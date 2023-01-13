Read full article on original website
Related
Gary Payton Revealed The Only Player He Likes In Today's NBA: "He's Really Really Tough"
Gary Payton named one 'really tough' NBA player that he admires in the modern game.
10 Greatest Memphis Grizzlies Players Of All Time
Throughout Memphis Grizzlies history, they have had a lot of good players. Ja Morant could become the greatest player of this franchise if he wins a title or plays in the NBA Finals.
Ranking The Top 10 Best Duos In NBA History
Who are the best duos in NBA history? Are Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen the best ever? Where Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are ranked? The NBA has seen incredible duos over the years, with two players taking their teams to win championships several times. These are the 10 greatest duos in league history.
Shaquille O'Neal Claims His Superteam Of Retired NBA Superstars Would Beat A Team Of Today's Superstars: "Four Games To Two"
Shaquille O'Neal claims his team of retired NBA legends would beat a team of today's superstars in a 7-game series.
Basketball Superstar Announces Retirement
Today in the basketball world, a prominent star decided to officially hang it up for good. According to ESPN, Minnesota Lynx superstar Maya Moore has officially announced her retirement from the Women's National Basketball Association.
Tyler Herro Welcomes Boy Baby With Girlfriend Katya Elise Henry
The couple have a daughter, Zya Elise Herro, and have named their newborn son Harlem.
Sacramento Kings center Domantas Sabonis named NBA Western Conference Player of the Week
Sabonis averaged a triple-double while leading the Kings to a 4-0 record over the past week despite playing with a broken thumb.
New York Yankees Star Pitcher Injured
The New York Yankees are coming off an incredible 2022 campaign in the MLB, finishing with a 99-63 record before proceeding to lose the American League Championship Series to the Houston Astros.
“Well, I wasn’t bragging about it - Wilt had 52” - When Wilt Chamberlain spoiled the historical night of a trio who each scored at least 30
To be fair to Wayne Embry and his fellow Hall of Fame teammates, Chamberlain was in the business of breaking players' hearts and spirits back then.
FOX Sports
James and the Lakers host the Rockets
Houston Rockets (10-33, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (19-24, 13th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers square off against the Houston Rockets. James is currently seventh in the NBA scoring 29.2 points per game. The Lakers are 8-15 against...
numberfire.com
Ziaire Williams coming off Grizzlies' bench on Monday
Memphis Grizzlies forward Ziaire Williams will play with the second unit Monday in the team's game against the Phoenix Suns. Dillon Brooks missed the team's previous contest due to ankle soreness. However, after being left off the initial injury report for Monday evening, he is back in the mix. He'll immediately start in his return as well, sending Willliams back to a role off the bench.
NBA champions Warriors praise Biden on Griner, gun control in White House return
Jan 17 (Reuters) - WNBA star Brittney Griner and gun control were on the agenda as the Golden State Warriors visited the White House on Tuesday, celebrating their fourth championship title in eight seasons with U.S. President Joe Biden.
NBA Odds: Mavericks vs. Trail Blazers prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/15/2023
The Dallas Mavericks and the Portland Trail Blazers will face off for the second night in a row as the two-day series continues at the Moda Center. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series and make a Mavericks-Trail Blazers prediction and pick. The Blazers defeated the Mavericks last...
Bleacher Report
NBA Trade Rumors: Deandre Ayton, Myles Turner on Raptors' Radar Ahead of Deadline
The Toronto Raptors are looking to make some additions ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline, and the team appears to be targeting two of the league's most talented centers. Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton and Indiana Pacers star Myles Turner are among the centers "on Toronto's radar,"...
sportingalert.com
[Video] LeBron scores 48pts in Lakers win over Rockets
LeBron James scored a season-high 48 points to guide the Los Angeles Lakers to a battling win over the struggling Houston Rockets on Monday night. Watch the video highlights below. LeBron James led the Los Angeles Lakers to a 140-132 win over the struggling Houston Rockets on Monday night at...
Villanova Legends in the NBA: Week 13 Stats, Week 14 Schedule
Nine Villanova Wildcat legends are on NBA rosters at this stage in the 2022-23 season. Here is a look at how they performed in games this past week as well as their composite schedule for the upcoming week:. Ryan Arcidiacono 6-3, Guard, New York Knicks, #51. Signed a 1 year...
LeBron James Has 100 40-Point Games In His NBA Career Including The Playoffs, He's Still Far Away From Wilt Chamberlain And Michael Jordan
LeBron James recently reached the milestone of 100 40+ point games in his career. While this is amazing, he isn't even halfway to reaching Wilt Chamberlain or Michael Jordan.
Bleacher Report
Raptors Rumors: OG Anunoby Trade Would Require 'Haul' in Dejounte Murray Range
If the Toronto Raptors move OG Anunoby ahead of the NBA's Feb. 9 trade deadline, it's going to cost a boatload of assets, according to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports:. "Meanwhile, Raptors officials have left rival front offices with the impression, sources said, it would take a haul at least in the ballpark of Atlanta's offseason price for Dejounte Murray—multiple unprotected first round picks—for Toronto to even consider parting with OG Anunoby, a known favorite of Ujiri," Fischer reported.
Bleacher Report
Kwame Brown: Michael Jordan Wanted to Trade Me for Elton Brand in Last Wizards Season
Former No. 1 overall pick Kwame Brown recently opened up about his experiences playing with Michael Jordan, and he revealed an interesting tidbit regarding a trade that never came to fruition. While speaking on The Pivot Podcast, Brown said Jordan was motivated to win another NBA championship in his final...
Comments / 0