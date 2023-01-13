ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Guide to Simple Arm Workouts for Beginners

Originally Posted On: https://theathleticus.com/a-guide-to-simple-arm-workouts-for-beginners/. Did you know that the average percentage of U.S. adults that meet recommended physical activity guidelines is merely 22.9%?. If you want to live a long, productive, and healthy life, you need to look out for your health. That means eating right, getting enough sleep, and...
3 Simple Exercises Trainers Swear By To Get Rid Of Bloating & Fatigue

Unfortunately some days we wake up with painful bloat and fatigue, and when this is the case, one of the best things you can do is get up and moving. There are plenty of ways to get your digestion flowing and help you wake up, from a cup of coffee to a cold shower but one of the best things to do is stretch your body with some soothing yoga poses or go on a brisk walk.
Best way to recover from an intense workout? Eat a handful of these every day

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Feeling sore and beat up after a rigorous workout can make the next day or two more difficult to get through. Scientists recommend eating more almonds for gym rats who work out regularly. New research reveals that “weekend warriors,” or people who do their most strenuous physical fitness on the weekends, experience a much easier recovery if they eat almonds every day.
5 Moves for the Ultimate Calisthenics Workout, According to a Personal Trainer

Whether you realize it or not, you’re probably already familiar with calisthenics. Put simply, calisthenics is just bodyweight exercises. Calisthenics exercises are great for beginners because they can help build strength throughout the entire body, and you don’t need to learn how to use any equipment. They can also be easily modified for different levels of difficulty.
Bungee fitness becoming next popular exercise craze

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Tired and uninspired by your workout routine?One new fitness trend is making the rounds that could take you to new heights.It's called bungee fitness and it will have you bouncing and soaring through a workout. The workout is high-intensity and low-impact cardio.Participants get support from a harness at the waist and the bungee cord is attached to the ceiling, which eases pressure on the knees and joints.And it's becoming so popular, bungee fitness studios are opening around the country.People said it's a great way to get active again and the experience is good for the body and mind."It's very fun because you're with a group of people. You're all doing the same thing, and even if it's something that you don't do every day, it's just a great hobby to get mobility going," said massage therapist Stephanie Garcia.Experts said workouts that are easier on the joints and knees are especially good for people as they age.
Healthy Mind and Healthy Body with Bulldog Online Yoga and Fitness

What is your form of self-care? It might be a bath, some form of exercise, listening to music, reading a book, or simply a few quiet minutes alone. For me, my self-care is doing something I love to do. One of those things is doing yoga. When the pandemic turned...
