Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Clippers odds, picks and predictions

The Denver Nuggets (28-13) take on the Los Angeles Clippers (22-21) on Friday at Crypto.com Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Nuggets vs. Clippers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Nuggets handily defeated the Phoenix Suns 126-97 Wednesday to cover as 14.5-point home favorites. Denver is on a 4-game win streak and has won 8 of its last 10 games.

The Clippers beat the visiting Dallas Mavericks 113-101 Tuesday to cover as 1-point favorites. Los Angeles ended a 6-game losing skid with the win.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Nuggets at Clippers odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 9:23 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Nuggets +105 (bet $100 to win $105) | Clippers -125 (bet $125 to win $100)

: Nuggets +105 (bet $100 to win $105) | Clippers -125 (bet $125 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS) : Nuggets +1.5 (-105) | Clippers -1.5 (-115)

: Nuggets +1.5 (-105) | Clippers -1.5 (-115) Over/Under (O/U): 224.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico

Double Down, Ohio! Deposit $200, Get $250. Bet now!

In Colorado and New Jersey, claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 now. Bet now!

Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

Nuggets at Clippers key injuries

Nuggets

F Bruce Brown (calf) probable

(calf) probable C Nikola Jokic (wrist) questionable

(wrist) questionable G Jamal Murray (ankle) probable

Clippers

F Paul George (hamstring) out

(hamstring) out G Luke Kennard (calf) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Nuggets at Clippers picks and predictions

Prediction

Nuggets 114, Clippers 109

Assuming that Jokic is active for Denver on Friday, NUGGETS (+105) is my lean. The Clippers are without George again on Friday and they’ve struggled to win games recently.

NUGGETS +1.5 (-105) is an intriguing bet as long as Jokic is on the floor for Denver. With Jokic’s status unknown, I’d prefer to wager on the spread in this game rather than the moneyline.

The Nuggets are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games against a team with a winning record while the Clippers are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games overall. On top of that, Denver is 6-2 ATS in its last 8 road meetings against Los Angeles.

Regardless of who is active tonight in this game, UNDER 224.5 (-108) appears to be the ideal choice. Both of these teams are in the bottom half of the league in pace.

The Under is 28-8-1 in the last 37 meetings between these 2 teams in Los Angeles and 37-16-2 in the last 55 meetings overall.

Want action on this NBA game or any other matchups? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in OH, CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Skyler Carlin on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.