Syracuse men’s lacrosse team has sights set high after low 2022 season: ‘This is a new era’
Syracuse, N.Y. — New Syracuse men’s lacrosse players Alex Simmons and Will Mark weren’t deterred from transferring into the program by its rough 2022 season — the worst in Orange history. In fact, it was actually the opposite.
SU’s mid-year enrollees have arrived on campus. Here’s who to look for this spring
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football welcomed a crop of new players to campus this past weekend ahead of the start of spring semester Tuesday. Of the 20 players who signed with SU during the early signing period Dec. 21-23, half are joining the program as early enrollees. That includes all five transfers the Orange has signed out of the portal, and five of its freshman signees.
HS wrestling roundup: Cicero-North Syracuse, CVA earn top seeds for dual meet tournament
Cicero-North Syracuse and Central Valley Academy each were awarded the top seed in their respective divisions when the Section III Dual Meet seedings were released on Sunday. The first rounds for Division I will take place on Tuesday at Henninger High School, and the first rounds for Division II will be at either Central Valley Academy or Canastota High School. The championships will take place on Thursday at Cicero-North Syracuse High School.
Another Collapse against the ‘Canes: Syracuse basketball loses to Miami 82-78 (Axe recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. —The Syracuse University men’s basketball team let another big one slip off the dock and back in the water on Monday night. Syracuse, which once held a 10 point-lead on the No. 17 Miami Hurricanes at the Watsco Center, lost 82-78 on a series of second-half miscues.
A lost 2nd-half lead, a chance to make a Syracuse statement, dissolves in Miami: ‘Yeah, it hurts’
Coral Gables, Fla. – Joe Girard imagines he will spend Monday night tossing and turning, replaying certain aspects of Syracuse’s 82-78 loss to No. 17 Miami here. The 11-point second-half lead.
Syracuse Pond Hockey Classic postpones a week to wait for thicker ice
The third annual Syracuse Pond Hockey Classic on Hiawatha Lake will postpone a week to wait for colder weather and better ice conditions. The tournament was originally scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 28, but the ice likely won’t be thick enough by then, due to the unusually warm January weather so far. The new date is Saturday, Feb. 4.
Travis Greene, Khalil Ahmad elevated to help recruit while SU looks to fill two assistant positions
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse football is hitting the recruiting trail hard to try and fill its remaining roster spots ahead of National Signing Day on Feb. 1. Two of the program’s staff members, Travis Greene and Khalil Ahmad, have been designated to help with off-campus recruiting on a temporary basis as SU is down two assistant coaches.
HS roundup: Big run fuels Liverpool girls basketball win over Bishop Ludden
The Liverpool girls basketball team went on 22-2 first-half run and beat Bishop Ludden, 58-35, in a Salt City Athletic Conference game on Monday.
Syracuse basketball box score at No. 17 Miami
Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 82-78 loss at No. 17 Miami on Monday night at the Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. SU_Mia_box by Nate Mink on Scribd. MORE ORANGE...
sujuiceonline.com
Syracuse lets opportunity, and Miami, slip past
Presented with an opportunity for a big win on Monday, Syracuse led by as many as 11 points in the second half, but wilted late and dropped an 82-78 final at #17 Miami. The Orange (12-7, 5-3 ACC) went up 55-44 on a Jesse Edwards dunk just over five minutes after halftime, but went through a 1-for-9 shooting drought to let the Hurricanes (15-3, 6-2) back in the game and gave up seven straight points to lose the lead for good in the final two minutes.
Benny Williams bounces back in Miami. He wants to be consistent. It’s hard to explain
Coral Gables, Fla. – Last Saturday night, as Syracuse players laughed and joked and talked with reporters in their JMA Wireless Dome locker room, Benny Williams sat by himself, his hoodie pulled up over his braids, alone with his thoughts. “I gotta be ready for next game. My team’s...
Bracket Watch: Heading into key stretch, Syracuse men’s basketball isn’t close to the bubble
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Syracuse men’s basketball team owns a decent record so far this season. It also owns a poor NCAA tournament resume. The Orange (12-6, 5-2 ACC) has an opportunity to change that starting on Monday night, when a visit to Miami kicks off a critical string of games.
Ty Keyes Discusses Syracuse Visit, Decision Timeframe
Syracuse football hosted Southern Miss transfer quarterback Ty Keyes for an official visit over the weekend. "The best part for me personally was being down there, looking at the Dome and watching that basketball game," Keyes said. "It's a great environment. I love it out there." The ...
Late turnovers, fouls cost Syracuse in collapse in Miami (Donna Ditota’s quick hits)
Coral Gables, Fla. — Warm greetings from South Florida, where Syracuse traveled to try to pin a big win on its 2022-23 resume. The Orange, winners of nine of 11 games, needed a splashy road victory, something to put it on the college basketball map. Miami, the nation’s No. 17 team, had lost two of three games, including its last outing, an overtime road defeat at N.C. State.
Overtime rally gives Bishop Grimes boys basketball MLK championship (70 photos)
Trailing 63-61 with 40 seconds left in overtime, the Bishop Grimes boys basketball team went on an 11-2 run and finished with a 72-65 victory over Seton Catholic to win the Martin Luther King Tournament championship game on Monday on the Cobras’ home court.
You Grade the Orange: Rate Syracuse basketball performance vs. Notre Dame
Syracuse, N.Y. — What grades would you give the Syracuse basketball team after its 78-73 victory against Notre Dame on Saturday night in the JMA Wireless Dome? What marks would you give the offense? The defense? What’s your overall grade?. If you’re having trouble seeing the polls on...
Syracuse’s Judah Mintz struggles in loss to Miami: ‘He’s a great freshman, but he’s still a freshman’
Coral Gables, Fla. – In the midst of a season in which he has established himself as a candidate for the ACC’s Rookie of the Year award, Judah Mintz finally looked like a freshman. Mintz, who was handed the keys to the Syracuse offense at the beginning of...
College Basketball Odds: Syracuse vs. Miami prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/16/2023
The Syracuse Orange (12-6) visit the #16 Miami Hurricanes (14-3) on Monday night. Action tips off at 7:00 p.m. ET. Below we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Syracuse-Miami prediction, pick, and how to watch. Syracuse has won four of their last five games and is 5-2 and...
Marcellus girls basketball loses championship game, learns valuable lessons (62 photos)
The Marcellus girls basketball team suffered an 81-32 loss to Bishop Kearney in the championship game of the Martin Luther King Tournament on Monday at Bishop Grimes High School. Bishop Kearney is ranked sixth in the state in Class AA.
Syracuse, fueled by its freshmen, erase 12-point deficit to knock off Notre Dame, 78-73
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange looked dead, buried under a barrage of 3-pointers. Notre Dame had taken a 59-47 lead on a Marcus Hammond 3-pointer with 12:16 left in Saturday’s game at the JMA Wireless Dome. It was the 14th made 3-pointer for Notre Dame, marking a season-high for the Irish with over 12 minutes remaining to be played.
