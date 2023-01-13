ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mckinney, TX

Downtown Allen rezoning and review committee approved

Redevelopment of Downtown Allen is underway after Allen City Council approved changes to the area’s development code. Changing the area from a central business district to a downtown district allows Allen to redefine how each section of downtown is developed and what purpose it could serve.
ALLEN, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Richardson OB-GYN relocating office to LOR Women's Healthcare

Richardson OB-GYN Dr. Anne Gomez will relocate her office within Richardson starting Feb. 1 after 16 years in operation at 399 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 302. (Courtesy Fotolia) Richardson OB-GYN Dr. Anne Gomez will relocate her office within Richardson on Feb. 1. The gynecologist is closing her local practice at 399 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 302, after 16 years in operation. Gomez will be joining the practice of LOR Women’s Healthcare at 1080 W. Campbell Road, Ste. 100. LOR Women’s Healthcare offers a variety of gynecology services, including pap smears, general obstetrical care and ultrasonography. 972-479-1222. http://lorwhc.com/
RICHARDSON, TX
City Sued Over Panhandling Ordinance

The City of Dallas is facing a lawsuit regarding its ordinance prohibiting people from standing on medians less than six feet wide. Dallas City Council passed the ordinance 14–1 in October 2022, as previously reported by The Dallas Express. Those who violate the prohibition can be fined up to $500.
DALLAS, TX
Collin County Woman Missing – Vehicle Found

Police throughout the area seek the public’s help locating 33-year-old Kayla Kelley of Collin County. Her friends reported her missing Tuesday, Jan. 11. They found her vehicle in a remote area in Frisco. Police have identified 32-year-old Ocastor Ferguson as a person of interest. Officers arrested Ferguson and charged him with Kidnapping concerning Kelley’s disappearance. His b is $1 million.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Local Profile

Plano Police Report Increased Gun Thefts

The Plano Police Department issued a warning on Facebook after seeing an increase in gun thefts. The majority of the thefts occurred when vehicles were left unlocked. According to the police department, most of the thefts are due to cars remaining unlocked. In 2021, 83 guns were stolen from 78 vehicles, of those 95% did not have their doors locked. In 2022, 121 guns were stolen from 105 vehicles, of those, 76% were not locked, police said.
PLANO, TX
New COVID subvariants emerge as city monitors closely

With COVID-19 cases still looming large in various cities, there is increased concern over new strains and variants. Current risk level of COVID-19 in Dallas is at yellow, as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has urged people across the country to proceed carefully. It has also encouraged the use of masks in especially in public settings.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CPS investigating Rockwall-Heath offseason football workout that led to hospitalization of several athletes

HEATH, Texas — The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (CPS) is investigating an offseason football workout that resulted in several players being hospitalized with rhabdomyolysis -- an official with the agency confirmed on Monday. The workout involved student-athletes from Rockwall-Heath High School and hundreds of push-ups. The...
ROCKWALL, TX
DISD Assault Leads to Wrongful Death Lawsuit

Dallas Independent School District (DISD) is facing a federal lawsuit after its alleged negligence may have resulted in the tragic death of a teaching assistant who was assaulted by a student with special needs back in January 2021. The two sons of the deceased 56-year-old DISD employee, Sharla Sims, claim...
DALLAS, TX
Frisco police respond to 8 burglary from motor vehicle calls between Jan. 8-15

The Frisco Police Department responded to multiple burglary from motor vehicle incidents and driving under the influence incidents between Jan. 8-15, according to Community Crime Map data. According to the data, Frisco police responded to eight burglary from motor vehicle incidents in that time frame, including:
FRISCO, TX

