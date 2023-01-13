ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Nevada Appeal

Residential and rental real estate expected to slow

All signs are pointing to a cooling off period in 2023 for residential and rental real estate. According to the Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors, home sales in December declined north of 35 percent from the previous year. The 232 homes that sold in Reno for the final month of 2022 represented an even bigger dip – 37.5 percent – from the same month in 2021. Sparks, meanwhile, saw a 31 percent drop in home sales for the month.
RENO, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

How Tahoe businesses can prep for economic downturn

Following a global pandemic, Lake Tahoe finance executives have redefined adaptability with warp-speed reconfiguration of capital investment plans. With a potential economic slowdown on the horizon in 2023, how can Lake Tahoe businesses prepare?. Between supply chain stagnation, rapid inflation, rising interest rates, and one of the tightest labor markets...
nevadabusiness.com

Big Game 57 Viewings at Grand Sierra Resort

RENO, Nev. – Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR) has football fans covered with two amazing venues to enjoy the excitement of Big Game 57 on Sunday, Feb. 12. Guests can reserve seating in Chickie’s & Pete’s or Crystal Lounge for an unparalleled sports viewing experience, complete with mouthwatering food and beverage offerings, luxurious seating and plenty of high-definition screens to soak in every moment of pro football’s championship game. Tickets are on sale now at www.GrandSierraResort.com/BigGame. Guests must be 21 years or older to attend.
RENO, NV
FOX40

Lake Tahoe snowpack levels nearly 250% of normal

(KTXL) — After California was hit by several atmospheric rivers, the snowpack levels in the Lake Tahoe region have increased to almost 250% of normal. According to the California Department of Water Resources, the central Sierra, which encompasses Lake Tahoe, is 246% of the normal snow water equivalent for Jan. 16. The Central Sierra is […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
nnbw.com

Former Tahoe Biltmore on track to become a Waldorf Astoria

On Thursday, EKN Development gave the Incline Village/Crystal Bay community an update on what is happening with the former Tahoe Biltmore in Crystal Bay. The hotel casino was in operation for 76 years and fell into disarray before EKN Development came in and bought the property in 2021. In 2011,...
CRYSTAL BAY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Caboose of Lake Tahoe storm train in sight

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The caboose of the Lake Tahoe storm train is in sight. Schools are back in session Tuesday with a delayed start and the sun is expected to fight through the clouds and make an appearance ahead of what could be the final snowstorm of the month.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
8newsnow.com

'Dropicana' to start this week, here is what to expect

It is the last weekend to drive through the Tropicana exit on the I-15 before the Nevada Department of Transportation's major "Dropicana" project causes changes. ‘Dropicana’ to start this week, here is what to expect. It is the last weekend to drive through the Tropicana exit on the I-15...
LAS VEGAS, NV
AFP

Flooded three times in two weeks, California town is fed up

Using a plastic broom, Camilla Shaffer scrapes at the thick layer of mud caking her yard -- it's the third time in two weeks that her house has been flooded thanks to the string of storms that have hit California in rapid succession. "Three times in two weeks, that's crazy," said Kevin Smith, a strapping 35-year-old who had recently purchased his parents' house near the river.
FELTON, CA
Record-Courier

Longtime residents provide snow removal tips

Less than a third into winter, heavy snowfall over the past month has residents taking up snow shovels and blowers to clear paths and driveways across Carson Valley. Longtime residents took to social media to share snow removal tips in community forums. “We came from Bridgeport and are used to...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, NV
Tahoe Daily Tribune

South Lake Tahoe nonprofit Live Violence Free celebrates 45 years

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — In 2012, the South Tahoe Women’s Center was rebranded but is still one of the longest standing nonprofits on the South Shore. “Live Violence Free because violence and abuse doesn’t discriminate between gender, race, socio-economic status, and the name is a message in itself,” according to Executive Director Chelcee Thomas.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
Tahoe Daily Tribune

LTUSD: Sierra House Elementary a great place to learn, grow

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Each month for the remainder of the school year, Lake Tahoe Unified School District will feature one of its eight innovative and engaging school sites with a short article intended to educate the community and future families about our local schools, educational programs, and options for students.
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA

