Tatanka: WWE Contacted Me, But I Will Not Be Attending 1/23 WWE Raw Because I'll Be Out Of Town
Several legends will appear on the January 23 episode of WWE Raw, but one noteworthy name will be absent. As announced during the January 16 episode, the "Raw is XXX" 30th anniversary show on January 23 will feature several legends. The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, The Bellas, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Teddy Long, Road Dogg, and X-Pac have all been advertised.
Kofi Kingston On Stephanie McMahon's WWE Resignation: Her Presence Will Definitely Be Missed
Kofi Kingston comments on Stephanie McMahon's resignation. On July 22, 2022, Stephanie was named WWE Chairwoman and Co-CEO after Vince McMahon retired. She had already been appointed the Interim CEO and Chairwoman after Vince stepped away from his duties amid a WWE board investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and hush money. Following her father's retirement, she and Nick Khan worked together as the Co-CEOs until Stephanie announced her resignation on January 10. That same day, Vince was unanimously voted the Executive Chairman of the Board.
The Undertaker, Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels, And More Legends Announced For 1/23 WWE Raw
WWE Raw (1/23) Ric Flair, The Bellas, Kurt Angle, Road Dogg, X-Pac, Jerry "The King" Lawler, Theodore Long, and more set to appear. RAW Tag Team Championship: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) (c) vs. The Judgment Day (Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest) WWE United States Championship: Austin Theory (c)...
Tony Khan On Potential WWE Sale: We're Capable Of Making Big Purchases, I'm Interested In The Process
Tony Khan has commented on WWE sale rumors. On January 12, Barron's reported that Tony and Shad Khan were "in the pool of" potential WWE buyers. The report noted that the Khan family will likely look for a financial partner if they are to acquire WWE as an asset. Appearing...
Anthem Sports CEO Believes WWE Will Be Taken To New Level If Strategic Media Company Buys It
WWE is reportedly exploring options regarding the sale of the company and has taken action in engaging with outside advisors to help with negotiations for upcoming media rights deals. Vince McMahon returned to the board of directors on January 6, claiming he needed to help lead the media rights negotiations, and a potential sale of the company has been heavily covered by various media outlets.
WWE VPs Of Communications Depart The Company
Two of the top names in WWE's communications department have left the company. PWInsider reports that Hopkins has departed WWE last week. Hopkins held the position of Vice President of Communications of WWE, and he had been with WWE for over 25 years. Throughout his time with the company, he had a number of roles, such as Fan Services Coordinator, Public Relations Coordinator, Manager of Media Relations, Senior Manager, Public Relations and Corporate Communication, Director Of Communications, Senior Director, and Public Relations/Corporate Communications. Johnson noted that Hopkins had a big role in building WWE's relationship with the media, as he was highly involved with setting up interviews. He also played a prominent part in NXT's growth throughout its rise under Paul Levesque.
Bianca Belair, Montez Ford, And The Usos Star In C4 Energy Campaign
WWE superstars are not quitters. C4 Energy announced that Montez Ford, Bianca Belair, and The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) are part of a new C4 Energy campaign entitled "Be You. But Better." As part of the campaign, the WWE superstars are encouraging consumers to be a stronger, smarter, more dedicated version of yourself this year.
Mickie James Would Love To Face Mercedes Mone, Wrestle In AEW And WWE As IMPACT Knockouts Champion
Mickie James saved her career at IMPACT Hard To Kill when she defeated Jordynne Grace in the main event to win the IMPACT Knockouts Championship. Had James lost, it would have marked the end of her legendary career as she put her career on the line in the bout. Now...
AEW Dark Stream And Results (1/17): Blackpool Combat Club, Brian Cage, Action Andretti, More Compete
AEW Dark (1/17) - Sammy Guevara & Daniel Garcia vs. Brian Cook & Deimos. - Blackpool Combat Club (Wheeler Yuta & Claudio Castagnoli) vs. The Butcher & The Blade. - 2point0 (Matt Menard & Angelo Parker) vs. Eddie Pearl & Ricky Gibson. - Kiera Hogan vs. Danika Della Rouge. -...
WWE Fan Recalls Meeting Uncle Howdy Backstage, 'His Voice Was On The High Side'
Uncle Howdy has been showing up for months in segments involving Bray Wyatt and now he's getting involved in the business of Alexa Bliss. Uncle Howdy was present for the January 9 episode of WWE Raw, appearing and questioning Alexa Bliss, asking if she felt in charge. WWE fan Chloe,...
