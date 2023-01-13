Read full article on original website
Authorities Searching For Missing OKC Inmate
Authorities in Oklahoma City are searching for an inmate they said unlawfully walked away from the facility he was being housed in. The Oklahoma Department of Corrections said Jesse Tointigh, 22, an inmate at Clara Waters Community Corrections Center in Oklahoma City, walked away from CWCCC sometime around 9 p.m. on Jan. 15.
Friday Shooting Leaves 1 Dead, OCPD Investigating
Oklahoma City Police have identified the victim of a Friday night shooting in the city. OCPD said at around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, officers responded to SSM Health St. Anthony’s Hospital in Oklahoma City regarding a gunshot victim who arrived at the hospital by private vehicle. Police said that...
Search For Athena Brownfield Now Considered 'Recovery' Operation By OSBI
The search for a missing 4-year-old from Cyril, Okla., is now considered a recovery operation, according to the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation. Athena Brownfield was reported missing Jan. 10 but may have been missing for weeks before that. One of the two suspects in Athena's disappearance, Ivon Adams, is expected to be extradited to Oklahoma in the coming days. Adams was taken into custody last week in Arizona after a warrant was issued for his arrest in Oklahoma. He is accused of first-degree murder and child neglect.
Pursuit Driver Died Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot Wound After Crash, Police Say
Police released new details about a pursuit suspect who took his own life on Monday near downtown Oklahoma City. Police have not released the man’s name pending family notifications. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday the man was wanted out of Missouri for firing a gun and burglarizing...
Man Arrested After Allegedly Leading Oklahoma City Police On Overnight Chase
A man is in custody on Tuesday morning accused of leading Oklahoma City police on an overnight chase. According to police, officers had initially attempted to stop the suspect for a traffic violation, but he refused to pull over for officers, leading them on a pursuit. Police say after a...
1 Arrested In Overnight Pursuit, 2 On The Run
A pursuit in Oklahoma City ended with one arrest and two suspects on the run, according to local authorities. Just after midnight early Sunday morning, police said Kanye Ross and two of his friends led police on a chase starting near I-35 and Northeast 122nd Street, and evaded police all the way to the Turner Turnpike.
Police Searching For Suspects In Oklahoma City Burglary Crime Spree
Oklahoma City burglary investigators are asking for the public's help solving a crime spree. Police are working to identify the individuals responsible for recently burglarizing a marijuana grow business. They're also suspected of stealing a couple of cars just days later. If you have any information, contact Crime Stoppers.
OSBI Returns To Location Where Sister Of Missing Caddo County Girl Was Found
The community of Cyril is still searching for answers into the disappearance of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield. On Sunday, OSBI investigators returned to where Athena's sister was found. News 9's Jordan Fremstad was live in Cyril at 5 p.m. with what we've learned this weekend.
Pursuit Suspect Killed In Crash Near Downtown Oklahoma City
A suspect who led Oklahoma City Police across the city was killed after he crashed the truck he was suspected of stealing. The chase began when OCPD said the suspect stole a truck and fled from the scene. The chase came to an end when officers maneuvered into the stolen vehicle and caused it to roll into the median on Oklahoma City Boulevard near South Lee Avenue.
OCPD: Motorcyclist Wrecks, Hit By Car In SW Oklahoma City
Oklahoma City Police said a motorcyclist was popping wheelies before he fell off his bike and was struck by a car. The OCPD responded to the crash at around 8 p.m. near SW 29th and Villa. According to officers, while stunting on his motorcycle, the rider fell off his bike...
2 Killed In Plane Crashes East Of Kingfisher
Two men were killed in a plane crash near County Road 2920 and County Road 790 east of Kingfisher, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Investigators are working to determine what caused the crash. The online flight tracker called “flight aware” shows the plane taking off from Oklahoma City shortly after noon and then 12:42 pm was the last time the plane was seen. The names of the victims have not been released.
Norman Hosting Day Of Service For MLK Day
The City of Norman is hosting a day of service in honor of Doctor Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Residents can get involved by participating in a food pantry drive or community park clean up. The city is asking people to drop off non-perishable items between now and 5 p.m....
Martin Luther King Jr. Parade Happening In Downtown OKC Monday
Oklahoma City is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a downtown parade Monday. The parade will kick off at 2 p.m. near Northwest 6th and Walker. Some familiar faces from News 9 will be there.
Northeast OKC Fitness Studio Highlights Martin Luther King Jr. Through Health, Fitness
Intentional Fitness hosted a 5k run ahead of Martin Luther King Day. They say it's an opportunity to highlight the historic Black community and introduce runners to what the community can offer. Runners took to the streets of Northeast OKC and one runner, Emmanuel Sosanya, said King walked so he...
INTEGRIS Health Announces Layoffs Due To Financial Struggles
INTEGRIS Health announced that it is laying off 140 employees because of various financial challenges. According to a representative, 200 positions, including 140 caregivers and 60 open positions have been eliminated and the organization is working to support the employees during this transition. "The post-pandemic recovery for hospitals has proven...
