Orioles Fan
4d ago
Only 2022? Why not everyone since Freddie Gray to show that Black Lives Matters was a joke to begin with.
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore Police identify 4 homicide victims
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified four people killed in Baltimore during the past week. Aaron Dorsey was killed on January 12, 2023, in the unit block of West Biddle Street. Jimmy Bailey was killed on January 11, 2023, in the 2100 block of Madison Avenue. Ronnie...
Man Found Dead With Signs of Trauma in Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – An unresponsive man was found this morning in Eastern Baltimore. He did not survive. Shortly after 9 am, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the rear of the 1800 Block of North Wolfe Street to investigate the report of an unresponsive man. Police found an adult man suffering from signs of trauma. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2411 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. The post Man Found Dead With Signs of Trauma in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
Body With 'Trauma' Found Behind Baltimore Building: Police
Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found behind a building in Baltimore, authorities say.The body was discovered by police after a report was made of an unresponsive man laying in the 1800 block of North Wolfe Street around 9 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 17, according to Baltimore police.O…
wypr.org
Baltimore's Squeegee Ban: Update from Deputy Mayor Faith P. Leach
Today on Midday, a focus on Black youth. A little later in the show, Tom speaks with Kristin Henning, a lawyer with the Juvenile Justice Center at the Georgetown law school about her book, The Rage of Innocence: How America Criminalizes Black Youth. But Tom begins with Faith Leach, Baltimore...
Baltimore Bar Fight Shooter Turns Himself Into Police After Victim Sought Medical Attention
A 61-year-old man was arrested after shooting and injuring a man during a bar fight in Baltimore, authorities say. Michael Breckenridge was found by police after shooting a 51-year-old man in the 400 block of Eutaw Street in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 15, according to Baltimore police.
23-Year-Old Critically Injured in Baltimore Double Shooting
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Two men were shot last night in Western Baltimore. The shooting happened at the 2800 Block of Edmonson Avenue. Shortly before 10:30 pm, several shot-spotter alerts lead the Baltimore Police Department to the location. Police found a 23-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to his head and neck. A 52-year-old male was also found suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg. Both men were brought to nearby hospitals. The 23-year-old victim is in critical condition. The other victim is expected to survive. If you have any information about this shooting, please call Western District The post 23-Year-Old Critically Injured in Baltimore Double Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
School violence becomes rising concern in Baltimore County
School violence will be a big topic at the next Baltimore County school board meeting on January 17th.
44-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore
BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – In the early morning hours today, a 44-year-old man was shot multiple times in Western Baltimore. The Baltimore Police Department received a spot-shotter alert that brought them to the 2400 Block of Francis Street shortly before 7 am this morning. When police arrived they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment. The identity and the condition of the victim are unknown at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please call Western District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 44-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
baltimorebrew.com
Pregnant woman rear-ended by Baltimore cop to get $190,000
Officer Brendan R. Brown plowed into the stopped vehicle, “causing significant damage,” according to the settlement sheet. A woman rear-ended by a Baltimore police officer while stopped at a red light will be awarded $190,000 by the Board of Estimates tomorrow. The settlement ends a lawsuit, originally set...
foxbaltimore.com
1 dead, another injured in West Baltimore double shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating a double shooting in West Baltimore on Sunday night that left one man dead. According to police, just before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue to Investigate several shot-spotter alerts. Once at the scene, officers located an 23-year-old...
foxbaltimore.com
Let's Thrive Baltimore holds prayer walk in honor of 2022 shooting victims
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Let's Thrive Baltimore held a prayer walk in the Harlem Park neighborhood of west Baltimore to honor the victims of gun violence in Baltimore City. The group prayed and then read the names of the people who were killed by gunfire this past year. The group...
Person injured in shooting near park in Dundalk
DUNDALK - A person was injured in a shooting Monday evening in Dundalk.The shooting happened on Shipping Place near Market Place around 5:30 p.m., Baltimore County Police said.At one point, Veterans Park was completely roped off with crime scene tape.A man who was walking his service dog at the time of the shooting said the gunman fired off several rounds. "Pop, pop, pop," described Dundalk resident Terry Hubble. "One guy was shooting. The other guy was ducking and running towards him. I didn't know which way to go."The extent of the victim's injuries was not immediately known.If you have information about this incident, contact police.
Wbaltv.com
Metro Crime Stoppers reward of up to $8K offered for info in fatal shooting at gas station
A Metro Crime Stoppers reward of up to $8,000 is being offered for information in connection with a fatal shooting at a downtown Baltimore gas station late last month. Video above: Man fatally shot after fight at downtown Baltimore gas station (December 2022) Lattimore Thompson, 30, was fatally shot on...
Detainee found dead at Baltimore Central Booking; awaiting autopsy results
Detectives from the MD Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services are investigating after the death of a detainee at Baltimore Central Booking and Intake Center on January 10.
Carjacker racks up traffic tickets in 2020, owner waits on City to clear them
Two years after her car was stolen and her daughter carjacked at gunpoint, Aixa-Allyyn Jaxx waited for the City of Baltimore to remove the citation from her record.
The Best Neighbourhoods for Young Professionals in Baltimore
Baltimore, Maryland is a vibrant and historic city with a rich cultural heritage and a diverse array of neighborhoods. For young professionals, several neighborhoods stand out as particularly attractive places to call home.
fox5dc.com
Man found guilty of forcing way into Silver Spring apartment, killing man in front of family
SILVER SPRING, Md. - A Montgomery County judge found 44-year-old Tremayne Dorsey guilty of forcing his way into a Silver Spring apartment where he shot and killed a man in front of his family. The shocking murder happened in November 2021 at an apartment on Treetop Drive. Officers say Dorsey...
earnthenecklace.com
Lowell Melser Leaving WBAL-TV: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?
Lowell Melser has been in broadcasting for 25 years and has spent most of it in Baltimore. Now he’s stepping back from the industry for his second act. Lowell Melser is leaving WBAL-TV 11 News in January 2023. The meteorologist’s regular viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and whether he will remain in the city. Find out what Lowell Melser said about his departure from WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore.
Police investigate assault and robbery in Pikesville
Just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, police were dispatched to an assault and robbery in the 100 block of Sudbrook Road. The victim was making a food delivery when they were stabbed and robbed.
CBS News
23-year-old man dies after double shooting in West Baltimore
BALTIMORE - A 23-year-old man died early Monday after he was shot in a double shooting in West Baltimore, according to police. Officers said Kwantez Charles Henson was shot around 10:20 p.m. in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue. He died at the hospital several hours later, according to police.
