefuls entering the South Africa villa for this year’s winter series.“Once you get me going, I don’t stop,” the 20-year-old payroll administrator said in a promotional clip ahead of the series launch.The Welsh contestant from Swansea is this year’s youngest islander on the original lineupThis year’s winter Love Island starts on ITV2 at 9pm on Monday, 16 January, hosted by Maya Jama.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Love Island: Meet the Macclesfield FC footballer ready to ‘play the field in the villa’Love Island: Meet the Macclesfield footballer ready to ‘play the field in the villa’First partially sighted Love Island contestant among lineup as winter cast revealed
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Allegedly Frustrated He’s Not Getting Any Kind of Response From King Charles, Prince William After Spare Release

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare has been out on the market for the past three days. But even before its scheduled release on Jan. 10, excerpts from the book were already leaked to the press. So, those who have read the stories that the Duke of Sussex shared would know that he dropped bombshell after bombshell about the royal family in his memoir.
netflixjunkie.com

“Kids are not my responsibility” – Prince William Shunned Prince Harry’s Concerns About Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte

The UK media and royal fans always referred to Prince Harry as Spare, and the title did not go well with King Charles’ second son. By keeping his memoir’s name Spare, the Duke clearly took a jibe at the succession in the royal household. In his book, he detailed how he was neglected and slaughtered to protect the heir to the throne, Prince William. The Sussex royal believes the future king and Kate Middleton’s two younger children can have the same fate.
netflixjunkie.com

“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment

Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
OK! Magazine

Alicia Silverstone Shows Off Toned Physique In Black Bodysuit While Promoting Vegan Lifestyle

Alicia Silverstone looks better than ever all thanks to her healthy lifestyle! The Clueless star, 46, stunned while showing off her toned legs in a black bodysuit in order to promote her vegan lifestyle for a nonprofit campaign on Wednesday, January 4. The ageless actress turned heads while highlighting her hourglass figure in multiple stylish looks in order to support animal rights activism. ALICIA SILVERSTONE ADMITS SHE USED TO FEED HER SON BY PRE-CHEWING HIS FOOD & PASSING IT INTO HIS MOUTH LIKE A BIRD"I was at this meeting, and I just was getting so riled up because they're telling...
Tyla

Fans left concerned after Britney Spears posts video of herself in the shower

Fans are flooding to social media in concern for Britney Spears after she posted a video of herself in the shower on Instagram. The 41-year-old 'Toxic' singer may have deactivated her Instagram account earlier this month in a bid to take a break from social media, but it didn't take her long to get back on the platform and share a series of shower selfies and videos.
Tyla

Fans fear Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in latest video

Some fans are concerned that Britney Spears 'doesn't look well' in her latest video. The 'Toxic' singer was dancing away to JLO's 'Booty' featuring Iggy Azalea and has divided the opinion of viewers with her moves. Watch below:. As usual, one of her latest Instagram posts hasn't gone down well...
OK! Magazine

Simon Cowell Makes Rare Appearance After Shocking Fans With Unrecognizable Look

Simon Cowell has shown his face in public again. On Wednesday, December 21, the former American Idol judge, 63, made a rare appearance on an episode of Loose Women after sparking concern from fans over his unrecognizable facial features during a Royal Variety Performance only weeks before. Although Cowell covered his face with a pair of oversized shades, the music executive appeared relaxed as he chatted about son Eric, 8, whom he shares with his fiancée, Lauren Silverman. I 'COULD HAVE SMASHED MY SPINE TO PIECES': SIMON COWELL RELIVES DEBILITATING BIKE ACCIDENT, CALLING THE HORRIFYING INCIDENT 'SURREAL'When asked if his...
Indy100

Psychic who predicted Queen's death has 'awful' Prince Andrew prediction

A psychic, who claimed to have predicted the Queen's death, said he feels like "something awful" will happen to Prince Andrew this year.Craig Hamilton-Parker has been dubbed by many as the "new Nostradamus" due to his future predictions, alongside his spiritual medium wife, Jane. He was said to have predicted the pandemic, Donald Trump becoming president and Brexit. Recently, he also foresaw King Charles being pelted by eggs – which later came true a few weeks later.Speaking about Charles' first year as King, Hamilton-Parker told the Metro he sees him being "a reforming king".He said: "Doing this not just to...
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
327K+
Post
527M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy