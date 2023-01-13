ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Denver Nuggets at Los Angeles Clippers odds, picks and predictions

By Skyler Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4caonw_0kDfWLb800

The Denver Nuggets (28-13) take on the Los Angeles Clippers (22-21) on Friday at Crypto.com Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Nuggets vs. Clippers odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions.

The Nuggets handily defeated the Phoenix Suns 126-97 Wednesday to cover as 14.5-point home favorites. Denver is on a 4-game win streak and has won 8 of its last 10 games.

The Clippers beat the visiting Dallas Mavericks 113-101 Tuesday to cover as 1-point favorites. Los Angeles ended a 6-game losing skid with the win.

Play our free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

Nuggets at Clippers odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 9:23 a.m. ET.

  • Moneyline (ML): Nuggets +105 (bet $100 to win $105) | Clippers -125 (bet $125 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Nuggets +1.5 (-105) | Clippers -1.5 (-115)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 224.5 (O: -112 | U: -108)

Catch the excitement and bet with Tipico

Double Down, Ohio! Deposit $200, Get $250. Bet now!

In Colorado and New Jersey, claim your 100% Deposit Match up to $250 now. Bet now!

Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions.

Nuggets at Clippers key injuries

Nuggets

  • F Bruce Brown (calf) probable
  • C Nikola Jokic (wrist) questionable
  • G Jamal Murray (ankle) probable

Clippers

  • F Paul George (hamstring) out
  • G Luke Kennard (calf) out

For most recent updates: Official NBA injury report.

Nuggets at Clippers picks and predictions

Prediction

Nuggets 114, Clippers 109

Assuming that Jokic is active for Denver on Friday, NUGGETS (+105) is my lean. The Clippers are without George again on Friday and they’ve struggled to win games recently.

NUGGETS +1.5 (-105) is an intriguing bet as long as Jokic is on the floor for Denver. With Jokic’s status unknown, I’d prefer to wager on the spread in this game rather than the moneyline.

The Nuggets are 6-0 ATS in their last 6 games against a team with a winning record while the Clippers are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games overall. On top of that, Denver is 6-2 ATS in its last 8 road meetings against Los Angeles.

Regardless of who is active tonight in this game, UNDER 224.5 (-108) appears to be the ideal choice. Both of these teams are in the bottom half of the league in pace.

The Under is 28-8-1 in the last 37 meetings between these 2 teams in Los Angeles and 37-16-2 in the last 55 meetings overall.

Want action on this NBA game or any other matchups? Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, SportsbookWire’s official sportsbook partner in OH, CO and NJ. Bet now!

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW, or try out our USA TODAY Parlay Calculator. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Skyler Carlin on Twitter. Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Kansas at Kansas State odds, picks and predictions

The No. 2 Kansas Jayhawks (16-1, 5-0 Big-12) meet the No. 15 Kansas State Wildcats (15-2, 4-1) in a Sunflower State showdown Tuesday. Tip from Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan is at 7 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Kansas vs. Kansas State odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
MANHATTAN, KS
CBS Denver

Malone out for Nuggets due to health and safety protocols

The Denver Nuggets announced on social media that head coach Michael Malone will miss the game Tuesday night against Portland after entering the league's health and safety protocols.Assistant coach David Adelman will fill in for a Nuggets team that entered the night tied with Memphis for the top spot in the Western Conference. The Nuggets (30-13) have won 13 straight home games.Malone was hired by Denver on June 15, 2015. He's won 344 games over eight seasons with the Nuggets, which is the third-most in team history. He trails only Doug Moe (432) and George Karl (423). Malone also has a 21-27 postseason mark with Denver.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Latest 2-round mock draft has Joey Porter Jr. headed to the AFC South

It is officially the offseason in college football, and that also means we are one week closer to the 2023 NFL Draft. Penn State has a few notable prospects that could likely be selected in the first three rounds in the spring. One notable Nittany Lion that many have mocked in the first round is Joey Porter Jr[autotag][autotag]. To start off “Mock Draft Monday,” we take another look at a Nittany Lion featured in the first round. Many of our features have been from The Draft Network. However, this week, we head over to The Draft Wire for their latest two-round mock...
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

204K+
Followers
256K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy