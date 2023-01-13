Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Florida Man Pleads Guilty To Stabbing 3-Year-Old Daughter To Death; 12-Year-Old Daughter Played Dead During AttackMario DonevskiLongwood, FL
Famous Restaurant Chain Set To Debut Its First Two-Lane Drive-Thru in OrlandoMadocOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
I've taken my toddler to Disney World and Universal, and the latter is actually better for young kids
My family lives in Orlando, and I've taken my child to Disney World and Universal Studios. Universal is less stressful and has a better atmosphere.
Inside the Magic
Universal Orlando’s Iconic Symbol Left Completely Removed
Orlando is a popular tourist location where Guests can visit Legoland, Walt Disney World Resort, SeaWorld, Universal, and many more theme parks. The Epicentre Of Awesome, or best known as Universal’s Citywalk, is where unforgettable family entertainment meets restaurants that don’t just make you say “Yum,” but “Wow.” Universal is visited by thousands of Guests each and every day. When Guests head over to Universal’s theme parks– which include Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure– they will walk through CityWalk, which includes restaurants, shopping locations, clubs, and a new escape room.
universalparksnewstoday.com
Universal Orlando Resort Testing Mardi Gras Token Experience for Select Passholders
Universal is testing a new “token experience” for Universal’s Mardi Gras International Flavors of Carnaval 2023. The experience will be available for a select number of Universal Orlando Resort Annual Passholders. Here is how Universal describes the experience on the Discover Universal Blog:. The Mardi Gras Test...
I Can’t Believe JetBlue Has Added The E190 To This Route
We’ve flown from Orlando to New York on JetBlue more times than I can count. No matter if we were flying to JFK, LaGuardia or Newark, we were always on an Airbus plane. We’ve had a chance to review many of JetBlue’s fleet:. The ancient A320 with...
disneyfoodblog.com
A New Nonstop Route Has Been Added for Orlando International Airport
The Orlando Airport team joined in on the Figment popcorn bucket hype, and a new Sunshine Flyer offering was recently announced, but this news has to do with flights. If you call Ohio home or visit frequently, you’ll be excited to know there’s a new nonstop flight from Orlando International Airport!
floridainsider.com
Walt Disney World brings back Weekday Magic Ticket deal for Florida residents
Disney Springs, Orlando, FL — Courtesy: Shutterstock — VIAVAL TOURS. The Disney Weekday Magic Ticket, which was available solely to Florida residents, is back. The price of the ticket is $175 for two days, $195 for three days, and $215 for four days, and it goes on sale on January 10. Despite the ticket’s blackout dates, it is eligible for Monday through Friday admission to theme parks through April 27, 2022.
matadornetwork.com
This Outer Space Themed Restaurant in Disney World Is Guaranteed To Be Out of This World
Disney World, day or night, is always on the next frontier for adventure, from the rides to the dining experiences. If you’re looking for the ultimate experience when you visit Disney World’s Epcot in Orlando? Look no further than the new Space 220 restaurant. Located adjacent to Mission: SPACE pavilion, this space-themed eatery will surely be a hit with travelers of all ages.
click orlando
Walt Disney World offers Florida residents special ticket deal
BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World has a special ticket offer for Florida residents who want to visit the theme parks in early 2023. With the Disney Weekday Magic Ticket, Florida residents are able to visit the theme parks Monday through Friday through April 27. [TRENDING: Central Florida’s...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood spots in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
disneyfoodblog.com
Disney Takes BIG Steps Toward Future Parks Amid Reedy Creek Drama
Things are changing at Disney World in a big way. We’ve already seen updated rules announced for Annual Passholders when it comes to Park Passes, changes made to hotel parking fees, and even Genie+ adjustments. But there could be many more changes on the way with the impending dissolution of Disney’s Reedy Creek Improvement District and Disney’s ongoing battles with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Now, it seems Disney is taking some steps to hopefully “secure” certain parts of its future and maybe even set things up to build NEW parks. Let’s break it all down here!
Cheers! Free beer returns to SeaWorld
ORLANDO, Fla. — Raise your glasses to SeaWorld Orlando. The theme park is bringing back its popular free beer event just in time for the long weekend. The promotion lasts through Jan. 31. The free beer is available at Waterway Grill Bar beginning at 11 a.m. each day and...
foodgressing.com
Valentine’s Day Orlando 2023 Florida: Restaurants, Things to Do
Here’s a look at Valentine’s Day Orlando 2023 featuring special offerings by restaurants. Valentine’s Day is Tuesday, February 14, 2023. Please reach out to me [email protected] or @foodgressing on social media if you are a restaurant that wants to be featured. Provide all the details of your holiday offering in your message. For faster processing, please provide a ready to copy and paste excerpt in paragraph form in a similar format to the restaurants featured below.
Most People Have Forgotten About this Abandoned Theme Park in Florida
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors.
bungalower
MCO ranked as the worst airport in the country by random travel website
The Orlando International Airport was just ranked as the worst airport for travel in 2022, according to Family Destinations Guide (Website), a review site that helps families to plan vacations. According to their press release, the website based its rankings on data taken from The Bureau of Transportations Statistics, including...
Walt Disney World announces changes to park reservation system, resort parking, photo downloads
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Walt Disney World announced three big changes that it promises will bring more “value and flexibility” while visiting the resort. Annual passholders will soon be able to visit theme parks after 2 p.m. without having to make a park reservation first, except on Saturdays and Sundays at Magic Kingdom, Disney said.
Inside the Magic
California Theme Park May Be Losing Value as It Powers Through Multiple Closures
2023 has been off to a rough start, as an iconic California theme park has powered through multiple early closures and complete shutdowns. As the Golden State continues to face severe weather conditions, with wind and flood advisories in effect across the Orange County and San Diego areas, the operations of multiple theme parks in the area are still being affected, possibly hurting the value of seasonal passes.
Girl Scouts to offer new cookie flavor ‘Raspberry Rally’
ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re a fan of Girl Scout Cookies, you’re in luck. The Girl Scouts organization is offering a new cookie flavor for its 2023 fundraising. The new cookie is called “Raspberry Rally,” and it will only be available through online orders. Anyone...
SpaceX successfully launches Falcon Heavy rocket carrying communication satellites
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX plans to launch the USSF-67 mission using the Falcon Heavy rocket Sunday evening. The launch is scheduled for liftoff at 5:56 p.m. from Kennedy Space Center’s Launch Complex 39A. According to a release, this will be the fifth SpaceX Falcon Heavy mission. The...
southfloridareporter.com
Fort Lauderdale Airport has been named One of the Worst Airports in the US
Many Americans wish to travel more frequently in 2023, with travel being one of the top New Year’s resolutions every year. However, air travel can be a stressful experience, especially when flight delays and cancellations occur. According to The Bureau of Transportations Statistics, there were 1,042,056 delayed flights in...
Famous Restaurant Chain Set To Debut Its First Two-Lane Drive-Thru in Orlando
Renowned for its mouth-watering, crispy fried chicken, and other delectable meals including chicken sandwiches, and other signature menu items. Orlando residents and visitors are a few days away from stepping into a new restaurant that offers specially prepared meals that taste uniquely different. There’s going to be something delicious for everyone including the brand’s signature chickenjoy, and a variety of other menu items not normally seen at U.S.-based fast-food chains.
Comments / 0