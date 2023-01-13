Read full article on original website
'California Casserole' From the 1940s Is an Unfortunate Blast From the Past
It's full of delicious ingredients.
Ask an expert: Which color grapes are the healthiest?
Slide 1 of 5: Expert opinion from Leticia SoaresPostgraduate Degree in Public and Family Health/Bachelor Degree in Nutrition and Dietetics · 5 years of experience · BrazilAll types of grapes have health benefits. However, purple grapes can have more beneficial properties, since they are a better source of resveratrol and anthocyanins, which are powerful antioxidants that can help in glycemic control, improve insulin resistance, have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects and can collaborate in weight control. Purple foods are also rich in ellagic acid, a substance that prevents premature aging and reduces the risk of cancerous cell formation.→ See more questions and expert answers related to Grape.→ Love Grape? Get nutritional facts, tips from health experts, and moreThis is for information purpose only, and should not be considered as a substitute for medical expertise. These are opinions from an external panel of individual doctors, and not to be considered as opinion of Microsoft. Please seek professional help regarding any health conditions or concerns.
Long Beach Hotspot Bungalow Kitchen to Close Temporarily as Chef Michael Mina Exits
Chef Michael Mina is departing from Bungalow Kitchen in Long Beach, as owner Brent Bolthouse pivots the business at 2nd & PCH back to what he says is the space’s original intention — a massive bar and lounge with snacks and music. That means an entire overhaul of the menu, sans the famous Bay Area chef Mina, and a light refresh of the space itself, which will cause Bungalow to be closed until at least the spring.
Where to Order Great Takeout and Delivery in Austin
It’s always comforting to pick up favorite meals from local restaurants, especially during the early days of the pandemic. And sometimes, nothing is better than eating restaurant food in the comforts of your own home. But while most meals can be made for takeout, it doesn’t mean they all...
A Michelin-Starred Sushi Spot From California Arrives in Chicago
A restaurant group that includes two Michelin-starred restaurants in California, will bring a 10-seat omakase experience to the former The Swill Inn space in River West. Sushi by Scratch, which holds a single-star rating in Santa Barbara, California, is planning an early February debut for its parent company’s first Midwestern outpost.
Forget Rodeo Drive, This Casual Beverly Hills Restaurant Is Priced Just Right
The famous Beverly Hills Golden Triangle — the three-sided street grid comprised of Rodeo Drive, Camden Drive, and Wilshire — is home to restaurants like Mírame and Avra along with upscale hotel dining and corporate chains like the Cheesecake Factory. Now there’s also a casual, independent newcomer named the Beverly Bar in the area that’s eager to step into the fray to attract those who work or live within walking distance while in need of cocktails, on-tap beers, crudo, Neapolitan-style pizza, or grilled branzino.
Italian Wedding Soup
Soup mood. I am making a huge pot, enjoying it for lunch or dinner, and storing the rest for a later day. Not only is comfort soul food, but you can make it light or hearty with lots of flavors and texture.
A Maryland Suburb’s Barbecue Boom Continues With the Arrival of Money Muscle
Montgomery County’s pandemic-born food truck hit Money Muscle BBQ just expanded to neighboring Prince George’s County with a dedicated location to finally call its own. Money Muscle BBQ debuted a dine-in stall on Monday, January 16 inside Le Fantome, bringing an array of smoked meats, sandwiches, sides, and standout sauces in regional styles to the Station at Riverdale Park (4501 Woodberry Street). The mixed-used development’s polished food hall, open since August, sits a short drive from brisket standard-bearer 2Fifty Texas BBQ.
Now We Know Who’s Taking Over the Nick’s Crispy Taco Space
It was just at the end of December that Nick’s Crispy Tacos in Russian Hill announced the business would give up the ghost, closing on December 28. Now we know who’s going to take over that fishy, fabled corner on Broadway and Polk streets. The San Francisco Business Times reports hotel and restaurant developers Frame Ventures is taking over the space at 1500 Broadway, recently applying for a liquor license.
