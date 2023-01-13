Couple Travels to Barbados for IVF and Claims It’s Better Than Treatment in the US

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you're one of the thousands of Americans dealing with infertility, you're well aware of IVF's incredible financial strain. It's prohibitive for so many, especially when there's no guarantee it's really going to work. People go into thousands and thousands of dollars worth of debt trying to start a family, and their stories are heartbreaking.

Some stories, though, are so inspiring. In this video from @themulzacs , we learn about a couple who took their fertility journey international, going through IVF in Barbados:

"We went to Barbados to do IVF because it was much cheaper than here in the U.S. + they had a higher success rate. We spent half of what the US quoted us. Not only was our first round successful but we also got a life/changing 14 day vacation away from all our everyday stressors."

Sounds pretty genius, and looks like a blast!

"It's really something to think about," they wrote. "If you're looking into IVF options I highly recommend looking outside of the US if cost is a factor. This was the best decision of our lives."

Lower cost, higher success rate and a tropical vacation to boot? They make a pretty strong case. Of course, everybody has to do their own research and make the best decision for their family, but it is nice to know about this option.

Commenters were super impressed with this idea, with other people chiming in to say they'd done IVF successfully internationally. Other people noted that being on vacation and having lower stress levels probably helped with the success rate.

Whatever works for your family!

