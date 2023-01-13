ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Baby Star “Burps” Tell Tales of Surprisingly Frantic Feeding – “It’s Literally the Process of Star Creation in Real-Time”

By Jet Propulsion Laboratory
 4 days ago
scitechdaily.com

A New Frontier: NASA’s Webb Space Telescope Confirms Existence of Earth-Sized Rocky Exoplanet!

The planet is rocky and almost precisely the same size as Earth, but whips around its star in only two days. Researchers using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope have formally embarked on a new frontier: Identifying and analyzing rocky exoplanets that orbit red dwarf stars. A team led by Kevin Stevenson and Jacob Lustig-Yaeger, both of the Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland, confirmed that LHS 475 b not only exists, but it is a small, rocky planet that is almost exactly the same size as Earth. Before Webb, researchers typically targeted planets that are larger than Jupiter, which is 11 times wider than Earth. This will inevitably be the first of many discoveries Webb data will help researchers make as they continue exploring planets elsewhere in our Milky Way galaxy.
MARYLAND STATE
scitechdaily.com

Black Hole Violently Tearing Apart a Star Unleashes Rare Luminous Jet of Matter

Astronomers at the Swinburne University of Technology have played an important role in the discovery of a rare luminous jet of matter traveling close to the speed of light, created by a supermassive black hole violently tearing apart a star. Published in the journal Nature, the research brings astronomers one step closer to understanding the physics of supermassive black holes, which sit at the center of galaxies billions of light years away.
CALIFORNIA STATE
scitechdaily.com

Challenging Our Understanding of the Universe: Astronomers Discover an Enigmatic Cosmic Explosion

Gamma-ray bursts are the most intense explosions in the universe and are typically caused by the collapse of stars or the collision of compact stellar remnants. However, a recent discovery has challenged this understanding, as it does not fit into either of these categories. Astronomers from the Niels Bohr Institute were instrumental in this study, which has the potential to revise current theories about these powerful events.
scitechdaily.com

Ice-Sheet-Wide Collapse in West Antarctica Isn’t Inevitable: Runaway Ice Retreat Can Be Slowed

Runaway West Antarctic ice retreat can be slowed by climate-driven changes in ocean temperature. New research finds that ice-sheet-wide collapse in West Antarctica isn’t inevitable: the pace of ice loss varies according to regional differences in atmosphere and ocean circulation. An international team of researchers has combined satellite imagery...
scitechdaily.com

Trapping Millions of Tons of CO2 – Researchers Have Discovered an Arctic Carbon Conveyor Belt

Scientists discover a new pathway for the movement of carbon-rich materials from productive Arctic coastal waters to the deep ocean. Every year, the transfer of carbon-rich particles across the shelf in the Barents and Kara Seas could trap as much as 3.6 million metric tons of CO2 in the deep Arctic ocean for thousands of years. According to researchers from the Alfred Wegener Institute and other institutions, this previously unknown transport route uses the biological carbon pump and ocean currents to absorb atmospheric CO2 on a scale equivalent to Iceland’s total annual emissions. They recently published their findings in the journal Nature Geoscience.
scitechdaily.com

World’s Oldest Meal Helps Unravel Mystery of Our Earliest Animal Ancestors

Scientists from The Australian National University (ANU) have uncovered new insights into the physiology of our earliest animal ancestors by studying the contents of the last meal consumed by the Ediacara biota, the world’s oldest large organisms dating back 575 million years. The research, published in the journal Current...
scitechdaily.com

Extraordinary Discovery May Substantially Change Our Understanding of the Mechanism of Photosynthesis

Light-Driven CO2 Assimilation by Photosystem II and Its Relation to Photosynthesis. Photosynthesis is the greatest natural process converting sunlight into chemical energy on a massive scale and maintaining life on Earth. There are basically two successive stages of oxygenic photosynthesis, of which the light-dependent reactions in photosystem II (PSII), and in photosystem I (PSI), enable the oxidation of H2O into molecular oxygen, and production of reducing power (NADPH and ATP), while CO2 assimilation is generally known to take place long after oxygen evolution and NADP+ reduction, via light-independent reactions in the stroma.
scitechdaily.com

Why Is the Southern Hemisphere Stormier? Scientists Solve a Century-Old Mystery

Research from the University of Chicago provides the first clear explanation for the difference in storms and demonstrates that storms are becoming more severe over time. For centuries, sailors who had traveled the world knew that the most powerful storms were located in the Southern Hemisphere. “The waves ran mountain-high and threatened to overwhelm [the ship] at every roll,” wrote one passenger on an 1849 voyage rounding the tip of South America.
scitechdaily.com

New Study Suggests Dark Matter May Be Made of Dark Photons

The hypothetical new particles could potentially account for the observations made by the Cosmic Origin Spectrograph on the Hubble Space Telescope. According to a new study published in Physical Review Letters, it is possible that dark matter is composed of ultralight dark photons that may have played a role in heating up the universe. This hypothesis is, according to the researchers, in excellent agreement with observations from the Cosmic Origin Spectrograph (COS) aboard the Hubble Space Telescope, which observes the intricate and diffuse network of filaments known as the “cosmic web” that exists between galaxies.
scitechdaily.com

Birth of a “Masquerading Monster” – Formation of Massive Star Caught in the Act

Formation of Massive Star Caught in the Act with Magnetic Field Mapping. The stellar nursery where the action is taking place, called BYF 73, is not your typical star-forming cloud. It’s relatively small, but at its central core is a young star that holds the record for the highest known rate of protostellar mass accretion, the process by which a growing star accumulates mass from its surrounding material.
