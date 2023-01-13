ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse.com

SU’s mid-year enrollees have arrived on campus. Here’s who to look for this spring

Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football welcomed a crop of new players to campus this past weekend ahead of the start of spring semester Tuesday. Of the 20 players who signed with SU during the early signing period Dec. 21-23, half are joining the program as early enrollees. That includes all five transfers the Orange has signed out of the portal, and five of its freshman signees.
Syracuse.com

HS wrestling roundup: Cicero-North Syracuse, CVA earn top seeds for dual meet tournament

Cicero-North Syracuse and Central Valley Academy each were awarded the top seed in their respective divisions when the Section III Dual Meet seedings were released on Sunday. The first rounds for Division I will take place on Tuesday at Henninger High School, and the first rounds for Division II will be at either Central Valley Academy or Canastota High School. The championships will take place on Thursday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
Syracuse.com

Syracuse basketball box score at No. 17 Miami

Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 82-78 loss at No. 17 Miami on Monday night at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Mia_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE...
sujuiceonline.com

Syracuse lets opportunity, and Miami, slip past

Presented with an opportunity for a big win on Monday, Syracuse led by as many as 11 points in the second half, but wilted late and dropped an 82-78 final at #17 Miami. The Orange (12-7, 5-3 ACC) went up 55-44 on a Jesse Edwards dunk just over five minutes after halftime, but went through a 1-for-9 shooting drought to let the Hurricanes (15-3, 6-2) back in the game and gave up seven straight points to lose the lead for good in the final two minutes.
AllSyracue

Ty Keyes Discusses Syracuse Visit, Decision Timeframe

Syracuse football hosted Southern Miss transfer quarterback Ty Keyes for an official visit over the weekend.  "The best part for me personally was being down there, looking at the Dome and watching that basketball game," Keyes said. "It's a great environment. I love it out there."  The ...
Syracuse.com

Late turnovers, fouls cost Syracuse in collapse in Miami (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)

Coral Gables, Fla. — Warm greetings from South Florida, where Syracuse traveled to try to pin a big win on its 2022-23 resume. The Orange, winners of nine of 11 games, needed a splashy road victory, something to put it on the college basketball map. Miami, the nation’s No. 17 team, had lost two of three games, including its last outing, an overtime road defeat at N.C. State.
Syracuse.com

