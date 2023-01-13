ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Car Crash Knocks Out Power In Newhall

By Jade Aubuchon
KHTS FM 98.1 & AM 1220
 4 days ago

An early morning car crash in Newhall caused a power outage Friday, affecting neighborhoods in the eastern part of the community.

At 5:56 a.m. Friday, emergency responders receive reports of a traffic collision at the intersection of Sierra Highway and Newhall Avenue in Newhall, according to Dispatch Supervisor Stafford with the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

“Looks like power lines were down,” Stafford said.

Newhall Avenue was closed between Sierra Highway in Valle Del Oro due to live powerlines being in the roadway, according to the City of Santa Clarita.

Southern California Edison has not provided an estimation as to when power would be restored as of 6:51 AM Friday.

