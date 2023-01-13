Read full article on original website
Prosecutors ask to revoke bond of woman accused of stealing
Prosecutors Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court asked a judge to revoke the bond of a Sebring woman accused of stealing $3,000 worth of jewelry from a home in Smith Township.
Local sheriff’s deputy running for county sheriff
Monday evening, Anthony Tedesco formally made the announcement.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Emlenton Man Refuses to Leave Motel Room With Unpaid Bill
CLARION/FOREST CO., Pa. (EYT) – Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Emlenton Man Refuses to Leave Motel Room With Unpaid Bill. Clarion-based State Police are investigating an incident of theft of services at Motel 6 on United Drive in Monroe Township, Clarion County. Police say a known...
explore venango
Two Men Accused of Forcing Residents into Their Home by Gunpoint, Robbing Them
FRENCHCREEK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two men are behind bars for allegedly forcing the residents of a Frenchcreek Township home by gunpoint and robbing them. According to court documents, Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges on December 20, 2022, against 19-year-old Tyler George Burns, of Dillsburg, York County, and 26-year-old Mario Ramon Ambris Jr., of New Oxford, Adams County.
PSP investigating theft of copper wire at Penelec Substation in Venango County
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Franklin are asking for the public’s help to identify those responsible for theft of copper wire at a Penelec Substation in Venango County. According to a PSP report, between Nov. 24, 2022 and Jan. 12, 2023, PSP Franklin responded to the Penelec Substation, located in the 2300 block […]
venangoextra.com
Meadville man killed, 2 Titusville residents hurt in crash
A Meadville man was killed and two Titusville residents were injured in a two-vehicle crash Friday morning at the intersection of Route 89 and Buells Corners Road in Rome Township, Crawford County. Corry state police said the crash occurred at about 9:25 a.m. Friday when John F. Graham, 33, of...
erienewsnow.com
State Police Investigate Theft, Criminal Mischief at Penelec Substation in Venango County
Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a theft and criminal mischief incident at a Penelec substation in Venango County. It happened at the site in the 2300 block of Old Route 322 in Canal Township sometime between Nov. 24 and Jan. 12. Penelec employees discovered someone cut part of the security...
explore venango
cleveland19.com
Geauga County teen thwarts burglary by pointing mom’s gun at home intruder
GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Geauga County mother is still on edge days after her teenage son had to stop a home intruder by pointing a gun at him. “Now I have cameras in my house which I’ve never wanted before and I never thought I’d have and I’m at work like with my phone propped up with cameras now watching my front door,” said Ashleigh Jarrett.
Victim identified in fatal shooting at Erie park
Update: According to the Erie County coroner, the 21-year-old victim has been identified as Noah King. King had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. The case has been ruled a homicide, and is the first homicide case in Erie County of the year. Erie Police have arrested a suspect after the fatal shooting of […]
PSP locate missing Girard woman
Update: Pennsylvania State Police in Girard have announced Emily McBeth has been found safe. Pennsylvania State Police in Girard need your help locating a missing woman. 21-year-old Emily “Emma” McBeth was last seen leaving a residence in Elk Creek Township on Jan. 7 sometime after 10 p.m. Her direction of travel is not known. She […]
chautauquatoday.com
Jamestown Trio Accused of Trespassing in Condemned Residence
Jamestown Police have charged three city residents who were found unlawfully inside a condemned residence on the city's south side Saturday morning. Officers responded to an undisclosed location just after 10:15 AM for a trespassing report and determined that 31-year-old Matthew Buck, 35-year-old Andrea Robbins, and 38-year-old Aaron Albaugh were inside. The three suspects allegedly did not comply with the officers' numerous commands to exit the dwelling, forcing them to gain entry and locate them. All three were taken into custody and transported to the Jamestown City Jail without further incident. Buck, Robbins and Albaugh are charged with 3rd-degree criminal trespass and 2nd-degree obstruction.
Multiple fire depts. from different states called for house fire
Multiple departments from different states are being called to the scene of a structure fire in Trumbull County.
explore venango
Venango County Inmate Accused of Intentionally Flushing Styrofoam Down Toilet, Causing Flooding
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Venango County inmate was charged with vandalism for intentionally flushing styrofoam down his cell’s toilet. Court documents indicate that the Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Steven Wayne Mendez on Thursday, January 12, in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office.
Detectives investigating leads in I-680 homicide
It has been just over a week since 19-year-olds Marquis Whitted and Kylearia Day were shot and killed along Interstate 680. On Monday, we asked Youngstown police where they are in the case.
Multiple departments respond to house fire in Mercer Co.
One person was rescued from a house fire late Sunday night in Shenango Township.
erienewsnow.com
Convicted Chautauqua County Felon Accused Of Violating His Probation
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A convicted Chautauqua County felon is headed back to prison after allegedly violating his probation. On Thursday, Michael Bland was re-sentenced after he was convicted of attempted burglary in the second degree, a class D violent felony, in Erie County. Bland was sentenced...
explore venango
Man Sought After by Police Following Domestic Incident Found Driving Under the Influence
WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man sought after by State Police in Marienville following a domestic dispute in Washington Township was later found driving under the influence. According to PSP Marienville, troopers responded to a domestic incident in Washington Township, Clarion County, around 11:58 p.m. on Thursday,...
explore venango
Driver Loses Control of Pickup, Rolls Multiple Times on Route 666
KINGSLEY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police released the details of a rollover crash that occurred on State Route 666. According to Marienville-based State Police, this accident occurred around 9:55 p.m. on Wednesday, January 11, on State Route 666, in Kingsley Township, Forest County. Police say 26-year-old Cole J....
erienewsnow.com
Wanted PA Man Arrested In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A wanted Pennsylvania man has been arrested following a traffic stop in the City of Jamestown. On Thursday night, officers with the Jamestown Police Department pulled over Cristian Arroyo-Collazo in the area of North Main Street for a traffic violation. Through investigation, police...
