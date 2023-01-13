Two of the top names in WWE's communications department have left the company. PWInsider reports that Hopkins has departed WWE last week. Hopkins held the position of Vice President of Communications of WWE, and he had been with WWE for over 25 years. Throughout his time with the company, he had a number of roles, such as Fan Services Coordinator, Public Relations Coordinator, Manager of Media Relations, Senior Manager, Public Relations and Corporate Communication, Director Of Communications, Senior Director, and Public Relations/Corporate Communications. Johnson noted that Hopkins had a big role in building WWE's relationship with the media, as he was highly involved with setting up interviews. He also played a prominent part in NXT's growth throughout its rise under Paul Levesque.

3 HOURS AGO