ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SI Lifestyle

Kristen Bell Gets Honest About Mental Health: ‘Everybody’s Journey Is So Individual’

By Cara O’Bleness
SI Lifestyle
SI Lifestyle
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d61l7_0kDfRDQh00

The actress has teamed up with health and wellness brand Hers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=209rAt_0kDfRDQh00
Kristen Bell.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Kristen Bell is using her platform to speak out on mental health. The former Good Place actress recently chatted with People about the importance of opening up about her own struggles in order to help others.

“The thing that is of the highest priority to me is sharing my personal journey. Because it provides a little bit of authenticity to who I am,” she told People .

Bell added that she was somewhat afraid of publicly opening up about her own struggles with depression and anxiety. Known for her bubbly public-facing persona, the 42-year-old mom of two said she hopes to help lessen the stigma around accessing mental health resources.

The actress is the first Mental Health Ambassador for Hers , a brand that offers personalized mental health care services and resources.

“Everybody’s mental health journey, wellness journey is so individual. It is not one size fits all,” Bell said. “There are people with anxiety and depression that don’t need medication, there are people that do, but the tools are out there. You have the ability to put as many tools inside your toolbox as you want. And having people feel empowered to take control of their mental health is incredibly important to me.”

Hers cofounder and SVP of brand and innovation Hilary Coles said in a press release that she hopes that with Bell’s involvement, consumers will be less intimidated by mental health care services.

“Kristen’s genuine personality and openness about her mental health resonates with people in a really honest and authentic way,” Coles said . “Harnessing her influence and community, we hope to support people looking for a better way to take care of their anxiety and depression.”

“You have an obligation to take care of yourself from the inside out,” Bell previously told People . “You are not alone. Never feel embarrassed or ashamed about who you are.”

Make sure to follow SI Lifestyle on Google News!

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

Chrissy Teigen Has a Message for Critics Who Think She’s Been "Pregnant Forever"

Watch: John Legend & Chrissy Teigen "Ready" for Baby No. 3. Chrissy Teigen knows people are wondering when her and John Legend's newest family member will arrive. As the couple—who are already parents to daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4—excitedly await the little one's birth, the cookbook author is issuing a few words to impatient followers.
RadarOnline

'Overwhelmed' Celine Dion Down To '96 Pounds' Before Health Reveal, Weight Loss Concerned Friends & Family

Celine Dion dropped down to "96 pounds" before she went public with her health diagnosis, well-placed insiders claim about her drastic weight loss.RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned the powerhouse singer, 54, had friends and family concerned due to her hard work ethic and commitment to her fans no matter what Dion was going through privately."She never did know when to stop," an insider claimed.Dion recently announced that she won't be ready to restart her tour in Europe in February 2023 after doctors informed the My Heart Will Go On hitmaker that she had a very rare neurological condition called stiff-person syndrome....
purewow.com

Drew Barrymore Gets Candid About Why She Refuses to Give Her Kids Christmas Presents

When it comes to celebrating Christmas with her daughters, Drew Barrymore has a unique way of showing her love and appreciation. Earlier this month, The Wedding Singer actress sat down with Entertainment Tonight and shared that she doesn’t buy Christmas presents for her two daughters: Frankie (8) and Olive Barrymore Kopelman (10). Before you go, “Wait, what?!” she has a very good reason for it.
HollywoodLife

Oprah Shows Off Weight Loss & Fitness On 10.2 Mile ‘Gratitude’ Hike After Knee Replacements

Oprah Winfrey closed out 2022 by going on a long hike with Gayle King and some other friends. She posted videos from the trek, which totaled 10.2 miles, on Instagram. The excursion came 13 months after Oprah underwent two knee replacements in Nov. 2021. “During this gratitude hike, I am also grateful for my new knees that carried me through this journey,” Oprah captioned one video. “A year ago I couldn’t walk and I finished 2022 walking 10.2 miles up a mountain. God is good.”
KXLY

Michelle Heaton ‘living life she never thought possible’ after 20 months sober

Michelle Heaton is “living the life she never thought would be possible”. The former Liberty X singer – who checked herself into rehab in 2021 to seek treatment for her alcoholism and has reached 20 months of sobriety – has reflected on New Year’s day, which she spent with her mum relaxing before she resumes training for ‘Dancing on Ice’.
womansday.com

A Guide to Understanding Your Seven Chakras and How to Activate Them

Chances are, you know all about the benefits of a balanced diet — but do you know about the benefits of balanced energy? If you've ever taken a yoga class or shopped for healing crystals, then you've likely heard about the seven chakras and the role they play in your body's energetic function. But if you're still not quite clear on the meaning of chakras or how chakras affect your physical and emotional well-being, then you've come to the right place. We've got the scoop on how these energy centers impact your mind and body, as well as tips on how to unblock your chakras and experience their full power.
Lisa

Dating in your 50s after divorce.

Divorce is stated as the 2nd most stressful life event as it makes you rethink the past, and consider your poor choices and it ultimately forces you to look at yourself and what you want out of life. Dating in your 50s after a divorce can feel just as overwhelming, but don't feel alone.
Crystal Jackson

Opinion: Loving Someone Who Cannot Love Themselves

It’s strange that we expect people to love us well who don’t even love themselves. I don’t believe that we have to fully love ourselves to engage in healthy, authentic relationships, but self-love has a way of making us better partners. Yet, the heart wants what the heart wants, and sometimes, it chooses a person who has little self-loving and may even be stuck in a pattern of self-loathing.
smartmeetings.com

Work Smart: Mental Health Checklist

Why prioritizing mental health should be at the top of your list. There’s no doubt about it; our work is stressful. We are under immense pressure to please our clients, maintain good relationships with our vendors and continue to foster collaboration with our colleagues. This balancing act leaves us overworked, overwhelmed and stressed out. It’s not just in our minds. According to a CareerCast study, the event planning industry is the fifth most stressful, and our industry has been on the “top 10 most stressful” list for the past 10 years. But it doesn’t need to be that way.
marriage.com

15 Ways to Manifest a Relationship Using the Law of Attraction

Did you know that you can also use the law of attraction for relationships? Yes, it is possible to manifest the relationship of your dreams, meet your true love, and build an enviable life together. You need to know how it is done. In this article, you will discover how...
webnewsobserver.com

Is it love or attachment? Know the difference

We may be familiar with both the terms – love and attachment, but we often fail to know the difference between the two. We are often confused about the feelings that we have for a person – is it love or is it attachment? Well, here this article could help you in figuring out this problem of yours. Here are some differences between love and attachment:
icytales.com

What is a Karmic Relationship: Important Things You Should Know

What is a karmic relationship? This is a big question and we need to have some insight into it because you all have them and yes, they are all very difficult. Karmic relationships can be emotionally exhausting relationship. Some people think that a karmic relationship can teach so many things...
SI Lifestyle

SI Lifestyle

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
345
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Sports Illustrated is your destination for all things health, wellness, fitness, fashion, beauty, body positivity, female empowerment, diversity, and travel.

 https://lifestyle.si.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy