Frisco, TX

What To Know About Universal Studios' Frisco Location

If you take the drive up to Frisco to check out Universal Studio’s new location in Frisco you’ll find some houses, an unfinished road and a big plot of land. Looking out over the location is 97 acres of open space and grass fields, it looks more like farmland, waiting to be filled with cows or horses. But soon that area will be pouring with visitors to the newest major attraction in Frisco.
FRISCO, TX
WFAA

DFW restaurant voted 'best deli in Texas' and among best in U.S.

GRAPEVINE, Texas — Time to put an argument (and a sandwich) on the table: the best deli in Texas. Which one comes to your mind? If you live or are visiting Dallas-Fort Worth, you'll have to check out one spot that was recently named as the "best deli in Texas" in a new report.
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Dallas native introduces combined yoga studio, blow dry bar to Frisco with Pose Studios

Pose Studios is owned by April Kyle Snyder, a certified yoga instructor and hairstylist. (Courtesy Pose Studios) Pose Studios is a woman-owned yoga studio and blow dry bar with goals to become a self-care destination in West Frisco, the owner said. The business celebrated a soft opening at The Shops at Starwood in November for the yoga studio and expects to be fully functional with the blow dry bar by February. The blow dry bar includes a yoga studio that teaches vinyasa-style yoga classes. Restrooms feature showers for yoga students to rinse off after class before leaving or utilizing the salon services.
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Green Olive Mediterranean and Euro Grocery to bring European staples to Lewisville

Green Olive Mediterranean and Euro Grocery plans to open in Lewisville by February. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Green Olive Mediterranean and Euro Grocery plans to open in Lewisville by February. It will be located at 101 E. Southwest Parkway, Ste. 114. The grocery store will provide a variety of Mediterranean and European food items. 940-901-6555.
LEWISVILLE, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Nautical Bowls brings superfood bowls to Flower Mound

Nautical Bowls opened in Flower Mound on Jan. 14. (Courtesy Nautical Bowls) Nautical Bowls opened with a grand opening event Jan. 14. Nautical Bowls will be located at 4610 Long Prairie Road, Flower Mound. It offers organic, gluten-free and dairy-free bowls, such as the Nauti Bowl, which comes with acai, pitaya, granola, banana, cacao and peanut butter. Patrons can order from the set menu or build their own bowls. 469-464-3569.
FLOWER MOUND, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

TGI Fridays shuts down Plano location

All TGI Friday signage has been removed from the building. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) The TGI Fridays at 2444 Preston Road permanently closed its doors Jan. 3. According to a statement posted on the door, the company is “extremely grateful” to guests and staff and invites customers to “visit other Fridays.” The closest TGI Fridays to the closed Plano location is located at 4951 Belt Line Road, Dallas. The restaurant chain offers a number of dishes, including burgers, pasta and seafood.
PLANO, TX
passporttoeden.com

10 Incredible Day Trips From Dallas, Texas

Dallas is a packed city. It’s big and vibrant and bustling. It’s a city that is always on, always moving, always going. There’s so much to see and do and taste in Dallas. The Big-D lures you in with fine art museums and big shopping centers and globally-inspired restaurants, but it doesn’t leave you feeling trapped. As you drive on the highway out of Dallas, you’ll see destination distance signs for Waco and Austin. Dallas is a city that encourages you to take a break, to leave, to just get away for a while.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

H-E-B to Open a Second DFW Location

Grocery chain H-E-B is continuing its expansion into North Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area by opening up a second location in Frisco, according to the Dallas Morning News. Frisco’s planning and zoning staff granted the San Antonio-based H-E-B a 30-day extension to submit the preliminary paperwork for the eventual...
FRISCO, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Valvoline providing express oil changes in Plano

Valvoline offers tune-ups, air conditioning services and more. (Jake Reynolds/Community Impact) Valvoline opened a new location in Plano earlier this month, according to a spokesperson for the company. The quick-lube chain is located at 3305 Coit Road and offers express, full-service oil changes. Valvoline was founded in 1866 and has over 1,400 locations in the United States, according to its website. 972-423-5829.
PLANO, TX
wbap.com

New Shopping Center Announced For Northwest Dallas

(WBAP/KLIF) Dallas – A new shopping center is coming to the Northwest corner of Walnut Hill and Marsh Lane to replace the one destroyed by the October 2019 tornado that did an estimated 1.5 billion in damage in North Dallas. Hopkins Realty has installed a sign announcing the new...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Build-To-Rent Properties Coming to DFW

The Austin-based development firm Good + West Residential says it will build four rental home communities in Texas over the next four years, including projects in Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin. Development costs are anticipated to total $400 million. The company has two projects underway in DFW, one in Denton and...
DALLAS, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Q&A: Get to know Julie Butner, CEO of Tarrant Area Food Bank

Julie Butner is the CEO of Tarrant Area Food Bank. (Photo by Hannah Johnson) Julie Butner joined the Tarrant Area Food Bank in January 2020. As a Texas Christian University student, she discovered the food bank when volunteering as part of a dietetic internship. The Tarrant Area Food Bank was founded in 1982 and now serves 13 counties, including Bosque, Cooke, Denton, Erath, Hamilton, Hill, Hood, Johnson, Palo Pinto, Parker, Somervell, Tarrant and Wise.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