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Corbin, KY (1/15): Drew McIntyre Teams Up With The OC
WWE held a live event on January 15 from The Corbin Arena in Corbin, KY. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below.]. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Corbin, KY (1/15) WWE SmackDown Women's Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) def. Shayna Baszler. Dominik Mysterio def. Butch. Mysterio issued an...
Details Behind WWE's Decision To Go To London For Money In The Bank, O2 Arena Decision
WWE is running London's O2 Arena for WWE Money in the Bank, exciting UK fans, but leaving some with questions. Fightful spoke to WWE sources about the announcement this week, and asked about the decision to run O2 as opposed to a stadium. With the success of Clash at the Castle, WWE would likely easily sell out a stadium for what they consider one of their "big 5" shows. One WWE source said that they view O2 Arena as the "MSG of England" and it was a venue they wanted to travel to.
Julia Hart Wants To Potentially Team Up With Abadon Or Form Stable With Penelope Ford And The Bunny
Julia Hart discusses potentially pairing with Abadon and forming a stable. In recent months, Hart has been featured in AEW as a member of the House of Black alongside Malakai Black, Brody King, and Buddy Matthews. The group took some time away from TV before it returned in November. Since then, the faction has reestablished itself as a dominant force. Most recently, Black and King defeated Eddie Kingston and Ortiz on the January 13 episode of AEW Rampage.
Eddie Edwards Names His Best Matches In IMPACT Wrestling So Far
Eddie Edwards is reflecting on some of his best matches during his tenure in IMPACT Wrestling. Eddie Edwards has been one of the faces of IMPACT for several years now. During his time with the promotion, he has held many championships and wrestled legends like Bobby Lashley, Matt Hardy, Jeff Hardy, and more. Edwards is also a significant part of the promotion today and wrestles modern stars like Josh Alexander, Jonathan Gresham, and more.
Team Tyrus vs. Team Rock N Roll In Champions Series Final Set For 1/31 Live NWA Powerrr
NWA Powerrr Live (1/31) NWA US Tag Team Titles: The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky) (c) vs. (A.J. Cazana & Anthony Andrews) Psycho Love (Angelina Love & Fodder) vs. Kamille & Thom Latimer. NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Tyrus and Matt Cardona sign the contract for their title match.
The Rock Weighs In On Potential WWE Sale, Believes New Buyers Need The Same Passion As Vince McMahon
The Rock comments on a potential WWE sale. WWE is reportedly exploring options regarding the sale of the company and has taken action in engaging with outside advisors to help with negotiations for upcoming media rights deals. Vince McMahon returned to the board of directors on January 6, claiming he needed to help lead the media rights negotiations, and a potential sale of the company has been heavily covered by various media outlets.
Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Top Flight, Willie Mack, More Set For 1/16 AEW Dark: Elevation
The lineup is set for the January 16 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation. All Elite Wrestling announced the following lineup for Monday's AEW Dark: Elevation:. AEW Dark: Elevation (1/16) - Nyla Rose, Marina Shafir, & Emi Sakura vs. Johnnie Robbie, Vipress, & Zyra. - Athena vs. Zeda Zhang. - The...
Judgment Day vs. Alpha Academy, Mustafa Ali vs. Solo Sikoa Set For 1/16 WWE Raw
Judgment Day's opponents have been named for the January 16 episode of WWE Raw. Just one week after earning an opportunity at the WWE Raw Tag Team Titles, The Judgment Day will take on Chad Gable and Otis, The Alpha Academy, on the January 16, 2023 edition of WWE Raw. Gable and Otis were the penultimate duo that Judgment Day defeated in the number one contender Gauntlet on January 9. After a Vader Bomb went awry from Otis, Finn Balor was deemed medically unfit to compete, leading to Dominik Mysterio and Damian Priest scoring the win for the team.
Jade Cargill: CM Punk Is A Great Guy, He's Been Nothing But Nice To The Women's Locker Room
CM Punk has a fan in Jade Cargill. Cargill refers to herself as "That Bitch" and is known for not taking shit from anyone on television. Off-screen, Cargill has learned to stand up for herself thanks to advice given to her by CM Punk. Speaking to Bootleg Kevin, Cargill shared...
Details Behind Nixed Plans, Pitches For WWE WrestleMania
One of the big planned WrestleMania matches years in the making is no longer scheduled to happen at WrestleMania, and we've learned some more details. Recently, Wrestling Observer reported that Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch was no longer in the plans for the biggest wrestling show of the year. Over the weekend, Fightful Select was able to confirm that. While we haven't been able to confirm that Rousey vs. Rhea Ripley is the plan moving forward as reported elsewhere, one top talent said that they still expected Ronda Rousey to have a big match at WrestleMania,
