“Judah just had a bad game. That happens with freshmen” Jim Boeheim after loss to #17 Miami
MIAMI, FLA. (WSYR-TV) – After leading for most of the way, Syracuse fell in the closing minutes to #17 Miami 82-78. Syracuse’s big man Jesse Edwards was a force in the Orange’s game against Miami. Edwards scored a career-high 25 points on 9-16 shooting, and he made 7-8 free throws. He also had 11 rebounds […]
insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Orange news: 4-star football offers, huge lacrosse honor, more
In recent days, Syracuse Orange football coaches have offered scholarships to a variety of high-school prospects, including several four-star players on the west coast. Now, there is obviously a massive difference between the ‘Cuse making an offer and the team landing a commitment, but it’s still encouraging to see the Syracuse Orange football staff pursuing top-flight prospects.
Syracuse’s Judah Mintz struggles in loss to Miami: ‘He’s a great freshman, but he’s still a freshman’
Coral Gables, Fla. – In the midst of a season in which he has established himself as a candidate for the ACC’s Rookie of the Year award, Judah Mintz finally looked like a freshman. Mintz, who was handed the keys to the Syracuse offense at the beginning of...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse vs. Miami: TV/streaming, time, odds, history & more
Teams: Syracuse Orange (12-6, 5-2) vs. No. 16 Miami Hurricanes (14-3, 5-2) Location: Watsco Center, Coral Gables, Fla. Line: The Draftkings Line has Syracuse as 7.5 underdogs on the road at Miami. TV/Streaming: ACC Network, WatchESPN. Radio: Cuse.com, TK 99/105, WAER 88.3. Miami Blog: State of the U. Rivalry: 20-11,...
College Basketball Odds: Syracuse vs. Miami prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/16/2023
The Syracuse Orange (12-6) visit the #16 Miami Hurricanes (14-3) on Monday night. Action tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Syracuse-Miami prediction, pick, and how to watch. Syracuse has won four of their last five games and is 5-2 and...
sujuiceonline.com
Syracuse lets opportunity, and Miami, slip past
Presented with an opportunity for a big win on Monday, Syracuse led by as many as 11 points in the second half, but wilted late and dropped an 82-78 final at #17 Miami. The Orange (12-7, 5-3 ACC) went up 55-44 on a Jesse Edwards dunk just over five minutes after halftime, but went through a 1-for-9 shooting drought to let the Hurricanes (15-3, 6-2) back in the game and gave up seven straight points to lose the lead for good in the final two minutes.
Bracket Watch: Heading into key stretch, Syracuse men’s basketball isn’t close to the bubble
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Syracuse men’s basketball team owns a decent record so far this season. It also owns a poor NCAA tournament resume. The Orange (12-6, 5-2 ACC) has an opportunity to change that starting on Monday night, when a visit to Miami kicks off a critical string of games.
Syracuse basketball box score at No. 17 Miami
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 82-78 loss at No. 17 Miami on Monday night at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Mia_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE...
orangefizz.net
Is Syracuse Closing In on 2023 Four-Star Guard Elijah Moore?
The Class of 2023 seemed to have been a river running dry for Syracuse men’s basketball… until Saturday. 247sports.com contributor Trevor Andershock, who writes for Peegs.com (an Indiana site/message board) put in a Crystal Ball for four-star guard Elijah Moore to come to the Hill. Now we know, you might be confused as to how Andershock could make that prediction, when Indiana wasn’t close to Moore’s top five, but hey, the guy knows his stuff. He’s 40-for-40 all-time on Crystal Ball predictions and three-for-three in this cycle.
nunesmagician.com
Fake Nunes previews Syracuse vs Miami
Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. The analytics staff is hard at work as the Syracuse Orange go deeper into the 2022-23 ACC Basketball season. Let’s get to the preview of the next Syracuse opponent... Location: Coral Gables, FL. Students: 19,096 students who are questioning Mario Cristobal. The 2022-23 Fake...
