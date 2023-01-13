Read full article on original website
Midweek winter storm could bring several inches of snow to Minnesota
(Undated)--The National Weather Service says that confidence continues to increase for several inches of snow Wednesday night into Thursday across the state, particularly from southern Minnesota into western Wisconsin. A winter storm watch is in effect across portions of southern, east central Minnesota and western Wisconsin. Stay alert for changing...
Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 12 p.m. Tuesday for parts of the state
(Undated)--The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory until 12 p.m. Tuesday for parts of central, west central, northwest, and north central Minnesota. Officials say to expect mixed precipitation at times. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze are possible. In addition, winds gusting as high as 35 mph will also cause travel concerns.
Agriculture pollutes underground drinking water in Minnesota. Well owners pay the price.
Hydrologist Paul Wotzka looks out at Beaver Creek in Wabasha County, Minnesota. Photo by Nicole Neri for Investigate Midwest. WEAVER, Wabasha County — The water that pours out of the taps at Jeff Broberg’s house is crystal clear, refreshing and odorless. But Broberg, 68, doesn’t drink it. The...
“Ask a Trooper” with Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol
(Undated)--Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow is back with another "Ask a Trooper" Segment. Question: My truck was backed into yesterday and the mirror on the driver’s side broke off mirror. It is dangling by the wire now. Will I be legal to drive if I remove it or do I try to tape it back into position until it can be fixed?
Minnesota to spend $475,000 in grants to buy or retrofit soil health equipment
(The Center Square) – Minnesota will provide $475,000 in grants to buy or retrofit soil health equipment, the Minnesota Department of Agriculture announced Tuesday. Applications have opened for the department’s new Soil Health Financial Assistance Pilot Program grants, which are available to individual producers, producer groups and local governments, according to a news release. The grant awards will provide up to 50% cost-share for awards between $500 and $50,000.
COVID-19 outbreak at Northwestern postpones game at Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The men’s basketball game between Iowa and Northwestern scheduled for Wednesday in Iowa City will not be played due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols within the Northwestern program. The two schools will work with the Big Ten to reschedule the game. All distributed tickets for the Northwestern-Iowa contest will be valid for the new date and time, if the game is able to be rescheduled. Iowa next plays at Ohio State on Saturday. Northwestern is scheduled to play Wisconsin at home Saturday.
MN Lottery
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ These Minnesota lotteries were drawn Tuesday:. (two, seven, twenty-four, thirty, thirty-one)
Conservative group backs midwives in challenging Iowa’s certificate-of-need law
A conservative organization is suing the state over a requirement that birthing centers demonstrate the necessity of such a facility before they’re allowed to open. Since 1977, Iowa has required state approval for any newly created or substantially changed institutional health service. The Iowa Legislature enacted the law, which requires prospective or expanding health care providers to first obtain a certificate of need from the five-member Iowa Health Facilities Council. The intent of the law is to discourage the costly and unnecessary duplication of health care services.
Gov. Walz unveiling spending plan to end child poverty
(St. Paul, MN)--Governor Walz is set to unveil his spending plan to end child poverty in Minnesota. The DFL governor is releasing his two-year overall budget in stages, starting today at an event at a school where he will discuss his priorities for children, families, and education. Walz is proposing the state's largest ever investment in public education, including funds for free school meals, mental health services, special education, and teacher recruitment and training.
