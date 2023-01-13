ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seguin, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Travel Maven

This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Texas

From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Texas. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
AUSTIN, TX
100.7 KOOL FM

The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?

Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
TEXAS STATE
seguintoday.com

Karen Jane Kirby

On January 13th, 2023, Karen Jane Kirby passed away peacefully and joined her Lord in the Everlasting at the age of 69. Karen was born August 14th, 1953. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Eline Kirby. Her survivors include her adored son Bryce Ian Kirby and his son Kolten, two brothers Kenneth Karl Kirby and his son Conner, and Michael James Kirby, his wife Diana and their two children Jarred and Meredith. Karen also leaves behind many additional relatives and friends who will miss her presence here with them.
SEGUIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Pair of murder suspects found in Guadalupe County

(Seguin) – A pair of murder suspects wanted out of Llano County have been apprehended in Guadalupe County. That’s according to Joshua Ray, chief deputy of the Guadalupe County Sheriffs Office. According to Ray, during the early morning hours on Monday, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office personnel assisted the Texas Rangers with the execution of two arrest warrants for the two 19-year-olds.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
seguintoday.com

Maria Margarita Garcia-Perez

Maria Margarita Garcia-Perez age 86, of Seguin, passed away on January 13, 2023. Margarita was born on October 10, 1936 in Montemorelos, Nuevo Leon, Mexico to Maria (De La Luz Castillo Wertt) and Felipe Garcia Davila. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Dr. Juan...
SEGUIN, TX
Ash Jurberg

Has Whataburger changed since it was acquired by an out-of-state corporation?

Whataburger is a Texas institution. The beloved Texan burger chain opened its first restaurant in Corpus Christi in 1950. The company moved its corporate headquarters to San Antonio in 2009 and now has almost 900 restaurants and 50,000 employees across 14 states. And while the company is still based in San Antonio, in June 2019, a majority stake in the company was sold to BDT Capital, a Chicago-based investment company.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KVUE

Seven injured, including two children, in crash on 183 near Mustang Ridge

MUSTANG RIDGE, Texas — Seven people are injured, including two children, after a crash on US 183 northbound near Mustang Ridge on Monday afternoon. The two-vehicle crash happened around 1:20 p.m. near the intersection of Evelyn Road, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. Three people were pinned following the crash and two were unconscious.
AUSTIN, TX
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Austin, Texas

If you’re a fan of water sports and are looking to visit the deepest lake in the Austin area, then Lake Travis is the place to be. Located just a short drive west of Austin, this massive reservoir is popular for its clear, blue water and abundance of recreational activities and wildlife.
AUSTIN, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Juvenile victim shot at San Antonio skatepark Monday, police say

SAN ANTONIO — A juvenile victim was shot in the leg at a west-side park on Monday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police at a scene on Culebra near I-10 said a man got a call from a friend who told him he had been shot at the skatepark section of Rosedale Park on the west side. The friend picked the victim up from the park to take him to the hospital, and flagged down an ambulance on Culebra. The first responders put the victim in the ambulance and took him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy