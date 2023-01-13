Baby Star “Burps” Tell Tales of Surprisingly Frantic Feeding – “It’s Literally the Process of Star Creation in Real-Time”

Read full article on original website
A New Frontier: NASA’s Webb Space Telescope Confirms Existence of Earth-Sized Rocky Exoplanet!
The planet is rocky and almost precisely the same size as Earth, but whips around its star in only two days. Researchers using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope have formally embarked on a new frontier: Identifying and analyzing rocky exoplanets that orbit red dwarf stars. A team led by Kevin Stevenson and Jacob Lustig-Yaeger, both of the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland, confirmed that LHS 475 b not only exists, but it is a small, rocky planet that is almost exactly the same size as Earth. Before Webb, researchers typically targeted planets that are larger than Jupiter, which is 11 times wider than Earth. This will inevitably be the first of many discoveries Webb data will help researchers make as they continue exploring planets elsewhere in our Milky Way galaxy.
Black Hole Violently Tearing Apart a Star Unleashes Rare Luminous Jet of Matter
Astronomers at the Swinburne University of Technology have played an important role in the discovery of a rare luminous jet of matter traveling close to the speed of light, created by a supermassive black hole violently tearing apart a star. Published in the journal Nature, the research brings astronomers one step closer to understanding the physics of supermassive black holes, which sit at the center of galaxies billions of light years away.
Orbit of Doom: The Surprising Connection Between Earth’s Orbital Patterns and an Ancient Warming Event
An international team of scientists has suggested that changes in Earth’s orbit that resulted in hotter conditions may have played a role in triggering a rapid global warming event that occurred 56 million years ago. This event, known as the Paleocene-Eocene Thermal Maximum (PETM), is considered to be an analog to modern-day climate change.
The Secret Code of the Universe: A Remarkable Way of Measuring the Fine Structure Constant
The fine structure constant is a fundamental constant of nature and its measurement is crucial in physics. Recently, researchers at TU Wien have discovered a unique way of measuring it. The value of one over 137, also known as the fine structure constant, is considered a crucial number in physics....
Challenging Our Understanding of the Universe: Astronomers Discover an Enigmatic Cosmic Explosion
Gamma-ray bursts are the most intense explosions in the universe and are typically caused by the collapse of stars or the collision of compact stellar remnants. However, a recent discovery has challenged this understanding, as it does not fit into either of these categories. Astronomers from the Niels Bohr Institute were instrumental in this study, which has the potential to revise current theories about these powerful events.
Baby Born Sporting a Tail That Ended in a Fleshy Ball Reminiscent of a Medieval Device at Its Tip
A Brazilian infant had doctors scratching their heads not so much by the fact that he was born with a real human tail but on account of the 1.5-inch-wide ball at the end of it that resembled a meaty medieval club.
Princeton Scientists Shocked To Discover Bering Land Bridge Formed Far Later During Last Ice Age Than Thought
Princeton scientists found that the Bering Land Bridge was flooded until 35,700 years ago, with its full emergence occurring only shortly before the migration of humans into the Americas. A new study shows that the Bering Land Bridge, the strip of land that once connected Asia to Alaska, emerged far...
Ice-Sheet-Wide Collapse in West Antarctica Isn’t Inevitable: Runaway Ice Retreat Can Be Slowed
Runaway West Antarctic ice retreat can be slowed by climate-driven changes in ocean temperature. New research finds that ice-sheet-wide collapse in West Antarctica isn’t inevitable: the pace of ice loss varies according to regional differences in atmosphere and ocean circulation. An international team of researchers has combined satellite imagery...
Trapping Millions of Tons of CO2 – Researchers Have Discovered an Arctic Carbon Conveyor Belt
Scientists discover a new pathway for the movement of carbon-rich materials from productive Arctic coastal waters to the deep ocean. Every year, the transfer of carbon-rich particles across the shelf in the Barents and Kara Seas could trap as much as 3.6 million metric tons of CO2 in the deep Arctic ocean for thousands of years. According to researchers from the Alfred Wegener Institute and other institutions, this previously unknown transport route uses the biological carbon pump and ocean currents to absorb atmospheric CO2 on a scale equivalent to Iceland’s total annual emissions. They recently published their findings in the journal Nature Geoscience.
World’s Oldest Meal Helps Unravel Mystery of Our Earliest Animal Ancestors
Scientists from The Australian National University (ANU) have uncovered new insights into the physiology of our earliest animal ancestors by studying the contents of the last meal consumed by the Ediacara biota, the world’s oldest large organisms dating back 575 million years. The research, published in the journal Current...
Extraordinary Discovery May Substantially Change Our Understanding of the Mechanism of Photosynthesis
Light-Driven CO2 Assimilation by Photosystem II and Its Relation to Photosynthesis. Photosynthesis is the greatest natural process converting sunlight into chemical energy on a massive scale and maintaining life on Earth. There are basically two successive stages of oxygenic photosynthesis, of which the light-dependent reactions in photosystem II (PSII), and in photosystem I (PSI), enable the oxidation of H2O into molecular oxygen, and production of reducing power (NADPH and ATP), while CO2 assimilation is generally known to take place long after oxygen evolution and NADP+ reduction, via light-independent reactions in the stroma.
Scientists Discover Secret Behind Chocolate’s Irresistible Texture – Paves Way for Healthier Luxury Chocolates
Scientists have decoded the physical process that takes place in the mouth when a piece of chocolate is eaten, as it changes from a solid into a smooth emulsion that many people find totally irresistible. By analyzing each of the steps, the interdisciplinary research team at the University of Leeds...
This Week @NASA: Space Exploration Collaboration, Webb Reveals Galaxies From Dawn of the Universe
Continuing a collaboration in space exploration …. And highlighting new science from NASA missions …. A few of the stories to tell you about – This Week at NASA!. US, Japan Sign Space Agreement at NASA Headquarters. On January 13 at NASA Headquarters, administrator Bill Nelson, Japan’s prime minister...
Why Is the Southern Hemisphere Stormier? Scientists Solve a Century-Old Mystery
Research from the University of Chicago provides the first clear explanation for the difference in storms and demonstrates that storms are becoming more severe over time. For centuries, sailors who had traveled the world knew that the most powerful storms were located in the Southern Hemisphere. “The waves ran mountain-high and threatened to overwhelm [the ship] at every roll,” wrote one passenger on an 1849 voyage rounding the tip of South America.
New Study Suggests Dark Matter May Be Made of Dark Photons
The hypothetical new particles could potentially account for the observations made by the Cosmic Origin Spectrograph on the Hubble Space Telescope. According to a new study published in Physical Review Letters, it is possible that dark matter is composed of ultralight dark photons that may have played a role in heating up the universe. This hypothesis is, according to the researchers, in excellent agreement with observations from the Cosmic Origin Spectrograph (COS) aboard the Hubble Space Telescope, which observes the intricate and diffuse network of filaments known as the “cosmic web” that exists between galaxies.
Birth of a “Masquerading Monster” – Formation of Massive Star Caught in the Act
Formation of Massive Star Caught in the Act with Magnetic Field Mapping. The stellar nursery where the action is taking place, called BYF 73, is not your typical star-forming cloud. It’s relatively small, but at its central core is a young star that holds the record for the highest known rate of protostellar mass accretion, the process by which a growing star accumulates mass from its surrounding material.
Profound Implications: New Research Challenges a 70-Year-Old Theory of Protein Folding
The findings of the study call into question a long-held belief about the way proteins fold within our cells and have significant ramifications for the treatment of illnesses connected to protein misfolding. A groundbreaking study by researchers at the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and Stanford University has...
