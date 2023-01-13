ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Orange news: 4-star football offers, huge lacrosse honor, more

In recent days, Syracuse Orange football coaches have offered scholarships to a variety of high-school prospects, including several four-star players on the west coast. Now, there is obviously a massive difference between the ‘Cuse making an offer and the team landing a commitment, but it’s still encouraging to see the Syracuse Orange football staff pursuing top-flight prospects.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse vs. Miami: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more

Teams: Syracuse Orange (12-6, 5-2) vs. No. 16 Miami Hurricanes (14-3, 5-2) Location: Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Fla. Line: The Draftkings Line has Syracuse as 7.5 underdogs on the road at Miami. TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3. Miami Blog: State of the U. Rivalry: 20-11,...
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Syracuse lets opportunity, and Miami, slip past

Presented with an opportunity for a big win on Monday, Syracuse led by as many as 11 points in the second half, but wilted late and dropped an 82-78 final at #17 Miami. The Orange (12-7, 5-3 ACC) went up 55-44 on a Jesse Edwards dunk just over five minutes after halftime, but went through a 1-for-9 shooting drought to let the Hurricanes (15-3, 6-2) back in the game and gave up seven straight points to lose the lead for good in the final two minutes.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball box score at No. 17 Miami

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 82-78 loss at No. 17 Miami on Monday night at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Mia_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE...
SYRACUSE, NY
orangefizz.net

Is Syracuse Closing In on 2023 Four-Star Guard Elijah Moore?

The Class of 2023 seemed to have been a river running dry for Syracuse men’s basketball… until Saturday. 247sports.com contributor Trevor Andershock, who writes for Peegs.com (an Indiana site/message board) put in a Crystal Ball for four-star guard Elijah Moore to come to the Hill. Now we know, you might be confused as to how Andershock could make that prediction, when Indiana wasn’t close to Moore’s top five, but hey, the guy knows his stuff. He’s 40-for-40 all-time on Crystal Ball predictions and three-for-three in this cycle.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Fake Nunes previews Syracuse vs Miami

Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. The analytics staff is hard at work as the Syracuse Orange go deeper into the 2022-23 ACC Basketball season. Let’s get to the preview of the next Syracuse opponent... Location: Coral Gables, FL. Students: 19,096 students who are questioning Mario Cristobal. The 2022-23 Fake...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Freshmen forwards Maliq Brown and Justin Taylor emerge for Syracuse basketball

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team has received a big lift off its bench from freshmen forwards Justin Taylor and Maliq Brown in recent weeks. The two former AAU teammates have hit their stride and seen their minutes increase in ACC play. The Virginia natives have played key roles in Syracuse’s two wins over Virginia Tech and Notre Dame.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s lacrosse: Takeaways from Gary Gait’s media day

If you can believe it, we’re actually now less than three weeks away from the start of the 2023 season for the Syracuse Orange men’s lacrosse team. Practice officially began last Friday, and on Monday, Gary Gait and some of his players met the media for the first time since the calendar changed to discuss their preparation for the rapidly approaching season.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Utica man cuts Applebee’s worker, another diner steps in with gun (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 17)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 35; Low: 30. Freezing rain ahead. See the 5-day forecast. RIP IN THE HOUSE: Cole Hauser, the actor who plays Rip Wheeler on the hit TV show “Yellowstone,” attended the Syracuse-Notre Dame Saturday as a guest of SU super-fan Adam Weitsman. Weitsman is the executive producer on a movie project that Hauser is working on in New York City. (Scott Schild photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
syracuse.com

New boys hockey state poll: 3 Section III teams move up

Three teams from Section III have moved up in this week’s New York State Sportswriters Association boys hockey poll. In Division I, West Genesee is up to No. 2 and Baldwinsville is up to No. 11. In Division II, Skaneateles jumped up to No. 4 and is now the highest-ranked Section III team in Division II.
BALDWINSVILLE, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Ikea furniture store chain opens 2 pick-up locations in Upstate NY

Ikea is finally in Upstate New York — sort of. The Swedish furniture store chain launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse and Buffalo areas this month, according to its website. “We are excited to confirm that we’ve recently opened our Pick-Up Location in Liverpool, NY, which offers...
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Mother Nature having an impact on local ski resort

FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This weekend is usually a busy one for Four Seasons Ski Resort in Fayetteville. But, so far mother nature has put a damper on business this winter. From hitting the slopes to snow tubing. Four Seasons Golf & Ski Center has it all. “People don’t just come from Fayetteville and Manlius […]
FAYETTEVILLE, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy