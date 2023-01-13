Read full article on original website
Guest
4d ago
So, he realizes now that he’s not the smartest person around and the reality of spending the rest of your life in jail, or sentenced to death penalty has sat in. It would be easier for you to set up someone else for murder four people. But we don’t need that kind of person in our world who doesn’t appreciate the value of life. Hopefully, after a fair trial, he’ll get his Jest rewards.
Reply(2)
46
Mike Pizel
4d ago
Realty is now present. I continue to be impressed with the authorities in Idaho.
Reply(4)
49
Patrick
4d ago
his system is going into panic , fight or flight mode. I have panic disorder it sucks. He did it to himself, his flight will be by suicide. He's very evil.
Reply(3)
21
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Experts say that Idaho killer Bryan Kohberger may have killed beforeJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
Defense Attorney on Evidence in Bryan Kohberger's Quadruple Murder CaseSilence DoGoodMoscow, ID
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger could have had access to crime lab with live camera streamJade Talks CrimeMoscow, ID
The True Crime Community on TikTok Is Attacking the Families of the Idaho Murder VictimsMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Idaho Murder Suspect to Appear Back in CourtOlive BarkerMoscow, ID
Comments / 47