This Industry Bar in the Mission Just Opened a Gallery Next Door
What happens when two Bay Area born-and-raised artists, who happen to be service industry professionals, agree to open a gallery for contemporary art? They make something a lot like the new art gallery House of Seiko at 3109 22nd Street. Co-owner Cole Solinger, who is from the South Bay and attended Saint Ignatius in the Sunset, is a visual artist and has worked as a curator for many years. Meanwhile, fellow co-owner Nick Torres is a founder and beverage director of Buddy and True Laurel, but was a practicing artist years ago and previously worked as an art handler at SFMOMA. “When I opened Buddy, I looked forward to that rotating art realm, in a food space,” Torres says. “I wanted to bring back the cafe and bar space as a safe space, and as a place artists would look forward to exhibiting at.”
Simple Chinese-American Chow Mein Recipe
Chow mein is a Chinese dish that has its origins in the northern regions of China. It consists of stir-fried noodles that can be accented with a variety of meats, seafood, and vegetables. The dish gained popularity in the United States in the early 20th century with the arrival of...
10 Tables Worth Booking for NYC Restaurant Week
The semi-annual Restaurant Week is upon us again, a month-long celebration of the city’s dining establishments sponsored by our municipal tourism authority. It starts today and runs until Sunday, February 12, with Saturdays excluded and Sundays optional. Some restaurants do lunch and dinner and participate for the duration, while others do only dinner, and only for only a week or two. Lunches (two courses) and dinners (three courses) are sold at tiered prices of $30, $45, and $60, and it’s up to the restaurants to offer meals with good value to cultivate repeat customers.
The Migration of Milo
Here’s something that happens every time I go to Singapore. The first morning I wake up in my grandmother’s flat, I take a short and sweaty walk to my neighborhood kopitiam and buy myself the same breakfast: two orders of roti pratha with goat curry and an iced Milo.
Pineapple Dressing by Kelli Davidson
This recipe won 2nd place in our Holiday Baking Recipe Contest!. Kelli Davidson won second place in our Holiday Baking Recipe Contest with this Pineapple Dressing recipe. She says:. This recipe became a part of our family’s traditions in the very early 60s right after Hawaii became a state and...
Instagram-Famous Italian Sandwich Shop All’antico Vinaio Pops Up in LA Again
Famous Firenze sandwich shop All’Antico Vinaio, with more than 600,000 Instagram followers and multiple locations across Italy, is returning to Los Angeles for a pop-up this month. Just like in 2019 the boisterous group will offer its massive meat and cheese sandwiches from the Mozza2Go space for two days only, January 28 and 29 from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. There are no reservations, so expect a long line for the group’s sandwiches like the La Favolosa with salami, pecorino cream, artichoke, and spicy eggplant; or the La Paradiso with mortadella, mozzarella, tomato, and basil.
Dig Into the Sweet Nostalgia of the Best Old-School Puddings in London
Pudding can be the crowning joy of a good meal. It’s the opportunity for a little froth and fun, once the kitchen has earned the trust and affection of the eater. Historically, British traditional cooking has known this to be the case. Wibbly wobbly jellies, meringues upon meringues in a rococo pouf, a whole lemon boiled inside a pudding: Surprise! It’s all so silly and delightful!
Three Festive Ways to Celebrate the Lunar New Year in Miami
The Lunar New Year is an important holiday celebrated by many Asian countries, including China, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Mongolia, Singapore, Vietnam, and Malaysia. It marks a traditionally 15-day-long period where families and friends gather to celebrate the start of the new year, which might include traditional foods like dumplings and noodles alongside dishes that bring people luck. Here’s where to celebrate the year of the rabbit in South Florida.
Best aluminum-free deodorant
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. For those looking for a more natural way to eliminate body odors, aluminum-free deodorants are excellent. It is crucial to consider the list of ingredients when purchasing underarm deodorant because it is used directly on the skin. Other vital considerations include application, scent and odor protection.
An Eichler Home Blended, Balanced and Bold
An Eichler home owner decorates his home in harmony with nature, design, music and art. A visit to Charles Danek’s mid-century home is a delight, not only for the eyes, but for the ears as well. Music has always been an important part of Charles’s life, and he knew that displaying musical instruments in his home would be an essential element in its décor. The instruments add a distinctive quality, turning the house into a home.
