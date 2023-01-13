ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Six Nations: Who will Gregor Townsend call upon for Scotland?

Coverage: Selected matches on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer with live text commentary and BBC Radio Scotland commentary on every match. On Tuesday afternoon, for the sixth and possibly final time, Gregor Townsend will name his squad for a Six Nations championship. We say final (potentially) because of all the speculation linking the Scotland coach with a move elsewhere once his contract expires after the World Cup in the autumn.
BBC

Eddie Jones: Ex-England boss appointed Australia head coach as Dave Rennie sacked

Former England boss Eddie Jones has been appointed Australia head coach, replacing the sacked Dave Rennie. Jones, who previously coached the Wallabies from 2001 to 2005, has signed a five-year deal through to 2027. The 62-year-old was dismissed by England in December after seven years in the role. He will...
BBC

Danny Wilson: Leicester add former Glasgow boss to coaching team

Former Glasgow Warriors boss Danny Wilson is to join Leicester Tigers as a part-time coaching consultant. The 46-year-old was sacked by Glasgow last summer but has agreed a deal with Harlequins to become their line-out and contact coach in 2023-24. He will work with the Tigers for the rest of...
BBC

Danilo: Nottingham Forest sign Palmeiras midfielder for about £16m

Nottingham Forest have signed Brazilian midfielder Danilo from Palmeiras for a fee of about £16m. The 21-year-old joins the City Ground side, who are 13th in the Premier League, on a six-and-a-half-year deal. Danilo won two Copa Libertadores and the 2022 Brazilian Serie A title with Palmeiras. "I will...
BBC

Australian Open 2023: Nick Kyrgios withdraws from home Grand Slam

Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website and app. Home favourite Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the Australian Open with a knee injury the day before he...
SB Nation

Alexander-Arnold: Brighton Performance “Completely Unacceptable”

While some of the post-match comments from Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat at Brighton yesterday sounded worryingly defeatist, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s interview with the LFC website came off more defiant and angry. He was very clearly disgusted with his side’s play on the south coast. “It’s not what we wanted...

