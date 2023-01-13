Presented with an opportunity for a big win on Monday, Syracuse led by as many as 11 points in the second half, but wilted late and dropped an 82-78 final at #17 Miami. The Orange (12-7, 5-3 ACC) went up 55-44 on a Jesse Edwards dunk just over five minutes after halftime, but went through a 1-for-9 shooting drought to let the Hurricanes (15-3, 6-2) back in the game and gave up seven straight points to lose the lead for good in the final two minutes.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO