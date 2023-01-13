Read full article on original website
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in Louisiana?Ted RiversLouisiana State
2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival lineup releasedTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Dennis Allen to remain head coach of the New Orleans SaintsTina Howell
R'Bonney Gabriel of USA Crowned as Miss UniverseHamza Hayat
4 Amazing Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
See Which 2 Texas Cities Have a Bed Bug Problem
Two of our favorite Texas cities apparently have a problem with bed bugs. A new report from Orkin lists the cities in the U.S. with the biggest problems with bed bugs. Chicago is again at the top of the list followed by New York and Philadelphia. That’s no change from a year ago. But Los Angeles moves up to #5 from #12 last year. Cleveland is #4.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you like eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh ingredients only.
theadvocate.com
Our Views: If we're going to enjoy Carnival, everybody ought to get vaccinated
With all the world has learned about pandemics and variants, it’s staggering that Louisiana hasn’t learned Fact One: Vaccines help. Our state is too far behind on basic vaccination rates, as well as the boosters vitally needed to protect people from the still-virulent coronavirus. We’re still the convivial...
NOLA.com
Abandoned crab traps can put Louisiana waters in a pinch. Upcoming ‘rodeo’ may help.
The wiry cubes used to haul in plump blue crabs headed for boiling pots across south Louisiana are an example of old-school efficiency – except when they’re abandoned. The large number of abandoned or derelict crab traps pose problems for boaters and lure in crustaceans or other marine life who can’t claw their way back to freedom. To peel away at the problem, the state is organizing a “rodeo” on Feb. 4 where volunteers will lasso abandoned traps to help clear the waterways, to be held in the Terrebonne Basin, based at the Isle de Jean Charles Marina.
The Rich History and Traditions Behind Mardi Gras in Louisiana
Mardi Gras is a celebration steeped in history with a rich tradition. But how did it get its start and who was first to celebrate in the United States? Mobile or New Orleans?. Mardi Gras has been called the biggest party on the planet and seeing how it originated in Europe and is still celebrated there as well as in North and South America, it just might be the biggest party ever!
Louisiana Restaurant Named One Of The 20 Best Steakhouse In The U.S.
Tasting Table released its list of the 20 of the best steakhouses in America and one in Louisiana managed to make the cut.
5 Louisiana Waterfalls That Are Less Than a Day’s Drive Away
When you think of Louisiana you don't usually think of waterfalls. I know I didn't but after doing a little research on the subject I found that waterfalls actually do exist in The Bayou State. Usually when you think of "water in Louisiana" you don't think of it cascading down a mountainside. Probably because we don't really have mountains but we do have some places that are worthy of a visit if you're a waterfall chaser.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Louisiana
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in Louisiana.
Local author discusses how Louisiana inspired her new young adult fantasy novel
A local Louisiana author spoke with News 10 about how living in Louisiana inspired her novel, the publishing process, and how she became an author.
Here’s How to See the Grades Of All Louisiana Water Providers
Have you ever wondered just how well the drinking water at your home stacks up against the water at other homes around the state?. Now you can see just how each water provider in Louisiana was graded by the Louisiana Department of Health. According to the LDH, Act 98 of...
theadvocate.com
He has seen the future of Louisiana's coast -- and is now explaining it
Stuart Brown has spent lots of time looking into the future of Louisiana's coast. As the state Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority's assistant administrator for planning and research, he has become the lead spokesman for the 2023 coastal master plan update, released on Jan. 6 in draft form. Brown has led the rewriting effort for the plan, updated every six years and intended to guide the state's coastal restoration efforts. The interview has been edited for length and clarity.
The Richest City In Texas Has A Racist Past As A “Sundown Town”
The list of the 11 richest cities in Texas ... El Paso didn't make it ... includes at least one with a racist past. Sadly, not uncommon in American history. I recently came across a list of the 11 richest cities in Texas. While they all absolutely deserve to be on the list and certainly earned their spots, one wasn't always exactly welcoming of ALL Texans.
2urbangirls.com
Disneyland to Replace French Market Restaurant with Tiana’s Palace — Get a First Look
Disneyland is enhancing its New Orleans Square by bringing Tiana’s Palace to the resort later this year. Just as Tiana transformed an old sugar mill into her dream restaurant in the Walt Disney Animation Studios film, “The Princess and the Frog,” soon the French Market Restaurant in New Orleans Square at Disneyland park will be reimagined into Tiana’s Palace!
cenlanow.com
Mardi Gras Indian ‘Big Chief Dump’ dies
NEW ORLEANS — The Mardi Gras Indian community is mourning the passing of one of its big chiefs. Keelian Boyd, “Big Chief Dump” of the Young Massai Hunters tribe, died suddenly over the weekend. Boyd was just 37-years-old. His wife Shawmika told WGNO about her husband’s passion...
myneworleans.com
Haunted by Hubig’s
Until two weeks ago, I’d never eaten a Hubig’s pie. Since the 2019 comeback announcement, the New Orleans fervor had me as excited as someone who grew up with it. Is there such a thing as a phantom craving?. Hold that thought. Not long after that original announcement,...
bigeasymagazine.com
Community Activists Say Cantrell Disrespects True Meaning of MLK Remembrance; Plan March & Rally on January 16 and Crime Summit on January 23
Led by their local mayors, hundreds of towns and cities across the U.S. will be holding marches on Monday, January 16 in remembrance of the 55th anniversary of the assassination of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. For decades the New Orleans march was an opportunity for thousands of citizens of all ages and ethnicities to come together to reflect on King’s message of peace and justice. At a time when escalating violent crime has left the New Orleans community in fear, Cantrell has chosen not to host a parade. Instead she will attend a much more exclusive commemoration service at the New Zion Baptist Church at which representatives of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) will honor her. The SCLC has its roots at New Zion. The family of former City Councilmember Jay Banks has attended New Zion for decades. Banks’ father and grandfather knew King personally. Banks is now an executive in Cantrell’s administration.
thelocalpalate.com
Camellia Beans Reach a Milestone Year
Sometimes a bean is not just a bean. In New Orleans, where Monday is synonymous with red beans and rice, the humble bean is a portal into the joy of sharing love with friends and family around the table. For most home cooks in New Orleans and throughout the South, the dish is made with Camellia beans.
Why Are Egg Prices So High in Louisiana?
You might struggle to find eggs in grocery stores across Louisiana and when you do find them, get ready to pay a premium. Egg prices are skyrocketing across the nation. One of the big problems is a bird flu outbreak. A dozen eggs will set you back more than $3.50 a dozen on average. That price is up 50% from a year ago and it looks like the prices could go even higher.
NOLA.com
How Bob Dean raided nursing home bank accounts while residents suffered after Hurricane Ida
For Bob Dean, 2021 was the year to cash in. He’d fueled a lavish lifestyle for years through some of the most poorly rated nursing homes in Louisiana, and now Dean was in line to seal a $70 million sale of his remaining seven homes. But the sale –...
theadvocate.com
Letters: Garret Graves should enter Louisiana governor's race
I urge Garret Graves to run for governor. Now that Billy Nungesser has declared that he isn't in the race, it appears that he is the only person who stands a chance to beat Jeff Landry. Even though Louisiana is a red state, there are many Louisiana Republicans who are...
