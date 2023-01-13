Read full article on original website
Could It Be This Illinois City is Really the Most Underrated?
Excuse me while I roll my eyes just a little bit. A national site is claiming that a certain Illinois city is the most underrated in the state and I'm in a moderate condition of disbelief. Let's see if you agree. World Atlas (sounds important) just shared what they believe...
Champaign hotel sees increase in guests with Theatre Fest, Illini Athletics
CHAMPAIGN, Ill., (WCIA) — With the large number of people visiting Champaign-Urbana for Theatre Fest and Illini Athletics events, hotels are feeling the impact. Damian Thomas, an assistant general manager at the Marriott TownePlace, said it’s helping them bounce back after a smaller number of visitors during COVID. They’re sold out this weekend with five […]
25newsnow.com
Greg Becks, owner of Becks Florist in East Peoria, dies at 67
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - The fourth-generation owner of a long-standing local flower shop has passed away. Greg Becks owned Becks Florist in East Peoria, according to the official obituary. “Our family has been very blessed to do what we have done over the years,” says Greg’s younger brother...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Ameren says power restored to entire ISU campus
UPDATE (11 p.m.) - An Ameren spokesperson said electricity has been restored to the entire ISU campus, in time for the start of the spring semester. UPDATE (8:45 p.m.) - Electricity will be restored to all campus buildings in time for the first day of spring semester classes to start Tuesday morning, an Ameren Illinois spokesperson told 25 News.
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Meanwhile Back In Peoria’s Past - This Week: Dan Fogelberg
—— ONLINE DAN FOGELBERG PHOTOS AND A VIDEO. The Coachmen were a popular Peoria band in the mid ‘60’s. When Dan Fogelberg joined the band they were re-christened as The New Coachmen. They opened up for The Hollies, The Who, The Dave Clark 5 and many other...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria recognized as one of 7 underrated cities in Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria was named one of seven underrated cities in Illinois by WorldAtlas Thursday. According to the list written by Alisa Mala of WorldAtlas, Peoria is home to more than 110,000 residents living their best life in a vastly diversified economy. The list...
wmay.com
Former Springfield Resident Winning Big On Jeopardy!
A former Springfield resident is cashing in big on the game show “Jeopardy!”. Yogesh Raut has won nearly $100,000 in three consecutive days of appearances on the show, which airs locally on WAND-TV. The next episode featuring him airs Monday. Raut moved to Springfield with his family when...
Central Illinois Proud
Active Weather Pattern: Two Storms Set to Impact Central Illinois This Week
Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — After a quiet weekend the weather pattern is turning active again as two storm systems are set to impact Central Illinois bringing rain, storms, and perhaps and little snow. Key Takeaways. Sunday night – Monday (Storm One) Rain develops Sunday night and continues through...
meanwhilebackinpeoria.com
Saturday Night @: The Fox Pub…Sampling The 2023 Winter Menu!
Matt Rixner, who owns The Fox Pub with his wife Cortney came over and said hi. Matt said that business has been booming and The Fox Pub is off to a wonderful start in 2023. If you ever want to hear Matt on the radio, tune in to Rik & Roxy in the Morning on 99.9 WWCT on Fridays. Matt appears on a segment called, “Kegs and Eggs” and it’s always a fun and entertaining segment!
wmay.com
Events Planned To Mark Martin Luther King Day In Springfield
Multiple events in Springfield will commemorate Martin Luther King Day on Monday. The annual King Day breakfast at the Wyndham City Centre Monday will feature a keynote speech from a descendant of Free Frank McWorter, a freed slave who founded the town of New Philadelphia, Illinois, in the 1830s. The...
travel2next.com
20 Things To Do In Peoria
Named Fort Clark when the city was first settled, Peoria is an interesting destination in Illinois. The city is the oldest permanent European settlement in Illinois and is halfway between Chicago to the north and Springfield to the south. As one of the larger cities in the state, there are...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four great seafood spots that are highly praised for their food and service. What do you think about these amazing seafood spots in Illinois? Have you ever been to any of these restaurants before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to leave your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood spots too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are around. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Illinois.
videtteonline.com
ISU prepares to rock the house with 'Stars & Guitars' country concert
Coming to Illinois State University is the country “Stars & Guitars” concert. The concert will be at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 7 at the Braden Auditorium. The lineup includes country singers Levi Hummon, Drew Baldridge, Filmore, Morgan Myles, King Calaway, Clayton Anderson, Eric Van Houten and Adam James. Tickets...
videtteonline.com
ISU gymnastics secures narrow revenge win over Western Michigan
Illinois State gymnastics avenged its season-opening loss to Western Michigan with a 193.875-193.850 win over the Broncos Sunday at CEFCU Arena. The teams started the day even, tying at 48.700 on the vault in the first rotation. However, ISU swept the podium as Nirel Bart-Williams and Jaye Mack tied for first with scores of 9.825.
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
videtteonline.com
Second cannabis dispensary proposed to open in Bloomington-Normal
A second cannabis dispensary in Bloomington-Normal will potentially open in the place of a restaurant. WGLT reports that High Haven is looking to take the space of Mandarin Garden, a Chinese restaurant that has been in business since 1990. The Normal Zone Board of Appeals will hear a proposal from...
Major Illinois City Named The Worst For This Bug The Past 3 Years
In the past 12 months, you've most likely stayed at a hotel or two. Typically when you stay there, you try to not think about the worst things about the room, what has happened in the room, or what will happen in the room. What I'm about to tell you will not only make you think twice about staying at a hotel in these cities but will make you think twice about spending the night anywhere in these cities.
Central Illinois Proud
Egg prices affecting small businesses in Central Illinois
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Egg prices have more than doubled in just a month and with that increase comes a struggle for small businesses. “Compared to last year, it’s about a 30% increase so far,” said part owner of Le Bakery Kevin Palermo. “Having the eggs go...
Mystery lemur found in Bloomington family’s garage
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A Bloomington family had quite the surprise Thursday when they discovered “King Julian,” a ring-tailed lemur, hiding out in their garage. The family had heard suspicious sounds Wednesday night but didn’t investigate right away. When they found the lemur, they reached out to the Illinois Conservation Police to rescue their surprise […]
videtteonline.com
Second half dud stumps ISU men's basketball in 69-57 loss at Southern Illinois
CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Despite taking a three-point lead into the half, Illinois State men's basketball was unable to keep up with Southern Illinois down the stretch, falling 69-57 Saturday at the Banterra Center. After yet another slow start found the Redbirds down 9-2 early, they responded by knocking down their...
