ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 115

stacy Solomon
3d ago

why did the Chinese give Biden 13.5 million for the Biden building which classified doc were found? 15.5 million fact!!! Could it be anything to do with Hunter? I guess we will see. Can anyone in politics as long as Biden has been be that irresponsible? Yes Biden

Reply(9)
81
Tammy Clough
4d ago

SCHUMER YOU ARE ON THE TOP OF LIST TO PROSECUTE! DECADES of CORRUPTION EXPOSED ADDRESS POSTED at EL PASO BORDER PROMISED EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITIES!

Reply
74
Bounswa
3d ago

if the left wing media is turning on Biden then they are being told to. this was scripted between Schumer and lemon. Dems need him out without looking like they threw him out.

Reply(16)
58
Related
New York Post

What Hunter Biden told Kevin McCarthy’s mom at White House state dinner

Hunter Biden walked up to House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) at the White House state dinner honoring French President Emmanuel Macron last month and commented on the appearance of McCarthy’s 82-year-old mother, according to a report. President Biden’s son was among the first of the guests to arrive at the lavish function, and among the few other early arrivals was McCarthy and his mother Roberta, according to a New York Times report on Wednesday. Despite the California Republican’s vows to investigate Hunter and his father, the first son and his wife approached McCarthy and his mother and the two men shook...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Fox News

Fox News

935K+
Followers
4K+
Post
722M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

 https://www.foxnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy