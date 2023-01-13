Read full article on original website
Charla Ivey
4d ago
I think she should have gotten more than 27 months and more than 3 years probation.. stealing money from a nursing home and almost 500, 000... plus using other people's information... At least she is out of commission for now..
8
lucas jackson
4d ago
our justice system is so broken, it's insane, even violent criminals and sexual predators are getting a slap on the wrist
9
Robert Burns
3d ago
If they have not already done so, the company needs to look into their accounting processes. How this continued for five years is unimaginable. Who authorized the expense reimbursements, and what was the verification procedure (rhetorical questions)?
3
Comments / 10