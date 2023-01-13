Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Temporarily Closed a Facility in NevadaBryan DijkhuizenNevada State
Where to Grab Breakfast in South Lake TahoeTiffany T.South Lake Tahoe, CA
Manhunt for Fugitive Chiropractor: FBI Offers Reward of $10,000.00Dylan BarketCarnelian Bay, CA
Where to Ice Skate In South Lake TahoeTiffany T.South Lake Tahoe, CA
Sledding in South Lake Tahoe: Where to Go and How Much It CostsTiffany T.South Lake Tahoe, CA
Nevada Appeal
Residential and rental real estate expected to slow
All signs are pointing to a cooling off period in 2023 for residential and rental real estate. According to the Reno/Sparks Association of Realtors, home sales in December declined north of 35 percent from the previous year. The 232 homes that sold in Reno for the final month of 2022 represented an even bigger dip – 37.5 percent – from the same month in 2021. Sparks, meanwhile, saw a 31 percent drop in home sales for the month.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
How Tahoe businesses can prep for economic downturn
Following a global pandemic, Lake Tahoe finance executives have redefined adaptability with warp-speed reconfiguration of capital investment plans. With a potential economic slowdown on the horizon in 2023, how can Lake Tahoe businesses prepare?. Between supply chain stagnation, rapid inflation, rising interest rates, and one of the tightest labor markets...
nevadabusiness.com
Big Game 57 Viewings at Grand Sierra Resort
RENO, Nev. – Grand Sierra Resort and Casino (GSR) has football fans covered with two amazing venues to enjoy the excitement of Big Game 57 on Sunday, Feb. 12. Guests can reserve seating in Chickie’s & Pete’s or Crystal Lounge for an unparalleled sports viewing experience, complete with mouthwatering food and beverage offerings, luxurious seating and plenty of high-definition screens to soak in every moment of pro football’s championship game. Tickets are on sale now at www.GrandSierraResort.com/BigGame. Guests must be 21 years or older to attend.
knpr
New year, new home: Are Nevadans buying or selling in today's housing market?
Buying a home is one of the biggest purchases most people will make in their lives. Over the last few years, people have been paying a premium for homes in Nevada —many times bidding way more than the asking price; sometimes having to get into a lottery just for the chance to make a bid.
Lake Tahoe snowpack levels nearly 250% of normal
(KTXL) — After California was hit by several atmospheric rivers, the snowpack levels in the Lake Tahoe region have increased to almost 250% of normal. According to the California Department of Water Resources, the central Sierra, which encompasses Lake Tahoe, is 246% of the normal snow water equivalent for Jan. 16. The Central Sierra is […]
3 California cities among highest for life expectancy, report finds
Researchers also found that moving to California might actually make your life longer.
nnbw.com
Former Tahoe Biltmore on track to become a Waldorf Astoria
On Thursday, EKN Development gave the Incline Village/Crystal Bay community an update on what is happening with the former Tahoe Biltmore in Crystal Bay. The hotel casino was in operation for 76 years and fell into disarray before EKN Development came in and bought the property in 2021. In 2011,...
Sierra Sun
Above the rim: Ongoing winter storms lead to rapid rise for Lake Tahoe
TAHOE CITY, Calif. — California has been getting hit with consistent winter storms for the past several weeks. With plenty more precipitation on the way, Lake Tahoe’s ski resorts aren’t the only spot in the basin reaping the benefits of the rapid snowfall. Only 30 days ago,...
Increases in egg prices add strain on farms, business owners and shoppers
Pricey eggs leaving Las Vegas businesses, shoppers struggling. The scramble is on to not only find eggs, but at a decent price, many store shelves are empty, or prices can crack your wallet.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Caboose of Lake Tahoe storm train in sight
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The caboose of the Lake Tahoe storm train is in sight. Schools are back in session Tuesday with a delayed start and the sun is expected to fight through the clouds and make an appearance ahead of what could be the final snowstorm of the month.
8newsnow.com
'Dropicana' to start this week, here is what to expect
It is the last weekend to drive through the Tropicana exit on the I-15 before the Nevada Department of Transportation's major "Dropicana" project causes changes. ‘Dropicana’ to start this week, here is what to expect. It is the last weekend to drive through the Tropicana exit on the I-15...
Vegas goalie Lehner files for bankruptcy, cites $50M debt
Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Robin Lehner and his wife have filed for bankruptcy in Nevada, citing up to $50 million in debts to dozens of creditors.
Flooded three times in two weeks, California town is fed up
Using a plastic broom, Camilla Shaffer scrapes at the thick layer of mud caking her yard -- it's the third time in two weeks that her house has been flooded thanks to the string of storms that have hit California in rapid succession. "Three times in two weeks, that's crazy," said Kevin Smith, a strapping 35-year-old who had recently purchased his parents' house near the river.
Record-Courier
Longtime residents provide snow removal tips
Less than a third into winter, heavy snowfall over the past month has residents taking up snow shovels and blowers to clear paths and driveways across Carson Valley. Longtime residents took to social media to share snow removal tips in community forums. “We came from Bridgeport and are used to...
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada Department of Transportation snow plowers prepare for heavy snowfall this weekend
Truck stolen from ALS Association Nevada Chapter found but in bad condition. In November the ALS Association Nevada Chapter had a Ford truck stolen right before its annual charity walk. New clinical trial in Las Vegas aims to prevent or delay Alzheimer’s symptoms. Updated: 17 hours ago. Alzheimer’s disease...
Nevada leads the nation in worst public housing crisis, with thousands without adequate shelter
CARSON CITY, NV. - Nevada has long been recognized for its high-profile casino resorts, but beneath the glitz and glamor lies a deepening housing crisis that has left thousands of Nevadans without adequate shelter.
Tahoe Daily Tribune
South Lake Tahoe nonprofit Live Violence Free celebrates 45 years
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — In 2012, the South Tahoe Women’s Center was rebranded but is still one of the longest standing nonprofits on the South Shore. “Live Violence Free because violence and abuse doesn’t discriminate between gender, race, socio-economic status, and the name is a message in itself,” according to Executive Director Chelcee Thomas.
Fox5 KVVU
Truck stolen from ALS Association Nevada Chapter found but in bad condition
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - In November the ALS Association Nevada Chapter had a Ford truck stolen right before its annual charity walk. Nearly 60 days later the truck has been found but not in good shape. “It literally takes your breath away especially because it had everything for the...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
LTUSD: Sierra House Elementary a great place to learn, grow
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — Each month for the remainder of the school year, Lake Tahoe Unified School District will feature one of its eight innovative and engaging school sites with a short article intended to educate the community and future families about our local schools, educational programs, and options for students.
8newsnow.com
What’s Driving You Crazy? – NDOT speaks for itself about “Dropicana”
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – The clock is ticking on the Nevada Dept of Transportation’s huge “Dropicana” project. If you’re tired of hearing it from me, I hereby gladly hand it over to NDOT spokesman Justin Hopkins:. “Dropicana is going to involve taking down...
