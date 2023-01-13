Read full article on original website
Related
seguintoday.com
Dale “Danny” Alan Norman
Dale “Danny” Alan Norman was born on June 28, 1952 and passed away on January 5, 2023 at the age of 70. A Memorial Service with Military honors celebrating Danny’s life will be held on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at Goetz Funeral Home in Seguin.
Has Bill Millers BBQ deceived customers with "shrinkflation?"
Bill Miller BBQ is an institution in San Antonio and many cities in Texas. The legendary BBQ chain was founded in San Antonio in 1953 and holds a place in my heart as the first BBQ restaurant I ever ate at. It has over 70 restaurants in the San Antonio area, Austin, and Corpus Christi.
seguintoday.com
Friedrich “Fritz” Klein
Friedrich “Fritz” Klein, age 96 of Marion, passed away on January 13, 2023. Fritz was born on April 8, 1926 in Mramorak, Yugoslavia to Elisabeth (Kemle) and Johann Klein. After moving to the United States, he proudly served his country in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict. He will be remembered as a jack of all trades, working as an H-Vac engineer his entire career for different companies.
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in Texas
From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems like there's a pizzeria on every corner of Texas. And when it comes to pizza, most people have their go-to place. But, I think we can all agree that some pizzerias simply shine brighter than others.
The Highest Speed Limit in America Is in Texas, Know Where It’s At?
Texas is known for a lot of things, like everything is bigger in Texas, then there's the Lone Star State has the best Barbeque, the best Mexican food, the world's biggest rodeo, and livestock production. Texas also leads the country in revenue from beef sales, we are #1 in cattle production (Texas produces just over 20% nationwide). We're also #1 in the value we get for the cattle we raise.
seguintoday.com
Tuesday food distribution to kick off 2023 monthly schedule in Seguin
(Seguin) – It’s not only a brand-new year but a whole new year of making sure you don’t go hungry. The schedule for this year’s 2023 Seguin Food Distribution events has been released. The schedule promotes the monthly distribution of food at various locations thanks to various congregation and community efforts.
seguintoday.com
Local pastor, former councilman speaks to Seguin on MLK Day
(Seguin) – Messages from the heart — that’s exactly what folks who took part in this year’s MLK Day March and Program received from local pastor and former Seguin City Councilman Jeremy Roy. Roy served as the guest speaker for the program held in downtown Seguin Monday morning. The program immediately followed the annual Freedom March from Texas Lutheran University to Central Park. The large group of marchers took part in the symbolic trek across communities as remembered by those civil rights leaders in the 1960s.
Texas mourns death of beloved Lockhart barbecue pitmaster John Fullilove
He was 49 years old.
Gov. Abbott roasted for hypocritical post on MLK
MLK Day is. being celebrated across Texas today with events across the state, including what may have been a march in San Antonio that may have been the largest MLK march in the United States.
seguintoday.com
Community Marches for MLK’s Legacy
(Seguin) – It was a muggy Monday morning when community members gathered on the TLU campus at Wupperman Little Theatre to begin marching to downtown Seguin in observance of Martin Luther King Day. MLK Day Committee member Rodney Durst led the group in prayer before the march began. Along...
seguintoday.com
Maria Margarita Garcia-Perez
Maria Margarita Garcia-Perez age 86, of Seguin, passed away on January 13, 2023. Margarita was born on October 10, 1936 in Montemorelos, Nuevo Leon, Mexico to Maria (De La Luz Castillo Wertt) and Felipe Garcia Davila. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Dr. Juan...
The 5 best barbecue restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree with this list.
In San Antonio, we love our food. Over the last couple of weeks, I have looked at the best burgers in San Antonio, the best breakfast tacos, and also the best pizzas in San Antonio.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Austin, Texas
If you’re a fan of water sports and are looking to visit the deepest lake in the Austin area, then Lake Travis is the place to be. Located just a short drive west of Austin, this massive reservoir is popular for its clear, blue water and abundance of recreational activities and wildlife.
seguintoday.com
Pair of murder suspects found in Guadalupe County
(Seguin) – A pair of murder suspects wanted out of Llano County have been apprehended in Guadalupe County. That’s according to Joshua Ray, chief deputy of the Guadalupe County Sheriffs Office. According to Ray, during the early morning hours on Monday, Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office personnel assisted the Texas Rangers with the execution of two arrest warrants for the two 19-year-olds.
Has Whataburger changed since it was acquired by an out-of-state corporation?
Whataburger is a Texas institution. The beloved Texan burger chain opened its first restaurant in Corpus Christi in 1950. The company moved its corporate headquarters to San Antonio in 2009 and now has almost 900 restaurants and 50,000 employees across 14 states. And while the company is still based in San Antonio, in June 2019, a majority stake in the company was sold to BDT Capital, a Chicago-based investment company.
This Austin couple continue to give away millions
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One couple who continues to give back to their community is Brian and Adria Sheth. The Sheths have donated millions to worthy organizations in Austin and across the country.
This City Is The Most Desirable Place To Live In Texas & So Many People Are Moving Here
With thousands moving to Texas in recent years bumping up the population to over 30 million, it only makes sense that several neighborhoods around the state are among some of the most desired in the United States. A study conducted by Opendoor in November 2022 shows these new Texans love...
Why we’re probably not done with freezes this winter
The latest we've had a freeze in Austin was April 9, 1914.
Juvenile victim shot at San Antonio skatepark Monday, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A juvenile victim was shot in the leg at a west-side park on Monday afternoon, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police at a scene on Culebra near I-10 said a man got a call from a friend who told him he had been shot at the skatepark section of Rosedale Park on the west side. The friend picked the victim up from the park to take him to the hospital, and flagged down an ambulance on Culebra. The first responders put the victim in the ambulance and took him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
news4sanantonio.com
San Antonio woman killed in T-bone crash identified
SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was killed in a horrible collision on Sunday has been identified as 29-year-old Vanessa Esparza, according to a medical examiner. Esparza was driving a mustang and pulled out onto Vance Jackson from an apartment building driveway around 10:45 a.m. Her car was T-boned...
Comments / 0