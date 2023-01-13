Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
UNT alumna R'Bonney Gabriel crowned as the new Miss UniverseJalyn SmootDenton, TX
$2 Million in Jewelry Stolen in Mesquite Mall HeistSilence DoGoodMesquite, TX
A "honor killings" father who killed his young daughters in a cab because they were dating non-Muslim boys was arrested.Westland DailyJustin, TX
The Father Who Killed 3-Year-old Baby Over Milk and Unloaded Her Body in a CourseSafa FarooqRichardson, TX
Investigation Launched into Excessive Workout that Hospitalized Rockwall Heath High School Football PlayersSilence DoGoodRockwall, TX
Related
keranews.org
One Denton council member recently was recalled — and now another one faces a recall petition
Five Denton residents began circulating a petition to recall Davis in early January, just a few months after Denton residents voted in the November election to recall then-Council Member Alison Maguire. If the petition gets 254 signatures, Davis could face a recall vote in May. The petition alleges that Davis...
Frisco City Council to vote on specific-use permit for Garages of America project
The specific-use permit would apply to a proposed Garages of America location at the northwest corner of Frisco Street and Research Road. (Colby Farr/Community Impact) Garages of America is looking to develop a new location in Frisco down the road from its existing location at 6767 All Stars Ave. City...
keranews.org
Arlington city officials cancel town hall intended to discuss Atmos pressure outages in December
District 3 council member Nikkie Hunter said in a Facebook message to Deer Valley residents that Atmos Energy refused to participate in a town hall, but agreed to a private meeting between the company, the city and up to two residents. Jay Warren, a city spokesperson, said "scheduling conflicts" got...
starlocalmedia.com
Downtown Allen rezoning and review committee approved
Redevelopment of Downtown Allen is underway after Allen City Council approved changes to the area’s development code. Changing the area from a central business district to a downtown district allows Allen to redefine how each section of downtown is developed and what purpose it could serve.
Richardson OB-GYN relocating office to LOR Women's Healthcare
Richardson OB-GYN Dr. Anne Gomez will relocate her office within Richardson starting Feb. 1 after 16 years in operation at 399 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 302. (Courtesy Fotolia) Richardson OB-GYN Dr. Anne Gomez will relocate her office within Richardson on Feb. 1. The gynecologist is closing her local practice at 399 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 302, after 16 years in operation. Gomez will be joining the practice of LOR Women’s Healthcare at 1080 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 100. LOR Women’s Healthcare offers a variety of gynecology services, including pap smears, general obstetrical care and ultrasonography. 972-479-1222. http://lorwhc.com/
dallasexpress.com
City Sued Over Panhandling Ordinance
The City of Dallas is facing a lawsuit regarding its ordinance prohibiting people from standing on medians less than six feet wide. Dallas City Council passed the ordinance 14–1 in October 2022, as previously reported by The Dallas Express. Those who violate the prohibition can be fined up to $500.
starlocalmedia.com
This Lewisville staff member is living the dream as the city’s newest planner
Alexis Barnett is the City of Lewisville’s newest planner. Barnett got her degree from the University of North Texas and had the dream of becoming a planner, which she is now living. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com
Motor vehicle thefts and other incidents in Plano highlight this week's Plano crime report
The Plano Police Department responded to eight crime incidents of note between Jan. 10-16, according to community crime map data. Police officers responded to one account of assault that was reported at around 7:20 p.m. Jan. 11 in the 3300 block of Westminster Dr.
easttexasradio.com
Collin County Woman Missing – Vehicle Found
Police throughout the area seek the public’s help locating 33-year-old Kayla Kelley of Collin County. Her friends reported her missing Tuesday, Jan. 11. They found her vehicle in a remote area in Frisco. Police have identified 32-year-old Ocastor Ferguson as a person of interest. Officers arrested Ferguson and charged him with Kidnapping concerning Kelley’s disappearance. His b is $1 million.
starlocalmedia.com
For Frisco Chamber of Commerce Chief Operating Officer Christal Howard, it's all about the partnerships
When Christal Howard moved to Frisco in 2013, it was to launch a newspaper. Since then, she's become an integral part of the Frisco Chamber of Commerce and its goal of supporting Frisco's business community. Now, in 2023, Howard will serve in a new role as Chief Operating Officer with the Frisco Chamber of Chamber.
Plano Police Report Increased Gun Thefts
The Plano Police Department issued a warning on Facebook after seeing an increase in gun thefts. The majority of the thefts occurred when vehicles were left unlocked. According to the police department, most of the thefts are due to cars remaining unlocked. In 2021, 83 guns were stolen from 78 vehicles, of those 95% did not have their doors locked. In 2022, 121 guns were stolen from 105 vehicles, of those, 76% were not locked, police said.
fox4news.com
Collin County woman still missing; alleged kidnapper arrested
FRISCO, Texas - The Collin County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s help finding a woman who was reported missing last week. Her alleged kidnapper is already in jail, but she still has not been found. On Sunday, the sheriff’s office released a photo of 33-year-old Kayla Kelley.
fox4news.com
Authorities seek information on missing woman in Collin County
FRISCO, Texas - The Collin County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a 33-year-old woman who was reported missing last week. Kayla Kelley was reported missing on January 11 after her friends said they had not seen her for several days. Kelley's vehicle was found in...
dallasexaminer.com
New COVID subvariants emerge as city monitors closely
With COVID-19 cases still looming large in various cities, there is increased concern over new strains and variants. Current risk level of COVID-19 in Dallas is at yellow, as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has urged people across the country to proceed carefully. It has also encouraged the use of masks in especially in public settings.
CPS investigating Rockwall-Heath offseason football workout that led to hospitalization of several athletes
HEATH, Texas — The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (CPS) is investigating an offseason football workout that resulted in several players being hospitalized with rhabdomyolysis -- an official with the agency confirmed on Monday. The workout involved student-athletes from Rockwall-Heath High School and hundreds of push-ups. The...
Garland man under indictment for fatal drunk driving accident
On September 5th, 2021 a car with 45-year old Ramona Barrios of Rowlett and 52-year old Aurelio Cazares-Frias of Garland was crossing a bridge on highway 66 that leads from Garland into Rowlett.
dallasexpress.com
DISD Assault Leads to Wrongful Death Lawsuit
Dallas Independent School District (DISD) is facing a federal lawsuit after its alleged negligence may have resulted in the tragic death of a teaching assistant who was assaulted by a student with special needs back in January 2021. The two sons of the deceased 56-year-old DISD employee, Sharla Sims, claim...
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco police respond to 8 burglary from motor vehicle calls between Jan. 8-15
The Frisco Police Department responded to multiple burglary from motor vehicle incidents and driving under the influence incidents between Jan. 8-15, according to Community Crime Map data. According to the data, Frisco police responded to eight burglary from motor vehicle incidents in that time frame, including:
starlocalmedia.com
Carrollton Police Department respond to various thefts during the week of Jan. 8
The Carrollton Police Department responded to several crimes the week of Sunday, Jan. 8 through Sunday, Jan. 15, most of which were thefts. Here are some of the crimes that happened in Carrollton last week, according to community crime map data. Three aggravated assaults happened last week, which all included...
WFAA
Trash not picked up? Dallas residents complain a new schedule has meant garbage piling up
DALLAS — For 18 years, Lee Ruiz had his trash picked up at his Oak Cliff home on schedule every time, but it’s now come just twice in the past month and a half. “It was perfect,” Ruiz said. “What we didn’t know is it was going to completely fall apart.”
Comments / 0