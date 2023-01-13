ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Great Bend Post

Kan. Action for Children supports Kelly budget priorities in education

MCPHERSON — Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly’s budget plan was released this past week and education, including early childhood, remains a priority. The plan includes full funding of K-12 education with appropriate inflationary adjustments, as well as a five-year plan to phase in additional Special Education dollars. John Wilson with Kansas Action for Children is in support of those ideas.
Great Bend Post

KU: FCC map of Kan. high-speed broadband access ‘highly inaccurate’

TOPEKA — The Federal Communications Commission’s state-by-state map of broadband availability didn’t capture the potential of 1 million Kansans living in regions without adequate high-speed service, University of Kansas researchers said. The findings were significant because the federal government plans to distribute $42.5 billion in broadband expansion...
Great Bend Post

Great Bend Post

