UK television broadcasters ignore Sunderland FA Cup tie with Fulham

The date has now been set for Sunderland's FA Cup clash with Fulham, but it won't be on UK television.

Sunderland’s FA Cup clash with Fulham has been ignored by the TV schedulers, meaning the fixture will not be moved from its initial slot.

The Black Cats travel to the Premiership side in the fourth round for a real test of the true scale of the progress that has been made on Wearside.

Despite many believing the tie looked a good one for the TV cameras given the fine recent form of both teams, it is not one of the games selected for live broadcast.

Therefore, the game with take place on January 28 at 3pm which, in fairness, is better for the traveling fans anyway.

The game will still be available to watch live on foreign streaming platforms such as ESPN+ (United States), SportsNet NOW (Canada) and Paramount+ (Australia).

In terms of the games broadcast live on UK television, the BBC have chosen Preston’s clash with Tottenham and Wrexham against Sheffield United.

ITV, meanwhile will broadcast four games, starting with Manchester City v Arsenal on the Friday night.

They will also show Reading’s trip to Manchester United, Brighton against either Liverpool or Wolves and Derby against West Ham.

