From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Texas. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
Bill Miller BBQ is an institution in San Antonio and many cities in Texas. The legendary BBQ chain was founded in San Antonio in 1953 and holds a place in my heart as the first BBQ restaurant I ever ate at. It has over 70 restaurants in the San Antonio area, Austin, and Corpus Christi.
Karen Jane Kirby
On January 13th, 2023, Karen Jane Kirby passed away peacefully and joined her Lord in the Everlasting at the age of 69. Karen was born August 14th, 1953. She was preceded in death by her parents, Kenneth and Eline Kirby. Her survivors include her adored son Bryce Ian Kirby and his son Kolten, two brothers Kenneth Karl Kirby and his son Conner, and Michael James Kirby, his wife Diana and their two children Jarred and Meredith. Karen also leaves behind many additional relatives and friends who will miss her presence here with them.
AUSTIN – San Angelo's own legendary Western Sky Steakhouse will cook for the inauguration celebration Tuesday at the Capitol in Austin. Western Sky, located at 2024 N. Chadbourne St., will prepare Steak Bits and German fries for the thousands invited to the ceremony. The Texas Restaurant Association has been...
(Seguin) – A pair of murder suspects wanted out of Llano County have been apprehended in Guadalupe County. That’s according to Joshua Ray, chief deputy of the Guadalupe County Sheriffs Office. According to Ray, during the early morning hours on Monday, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office personnel assisted the Texas Rangers with the execution of two arrest warrants for the two 19-year-olds.
SAN ANTONIO – A man is receiving reconstructive surgery in a San Antonio hospital after he was dragged on pavement hundreds of feet behind a truck. Jesus Marroquin, 31, was hit and dragged by a truck for approximately 500 feet early Christmas morning while walking to his grandmother’s house, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.
Maria Margarita Garcia-Perez age 86, of Seguin, passed away on January 13, 2023. Margarita was born on October 10, 1936 in Montemorelos, Nuevo Leon, Mexico to Maria (De La Luz Castillo Wertt) and Felipe Garcia Davila. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Dr. Juan...
Whataburger is a Texas institution. The beloved Texan burger chain opened its first restaurant in Corpus Christi in 1950. The company moved its corporate headquarters to San Antonio in 2009 and now has almost 900 restaurants and 50,000 employees across 14 states. And while the company is still based in San Antonio, in June 2019, a majority stake in the company was sold to BDT Capital, a Chicago-based investment company.
MUSTANG RIDGE, Texas — Seven people are injured, including two children, after a crash on US 183 northbound near Mustang Ridge on Monday afternoon. The two-vehicle crash happened around 1:20 p.m. near the intersection of Evelyn Road, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. Three people were pinned following the crash and two were unconscious.
In San Antonio, we love our food. Over the last couple of weeks, I have looked at the best burgers in San Antonio, the best breakfast tacos, and also the best pizzas in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO — Two bodies were found by housekeeping staff at an east-side motel Tuesday morning, according to police. Housekeepers found the two people shot and killed inside a room on the second floor of the Travelodge motel off of Seguin Road and Binz-Engleman around 11 a.m. Police said...
With thousands moving to Texas in recent years bumping up the population to over 30 million, it only makes sense that several neighborhoods around the state are among some of the most desired in the United States. A study conducted by Opendoor in November 2022 shows these new Texans love...
If you’re a fan of water sports and are looking to visit the deepest lake in the Austin area, then Lake Travis is the place to be. Located just a short drive west of Austin, this massive reservoir is popular for its clear, blue water and abundance of recreational activities and wildlife.
The latest we've had a freeze in Austin was April 9, 1914.
H-E-B is a Texan instituion. Florence Butt started the company in a small town in the Texas hill country in 1905. Her son Howard E. Butt- whose initials formed the company's name, took over the business in the 1920s. Now the San Antonio-based company now has 425 stores across Texas and Mexico and revenues of $34 billion.
SAN ANTONIO — A juvenile victim was shot in the leg at a west-side park on Monday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police at a scene on Culebra near I-10 said a man got a call from a friend who told him he had been shot at the skatepark section of Rosedale Park on the west side. The friend picked the victim up from the park to take him to the hospital, and flagged down an ambulance on Culebra. The first responders put the victim in the ambulance and took him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
