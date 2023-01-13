Read full article on original website
BBC
Six Nations: Who will Gregor Townsend call upon for Scotland?
Coverage: Selected matches on BBC TV and BBC iPlayer with live text commentary and BBC Radio Scotland commentary on every match. On Tuesday afternoon, for the sixth and possibly final time, Gregor Townsend will name his squad for a Six Nations championship. We say final (potentially) because of all the speculation linking the Scotland coach with a move elsewhere once his contract expires after the World Cup in the autumn.
BBC
Eddie Jones: Ex-England boss appointed Australia head coach as Dave Rennie sacked
Former England boss Eddie Jones has been appointed Australia head coach, replacing the sacked Dave Rennie. Jones, who previously coached the Wallabies from 2001 to 2005, has signed a five-year deal through to 2027. The 62-year-old was dismissed by England in December after seven years in the role. He will...
Owen Farrell ‘fully accepts he needs to change’ his tackle technique
Owen Farrell ‘fully accepts he needs to change’ his tackle technique after he was named as England captain for the Six Nations
BBC
Danny Wilson: Leicester add former Glasgow boss to coaching team
Former Glasgow Warriors boss Danny Wilson is to join Leicester Tigers as a part-time coaching consultant. The 46-year-old was sacked by Glasgow last summer but has agreed a deal with Harlequins to become their line-out and contact coach in 2023-24. He will work with the Tigers for the rest of...
BBC
Danilo: Nottingham Forest sign Palmeiras midfielder for about £16m
Nottingham Forest have signed Brazilian midfielder Danilo from Palmeiras for a fee of about £16m. The 21-year-old joins the City Ground side, who are 13th in the Premier League, on a six-and-a-half-year deal. Danilo won two Copa Libertadores and the 2022 Brazilian Serie A title with Palmeiras. "I will...
BBC
Ryan Porteous: Blackburn make contact with Hibernian regarding Scotland defender
Blackburn Rovers have made contact with Hibernian regarding Scotland defender Ryan Porteous, but are yet to make an offer for the player. Italian side Udinese have already had an offer in the region of £250,000 turned down for the 23-year-old. There has also been interest - but no bid...
Hameed hopes 'flipped mindset' can help land role in England reboot
Opener channels free-scoring younger self in bid to win recall to Ben Stokes' Test team
BBC
Australian Open 2023: Nick Kyrgios withdraws from home Grand Slam
Coverage: Commentary every day from 07:00 GMT on Radio 5 Sports Extra 'Tennis Breakfast' live from Melbourne, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the BBC Sport website and app. Home favourite Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the Australian Open with a knee injury the day before he...
Sunderland frustrated in Andras Nemeth pursuit with Genk determined to keep him
Will Sunderland have to wait until the summer to sign striker target?
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Liverpool, Hibs, Aberdeen, Dundee Utd, Porteous, Cho, Clarkson, MacLeod
Blackburn Rovers are poised to make a six-figure offer for Hibernian centre-half Ryan Porteous after Udinese were unable to agree a transfer fee for the 23-year-old. (Sunday Mail) Celtic target Aissa Laidouni says he is staying at Ferencvaros as the 26-year-old Tunisia midfielder wants to continue playing in European competition...
SB Nation
Alexander-Arnold: Brighton Performance “Completely Unacceptable”
While some of the post-match comments from Liverpool’s 3-0 defeat at Brighton yesterday sounded worryingly defeatist, Trent Alexander-Arnold’s interview with the LFC website came off more defiant and angry. He was very clearly disgusted with his side’s play on the south coast. “It’s not what we wanted...
