RENTON, Wash. (AP) — At his core Pete Carroll is still a defensive coach, a tug that at times perhaps pulls harder than being the one that oversees the entire Seattle Seahawks operation. The ongoing struggles and inconsistency by Seattle on that side of the ball for several seasons has gnawed at Carroll. He built one of the great Super Bowl-winning defenses a decade ago and Seattle hasn’t been able to match that level since. Which is why Carroll was quick to take ownership of Seattle’s overall defensive issues following the Seahawks’ playoff loss to San Francisco last weekend. If Seattle intends to close the gap with the 49ers in the NFC West, improvement on defense must be at the forefront.