nunesmagician.com
Freshmen forwards Maliq Brown and Justin Taylor emerge for Syracuse basketball
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team has received a big lift off its bench from freshmen forwards Justin Taylor and Maliq Brown in recent weeks. The two former AAU teammates have hit their stride and seen their minutes increase in ACC play. The Virginia natives have played key roles in Syracuse’s two wins over Virginia Tech and Notre Dame.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s lacrosse: Takeaways from Gary Gait’s media day
If you can believe it, we’re actually now less than three weeks away from the start of the 2023 season for the Syracuse Orange men’s lacrosse team. Practice officially began last Friday, and on Monday, Gary Gait and some of his players met the media for the first time since the calendar changed to discuss their preparation for the rapidly approaching season.
‘Yellowstone’ actor Cole Hauser attends Syracuse basketball game vs. Notre Dame
Syracuse, N.Y. ― If the Syracuse Orange needs a roper, rancher, fixer or bruiser, it’ll have it tonight against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Cole Hauser, the actor who plays Rip Wheeler on the hit TV show “Yellowstone,” attended the Syracuse-Notre Dame as a guest of Syracuse super-fan Adam Weitsman.
Utica man cuts Applebee’s worker, another diner steps in with gun (Good Morning CNY for Jan. 17)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 35; Low: 30. Freezing rain ahead. See the 5-day forecast. RIP IN THE HOUSE: Cole Hauser, the actor who plays Rip Wheeler on the hit TV show “Yellowstone,” attended the Syracuse-Notre Dame Saturday as a guest of SU super-fan Adam Weitsman. Weitsman is the executive producer on a movie project that Hauser is working on in New York City. (Scott Schild photo)
syracuse.com
New boys hockey state poll: 3 Section III teams move up
Three teams from Section III have moved up in this week’s New York State Sportswriters Association boys hockey poll. In Division I, West Genesee is up to No. 2 and Baldwinsville is up to No. 11. In Division II, Skaneateles jumped up to No. 4 and is now the highest-ranked Section III team in Division II.
Yee Haw! Yellowstone Star Cole Hauser Spotted in Syracuse, New York
Rip Wheeler left the Dutton family ranch in Montana to spend a little time in Syracuse, New York. The question is why?. Cole Hauser, who plays Rip on the popular Paramount Network series 'Yellowstone' was spotted in Syracuse. What was he doing there?. Hauser was at the Dome to watch...
This Yellowstone Celebrity Was Spotted In Syracuse Saturday, Have You Seen Him?
More than 12 million viewers tuned in to see the season 5 premiere of the Yellowstone on the Paramount Network. As millions more wait for the Western Drama to resume it's current season, one of the fan favorites from the show was spotted in Central New York Saturday. Kevin Costner...
newyorkupstate.com
Ikea furniture store chain opens 2 pick-up locations in Upstate NY
Ikea is finally in Upstate New York — sort of. The Swedish furniture store chain launched a new pick-up location for the Syracuse and Buffalo areas this month, according to its website. “We are excited to confirm that we’ve recently opened our Pick-Up Location in Liverpool, NY, which offers...
newyorkupstate.com
Central NY bar that focused almost exclusively on New York craft beers is closing
Skaneateles, N.Y. — At Finger Lakes on Tap, you can tour the state, glass by glass. Of its 60 taps, at least 50 pour New York craft beers. But the seven-year-old bar at 35 Fennell St. in Skaneateles won’t be around much longer: Owner Tom Ierardi announced this weekend that he’s closing the bar when his lease expires in April.
Mother Nature having an impact on local ski resort
FAYETTEVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — This weekend is usually a busy one for Four Seasons Ski Resort in Fayetteville. But, so far mother nature has put a damper on business this winter. From hitting the slopes to snow tubing. Four Seasons Golf & Ski Center has it all. “People don’t just come from Fayetteville and Manlius […]
