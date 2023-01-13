Read full article on original website
What To Know About Universal Studios’ Frisco Location
If you take the drive up to Frisco to check out Universal Studio’s new location in Frisco you’ll find some houses, an unfinished road and a big plot of land. Looking out over the location is 97 acres of open space and grass fields, it looks more like farmland, waiting to be filled with cows or horses. But soon that area will be pouring with visitors to the newest major attraction in Frisco.
See 8 new businesses now open, coming soon to Stonebriar Centre in Frisco
Stonebriar Centre opened in 2000 with over 1 million square feet of retail space. The two-level shopping mall is managed by Brookfield Properties. (Grant Johnson/Community Impact) The Stonebriar Centre in Frisco added a new batch of businesses to its roster for 2023. Several stores are now open with more opening...
WFAA
DFW restaurant voted 'best deli in Texas' and among best in U.S.
GRAPEVINE, Texas — Time to put an argument (and a sandwich) on the table: the best deli in Texas. Which one comes to your mind? If you live or are visiting Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll have to check out one spot that was recently named as the "best deli in Texas" in a new report.
Dallas native introduces combined yoga studio, blow dry bar to Frisco with Pose Studios
Pose Studios is owned by April Kyle Snyder, a certified yoga instructor and hairstylist. (Courtesy Pose Studios) Pose Studios is a woman-owned yoga studio and blow dry bar with goals to become a self-care destination in West Frisco, the owner said. The business celebrated a soft opening at The Shops at Starwood in November for the yoga studio and expects to be fully functional with the blow dry bar by February. The blow dry bar includes a yoga studio that teaches vinyasa-style yoga classes. Restrooms feature showers for yoga students to rinse off after class before leaving or utilizing the salon services.
Green Olive Mediterranean and Euro Grocery to bring European staples to Lewisville
Green Olive Mediterranean and Euro Grocery plans to open in Lewisville by February. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Green Olive Mediterranean and Euro Grocery plans to open in Lewisville by February. It will be located at 101 E. Southwest Parkway, Ste. 114. The grocery store will provide a variety of Mediterranean and European food items. 940-901-6555.
travelawaits.com
Universal Studios Planning One-Of-A-Kind Theme Park In Texas — What You Can Expect
Universal Parks & Resorts theme parks, like Florida’s Universal Orlando Resort and California’s Universal Studios Hollywood, are known for their massive scopes and thrilling rides and attractions. But the company has something different planned for a new park in Texas. The park will be “sized for a regional...
This Is What Texans Really Want at the New Universal Studios Park
With the announcement of the new Universal Studios park coming to Frisco, Texas, many theme park fans are excited. However, that excitement tends to dwindle once they hear the actual plans for the park. Rather than appealing to a wide range of ages, including adults, like the other Universal parks...
Truck Yard offering food trucks in 2-acre complex in Fort Worth's Alliance area
The Truck Yard held its grand opening in the Alliance area of Fort Worth on Jan. 16. (Cody Thorn/Community Impact) Truck Yard, a food and entertainment complex, held its grand opening Jan. 16 at 3101 Prairie Vista Drive, Fort Worth. According to previous Community Impact reporting, the plans were announced...
This North Texas pet store is the largest breeder of axolotl in the world
North Texas is actually home to the world's largest breeder of this amazing species, Axolotl Planet.
Nautical Bowls brings superfood bowls to Flower Mound
Nautical Bowls opened in Flower Mound on Jan. 14. (Courtesy Nautical Bowls) Nautical Bowls opened with a grand opening event Jan. 14. Nautical Bowls will be located at 4610 Long Prairie Road, Flower Mound. It offers organic, gluten-free and dairy-free bowls, such as the Nauti Bowl, which comes with acai, pitaya, granola, banana, cacao and peanut butter. Patrons can order from the set menu or build their own bowls. 469-464-3569.
TGI Fridays shuts down Plano location
All TGI Friday signage has been removed from the building. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) The TGI Fridays at 2444 Preston Road permanently closed its doors Jan. 3. According to a statement posted on the door, the company is “extremely grateful” to guests and staff and invites customers to “visit other Fridays.” The closest TGI Fridays to the closed Plano location is located at 4951 Belt Line Road, Dallas. The restaurant chain offers a number of dishes, including burgers, pasta and seafood.
This Dallas restaurant serves some of the meanest, juiciest chicken in North Texas
At Soul Bird’s Chickn Shack, the bird is a passion project. They serve some of the meanest and juiciest chicken in the metroplex, whether you’re looking for a chicken sandwich, wings, tenders, salads and more.
passporttoeden.com
10 Incredible Day Trips From Dallas, Texas
Dallas is a packed city. It’s big and vibrant and bustling. It’s a city that is always on, always moving, always going. There’s so much to see and do and taste in Dallas. The Big-D lures you in with fine art museums and big shopping centers and globally-inspired restaurants, but it doesn’t leave you feeling trapped. As you drive on the highway out of Dallas, you’ll see destination distance signs for Waco and Austin. Dallas is a city that encourages you to take a break, to leave, to just get away for a while.
Report shows Denton County has 4 of busiest roads in Texas
Denton County roadways account for four of the busiest roads in the state. (Courtesy Fotolia) Traffic congestion continues to grow on Denton County roadways, according to a report from the Texas A&M Transportation Institute. Denton County claims four of the 100 busiest roadways in Texas. For example, I-35E from Business...
dallasexpress.com
H-E-B to Open a Second DFW Location
Grocery chain H-E-B is continuing its expansion into North Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area by opening up a second location in Frisco, according to the Dallas Morning News. Frisco’s planning and zoning staff granted the San Antonio-based H-E-B a 30-day extension to submit the preliminary paperwork for the eventual...
Valvoline providing express oil changes in Plano
Valvoline offers tune-ups, air conditioning services and more. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Valvoline opened a new location in Plano earlier this month, according to a spokesperson for the company. The quick-lube chain is located at 3305 Coit Road and offers express, full-service oil changes. Valvoline was founded in 1866 and has over 1,400 locations in the United States, according to its website. 972-423-5829.
wbap.com
New Shopping Center Announced For Northwest Dallas
(WBAP/KLIF) Dallas – A new shopping center is coming to the Northwest corner of Walnut Hill and Marsh Lane to replace the one destroyed by the October 2019 tornado that did an estimated 1.5 billion in damage in North Dallas. Hopkins Realty has installed a sign announcing the new...
dallasexpress.com
Build-To-Rent Properties Coming to DFW
The Austin-based development firm Good + West Residential says it will build four rental home communities in Texas over the next four years, including projects in Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin. Development costs are anticipated to total $400 million. The company has two projects underway in DFW, one in Denton and...
Famous hot dog restaurant Portillo's opens first location in Dallas
Fans of hot dogs and beef steak sandwiches will be excited that one of Chicago's most famous restaurants, Portillo's, will open the door to its first location in Dallas this week.
Q&A: Get to know Julie Butner, CEO of Tarrant Area Food Bank
Julie Butner is the CEO of Tarrant Area Food Bank. (Photo by Hannah Johnson) Julie Butner joined the Tarrant Area Food Bank in January 2020. As a Texas Christian University student, she discovered the food bank when volunteering as part of a dietetic internship. The Tarrant Area Food Bank was founded in 1982 and now serves 13 counties, including Bosque, Cooke, Denton, Erath, Hamilton, Hill, Hood, Johnson, Palo Pinto, Parker, Somervell, Tarrant and Wise.
