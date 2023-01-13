ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Orioles Fan
4d ago

Only 2022? Why not everyone since Freddie Gray to show that Black Lives Matters was a joke to begin with.

foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore Police identify 4 homicide victims

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified four people killed in Baltimore during the past week. Aaron Dorsey was killed on January 12, 2023, in the unit block of West Biddle Street. Jimmy Bailey was killed on January 11, 2023, in the 2100 block of Madison Avenue. Ronnie...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

Man Found Dead With Signs of Trauma in Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – An unresponsive man was found this morning in Eastern Baltimore. He did not survive. Shortly after 9 am, The Baltimore Police Department arrived at the rear of the 1800 Block of North Wolfe Street to investigate the report of an unresponsive man. Police found an adult man suffering from signs of trauma. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Homicide detectives at 410-396-2411 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCK-UP. The post Man Found Dead With Signs of Trauma in Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
wypr.org

Baltimore's Squeegee Ban: Update from Deputy Mayor Faith P. Leach

Today on Midday, a focus on Black youth. A little later in the show, Tom speaks with Kristin Henning, a lawyer with the Juvenile Justice Center at the Georgetown law school about her book, The Rage of Innocence: How America Criminalizes Black Youth. But Tom begins with Faith Leach, Baltimore...
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

23-Year-Old Critically Injured in Baltimore Double Shooting

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – Two men were shot last night in Western Baltimore. The shooting happened at the 2800 Block of Edmonson Avenue. Shortly before 10:30 pm, several shot-spotter alerts lead the Baltimore Police Department to the location. Police found a 23-year-old male suffering from a gunshot wound to his head and neck. A 52-year-old male was also found suffering from a gunshot wound to his left leg. Both men were brought to nearby hospitals. The 23-year-old victim is in critical condition. The other victim is expected to survive. If you have any information about this shooting, please call Western District The post 23-Year-Old Critically Injured in Baltimore Double Shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
Shore News Network

44-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – In the early morning hours today, a 44-year-old man was shot multiple times in Western Baltimore. The Baltimore Police Department received a spot-shotter alert that brought them to the 2400 Block of Francis Street shortly before 7 am this morning. When police arrived they found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was brought to a nearby hospital for treatment. The identity and the condition of the victim are unknown at this time. If you have any information about this shooting, please call Western District Shooting detectives at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup. The post 44-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times In Baltimore appeared first on Shore News Network.
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Pregnant woman rear-ended by Baltimore cop to get $190,000

Officer Brendan R. Brown plowed into the stopped vehicle, “causing significant damage,” according to the settlement sheet. A woman rear-ended by a Baltimore police officer while stopped at a red light will be awarded $190,000 by the Board of Estimates tomorrow. The settlement ends a lawsuit, originally set...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

1 dead, another injured in West Baltimore double shooting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating a double shooting in West Baltimore on Sunday night that left one man dead. According to police, just before 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue to Investigate several shot-spotter alerts. Once at the scene, officers located an 23-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Person injured in shooting near park in Dundalk

DUNDALK - A person was injured in a shooting Monday evening in Dundalk.The shooting happened on Shipping Place near Market Place around 5:30 p.m., Baltimore County Police said.At one point, Veterans Park was completely roped off with crime scene tape.A man who was walking his service dog at the time of the shooting said the gunman fired off several rounds. "Pop, pop, pop," described Dundalk resident Terry Hubble. "One guy was shooting. The other guy was ducking and running towards him. I didn't know which way to go."The extent of the victim's injuries was not immediately known.If you have information about this incident, contact police.
DUNDALK, MD
earnthenecklace.com

Lowell Melser Leaving WBAL-TV: Where Is the Meteorologist Going?

Lowell Melser has been in broadcasting for 25 years and has spent most of it in Baltimore. Now he’s stepping back from the industry for his second act. Lowell Melser is leaving WBAL-TV 11 News in January 2023. The meteorologist’s regular viewers naturally want to know where he is going next and whether he will remain in the city. Find out what Lowell Melser said about his departure from WBAL-TV 11 Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

23-year-old man dies after double shooting in West Baltimore

BALTIMORE - A 23-year-old man died early Monday after he was shot in a double shooting in West Baltimore, according to police. Officers said Kwantez Charles Henson was shot around 10:20 p.m. in the 2800 block of Edmondson Avenue. He died at the hospital several hours later, according to police.
BALTIMORE, MD

