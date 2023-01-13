Read full article on original website
NH’s ‘Divisive Concepts’ law faces an uncertain future following the NH ACLU’s lawsuit being allowed to move forward in court
Serving as quite the blow to NH House Republicans’ agenda, the U.S. District Court of New Hampshire ruled in favor of moving forward a lawsuit brought by the ACLU of New Hampshire and teachers unions against the ‘Divisive Concepts’ law passed back in 2021. On January 12, 2023, Judge Paul Barbadoro ruled against attempts by the state to dismiss the lawsuit.
Sununu tells New Hampshire mayors state taking unprecedented steps to address homelessness
CONCORD, N.H. — Gov. Chris Sununu says New Hampshire is taking the issue of homelessness seriously, in a response to a letter sent by several mayors asking the state to do more. In a five-page response, Sununu said New Hampshire has taken what he called unprecedented steps to address...
2 men, alleged hate group accused of violating New Hampshire Civil Rights Act, AG says
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — Two men and an organization described as a hate group are facing accusations they violated the New Hampshire Civil Rights Act in connection with an incident in Portsmouth last year, law enforcement officials announced on Tuesday. Attorney General John Formella said officials filed a complaint against...
Educators Lawsuit Against New Hampshire's Right to Freedom from Discrimination in Public Workplaces and Education
On January 12, Federal Judge Paul Barbadoro ruled that the lawsuit challenging New Hampshire's Right to Freedom from Discrimination in Public Workplaces and Education law may proceed. The federal lawsuit was filed on December 20, 2021, by New Hampshire school administrators Andres Meijia and Christina Kim Philibotte, who specialize in diversity, equity, and inclusion, along with the New Hampshire National Education Association.
12 Unwritten New Hampshire Rules That All Granite Staters Know
It's always interesting to hear what newcomers and out-of-staters think about where we live. Often times their observations are obvious. For instance, someone who's lived in Florida their whole life will definitely be shocked when experiencing their first frigid New England winter. Other times, though, they may be thinking of something more specific or obscure, like not legally having to wear a helmet on a motorcycle.
Struggle to gain official recognition of MLK Day in New Hampshire lasted until 1999
The 41st annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration honored King's work to address racism and poverty by trying to unite people around their shared humanity.
One of the Most Dangerous Rivers in the US is in New Hampshire
Did you know that New Hampshire has over 800 lakes and 19,000 miles of rivers and streams, according to the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services?. Living in New Hampshire, we're really lucky to have such gorgeous scenery around us. From mountains to rivers, beaches, forests, and oceans, we've got it all, and tourists love coming here to experience our beautiful state firsthand.
Program at New England College aims to get more nurses working
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A program at New England College is trying to help end a shortage of nurses affecting hospitals and nursing homes across New Hampshire. New England College has partnered with Elliot Health System and other hospitals to offer a three-year degree for students. While they're in school,...
NH News Recap: What lawmakers are proposing on housing, marijuana legalization and more
Housing, the state budget, marijuana legalization — those are just a few of the priorities House leaders have outlined for this legislative session. But what are the actual policies lawmakers are proposing? We dig into those proposals on this edition of the New Hampshire News Recap.
New Hampshire House Democrats call for more oversight of school choice program
CONCORD, N.H. — Lawmakers in Concord are clashing over control of New Hampshire's school choice program. Democrats are calling for more oversight of education freedom accounts, but the commissioner of education said he's watching every dollar. Instead of fighting to repeal education freedom accounts, which allow families below a...
New Hampshire Broke Its State Record for Median Home Prices Twice in 2022, Now It’s Turmoil Time
I wonder if the saying "what goes up must come down" is on the horizon for home prices in New Hampshire. That's good for buyers, but not sellers. Or is it not good for anyone?. The record high price to buy a home in New Hampshire happened back in March of 2022, when $440,000 became the median price, according to the New Hampshire Association of Realtors snapshot listed in the New Hampshire Bulletin.
Bill To Create Lieutenant Governor In NH
There’s a bill in the Legislature that would create the office of Lieutenant Governor. New Hampshire is one of just five states without a lieutenant governor. Currently the Senate president is next in line if the governor is unable to carry out the responsibilities of the office. Supporters of the bill say they are concerned that a senate president from a different party could be seen as subverting the will of the voters.
Extra SNAP benefits authorized during the pandemic coming to an end
Extra benefits that have been available for three years to households through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will end soon. In Massachusetts, the last extra payment will be on March 2nd. Emergency SNAP benefits began during the COVID-19 pandemic. The emergency food network in western Massachusetts is preparing for...
Brown Professor of Psychiatry Placed on Probation by RIDOH for Inappropriate Relationship
Assistant Professor of Psychiatry and Human Behavior at Brown University Amy Cameron has been placed on probation by the Rhode Island Department of Health. The Harvard-educated Cameron is an accomplished researcher and practices at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Providence. She has an academic appointment at Brown’s Warren Alpert Medical School.
Legend Says There’s a Complex Tunnel System Under New Hampshire
For the past few months, New Hampshire has reportedly been hearing some odd booms in the middle of the night. While it’s possible they were a continuation of some of the strange earthquakes that hit Northern New England in 2022, there’s another theory that’s been quietly passed around by locals.
Analysis Shows That Wicked Smaht People Live in New England
As New Englanders, we know that we are smaht (if you are not from New England, then yes, that means smart, and we do know how to spell it correctly). Obviously, everyone that lives in New England has different levels of intelligence, heck, to be honest, I consider myself to be smart, but I completely suck when it comes to spelling (thank you spell check).
Raising a Family? Consider This New England State Ranked #1 in the Nation
There's one state in this nation which stands out above the rest when it comes to the best places to raise a familiy. Would you believe that state is in New England? Of course you would. New England has some of the best qualifications for living a full life with...
Governor Announces “No Safe Experience” PSA Campaign
Concord, NH – A new public awareness campaign is being built to alert individuals that there is no safe experience when consuming any drugs that have not been prescribed by a medical provider. At a press conference today, Governor Chris Sununu announced a new public awareness campaign titled “No Safe Experience” that will focus on this challenge by educating youth, young adults, and families of the dangers and prevalence of fentanyl in counterfeit pills and illicit drugs.
It’s Illegal to Throw These 5 Items in the Regular Trash in New Hampshire
Before moving to our house, I did a MASSIVE purge. It was cleansing, quite frankly. Moving is a great excuse to channel your inner Marie Kondo and get rid of anything that no longer serves you. You don't want to waste space in your precious moving truck with things you haven't used in a decade.
The Most Family-Friendly Spot in New Hampshire is This Coastal City
New Hampshire's a great state to live in for a multitude of reasons. Recent studies have not only identified New Hampshire as one of the best states for raising children, but also among the safest states and best places to find a job. The Granite State also ranks pretty high when it comes to education as well.
