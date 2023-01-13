Read full article on original website
Michelle McCool Says She Didn’t Get the Call for WWE Royal Rumble
– In response to a Twitter user, former WWE Superstar Michelle McCool commented on possibly appearing in the women’s Rumble match at the WWE Royal Rumble 2023 event. According to McCool, she didn’t get the call from WWE to appear, writing, “I do wish!!!! Didn’t get the call…..take it up with @WWE.” You can see that exchange below:
Independent Shows Reportedly Set To Leave WWE On Peacock
Several independent companies have shows on the WWE Network on Peacock, but that is set to change according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that a number of independent shows are set to expire; Peacock currently shows events like ICW’s Fear & Loathing and PROGRESS’ shows as set to expire shortly.
WWE Live Results 1.15.23: Charlotte Flair Battles Shayna Baszler, More
WWE held a Sunday Stunner live event in Corbin, Kentucky with Charlotte Flair defending the Smackdown Women’s Championship and more. You can see the full results of the show below, per Wrestling Bodyslam:. * Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Charlotte Flair def. Shayna Baszler. * Dominik Mysterio def. Butch,...
Arn Anderson Explains How Bad El Gigante Was, Tells a Story About Ric Flair Angering Gigante
On a recent episode of ARN, “The Enforcer” Arn Anderson continued his journey revisiting 1991 of his career. The subject of the seven-foot-seven El Gigante came up. Arn shared his perspective on Jorge Gonzalez and why Gigante, despite his size, didn’t succeed in WCW. Highlights will follow:
Saraya Says She Was Blown Up After AEW Full Gear Match
Saraya had her first match in nearly five years at AEW Full Gear and she recently revealed she was blown up after the match. She spoke with WHOO’s House Podcast (via Wrestling Inc) and said that she was very winded after facing Britt Baker. She said: “My head was...
More Names Set For Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony On WWE Raw
WWE is hosting a Bloodline Acknowledgement Ceremony on next week’s Raw, and a few more names set to appear are online. PWInsider reports that Afa and Sika, aka the Wild Samoans, will appear on next Monday’s show for the segment. As noted earlier today, Samu and Rikishi are also set to appear.
WWE News: Stephen Amell Says He’ll Attend Royal Rumble, Top 10 Raw Moments
– Stephen Amell will be in attendance at the Royal Rumble to show his support for Cody Rhodes. The Heels star, a longtime friend of Rhodes’ who has appeared in the ring for WWE, Ring of Honor, and at All In, posted to Twitter following Rhodes’ announcement on Raw that he was returning to the ring in the Royal Rumble match.
Rikishi & Samu Set to Appear at WWE Raw XXX Show
– The Daily Item reports that WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi and former WWE Superstar Samu Anoa’i will be appearing on next week’s WWE Raw 30th Anniversary, aka Raw XXX. The report noted that Anoa’i signed a WWE Legends contract last year. The show is scheduled for Monday, January 23 in Philadelphia.
Jade Cargill on the Advice CM Punk Gave Her, Says He’s a ‘Great Guy’
– During an interview on Bootleg Kev, AEW star and TBS Champion discussed what her relationship was like with CM Punk in AEW and the advice Punk gave her. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):. Jade Cargill on what advice CM Punk gave her: “Just stand on what you believe....
Update On Vince McMahon After WWE Return, Reportedly Already Trying To Affect Creative
During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was noted by Bryan Alvarez that Vince McMahon has already tried to ‘sneak’ back into WWE creative after his recent return to the company. Meltzer noted that McMahon hasn’t actually had an impact on creative yet, however. It was noted last week that Triple H told talent that Vince may give him ideas, but he has the final call as the head of creative.
Spoilers For Upcoming Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling taped a number of matches today in Atlanta, GA and the results and spoilers have been made available online (via Impact Asylum). These bouts will be broadcast as part of Impact’s programming over the next few weeks. You can see the complete results listings below. *BTI Match:...
Mickie James to Kick Off This Week’s Impact Wrestling, Fight Pit Match Announced
– Impact Wrestling has announced new matches and the opening segment for this week’s edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV. New Knockouts Champion Mickie James is going to kick off this week’s show. Also, Mike Bailey will face Kenny King in the Fight Pit. A new episode of...
Candice Michelle Open To A WWE Return at Royal Rumble
In an interview with Ring the Belle (via Fightful), Candice Michelle spoke about a possible WWE return at the Royal Rumble, which is in her home state of Texas. She said: “I get this question all the time. I’m so down for it. Even one year, they promoted that I was going to be there and people were like, ‘Why didn’t you show up?’ I was like, ‘The truth is they just never called me.’ They have certain amount of people they gotta have, a certain look, group, and all that stuff. I just haven’t made the list yet. So I’m hoping this year; it’s in Texas. I live in Texas. It’s a good year to go back, I’m just saying. I’m ready. I hope it happens, but we’ll see what they do.“
Notes From Today’s WWE Raw Meeting With Talent
According to Fightful Select, WWE conducted a meeting for the roster and staff of Raw today. CCO Paul Levesque, Kevin Dunn, and Executive VP of Talent Dan Ventrelle helmed the meeting. Many of Friday’s talking points were seemingly reiterated, establishing that Levesque’s position is still firmly set as CCO and...
Backstage Notes from WWE Raw (SPOILERS)
A new report has some spoilers on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. PWInsider reports the following for tonight’s show:. * Bo Dallas is backstage at the show, making an Uncle Howdy appearance likely. * The Usos, Drew McIntyre, and Solo Sikoa are backstage at the show. As noted,...
Anthem Sports Exec Talks Expectations From WWE Sale Options
With all the furor resulting from Vince McMahon’s return to WWE in order to explore possible options for selling the company, it’s no wonder other industry players are keeping an eye on the situation as it develops. One such figure is Leonard Asper, founder and CEO of Anthem Sports, the majority stakeholder in Impact Wrestling and its affiliated network, AXS TV. In a recent BNN Bloomberg interview, Asper shared his thoughts on the scope of a potential sale and what the purchaser could stand to gain from it. He also theorized about likely outcomes for the WWE brand depending what sort of company acquires the promotion. You can read a highlight from Asper and watch the complete interview below.
WWE NXT Stars Backstage At Tonight’s Raw
A new report lists two NXT stars as backstage at tonight’s episode of WWE Raw in Cincinnati. PWInsider reports that Zoey Stark and Charlie Dempsey are both at the show and are likely to work matches for WWE Main Event before the show. We’ll have the WWE Main Event...
411mania.com
Two More WWE Legends Set For 30th Anniversary of RAW (SPOILERS)
PWInsider reports that two more WWE legends are set to appear at the 30th anniversary of RAW in Philadelphia on January 23. According to the report, Shawn Michaels and Tatanka are both set for the show. This comes after previous reports stated that X-Pac and Kane are also scheduled to appear. Tatanka confirmed he was invited to the taping on his Facebook.
Podcast Host Theorizes On Uncle Howdy’s Identity After Backstage Encounter
Chloe Canterbury, the host of What’s Up, WWE Universe? spoke about meeting Uncle Howdy backstage at Monday Night Raw and forming her own hypothesis about who is under the mask (via Fightful). The episode also contained a number of anecdotes about other talent Canterbury met backstage. You can read a highlight from the podcast and listen to the full episode below.
