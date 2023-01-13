Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in Fort Worth, TexasLuay RahilFort Worth, TX
UNT alumna R'Bonney Gabriel crowned as the new Miss UniverseJalyn SmootDenton, TX
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth Police Arrest 18-year-old Suspected in Multiple Armed Robberies, Thanks to Community TipsSilence DoGoodFort Worth, TX
Firing incidents have once again in Florida,at martin Luther king celebrations, 8 people badly injuredSikaraFort Pierce, FL
starlocalmedia.com
This Lewisville staff member is living the dream as the city’s newest planner
Alexis Barnett is the City of Lewisville’s newest planner. Barnett got her degree from the University of North Texas and had the dream of becoming a planner, which she is now living. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
starlocalmedia.com
Carrollton begins dismantling the city's oldest water tank
The City of Carrollton Capital Improvement Projects Division began to dismantle the original elevated storage tank at 2301 Josey Lane, near Newman Smith High School, on Tuesday, Jan. 17. A special industrial crane and rigging has been erected, and demolition will consist of cutting large panels of the tank, lowering...
starlocalmedia.com
For Frisco Chamber of Commerce Chief Operating Officer Christal Howard, it's all about the partnerships
When Christal Howard moved to Frisco in 2013, it was to launch a newspaper. Since then, she's become an integral part of the Frisco Chamber of Commerce and its goal of supporting Frisco's business community. Now, in 2023, Howard will serve in a new role as Chief Operating Officer with the Frisco Chamber of Chamber.
dallasexpress.com
City Sued Over Panhandling Ordinance
The City of Dallas is facing a lawsuit regarding its ordinance prohibiting people from standing on medians less than six feet wide. Dallas City Council passed the ordinance 14–1 in October 2022, as previously reported by The Dallas Express. Those who violate the prohibition can be fined up to $500.
wbap.com
New Shopping Center Announced For Northwest Dallas
(WBAP/KLIF) Dallas – A new shopping center is coming to the Northwest corner of Walnut Hill and Marsh Lane to replace the one destroyed by the October 2019 tornado that did an estimated 1.5 billion in damage in North Dallas. Hopkins Realty has installed a sign announcing the new...
sachsenews.com
Property taxes due Jan. 31
As the calendar turns over into a new year, property owners face an important deadline at the end of the month. Sachse property owners who are not making payments through their mortgage are reminded to pay property taxes to the Collin County Tax Office or Dallas County Tax Office by the Monday, Jan. 31, deadline.
starlocalmedia.com
This Registered Dietitian at Coppell ISD has a passion for health at every size
Haley Tobias always knew working in a school was where she was meant to be, and now as a Registered Dietitian for Coppell ISD, she’s found a passion for health and a love for feeding students. Tell me a little bit about yourself.
keranews.org
One Denton council member recently was recalled — and now another one faces a recall petition
Five Denton residents began circulating a petition to recall Davis in early January, just a few months after Denton residents voted in the November election to recall then-Council Member Alison Maguire. If the petition gets 254 signatures, Davis could face a recall vote in May. The petition alleges that Davis...
dallasexpress.com
H-E-B to Open a Second DFW Location
Grocery chain H-E-B is continuing its expansion into North Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area by opening up a second location in Frisco, according to the Dallas Morning News. Frisco’s planning and zoning staff granted the San Antonio-based H-E-B a 30-day extension to submit the preliminary paperwork for the eventual...
Collin County residents are worried that Universal Studios in Frisco will cause rent spikes and traffic jams
FRISCO, Texas - A 100-acre Universal Studios theme park is headed to North Texas. Universal Parks & Resorts — the theme park division of media behemoth NBCUniversal — has purchased a site on the Dallas North Tollway for a new kids-themed park and hotel in Frisco.
Frisco's Meteoric Growth Continues With Universal Studios Theme Park Announcement
In 1990, Frisco had a population of 6,517. That ranked 3,399 in the US at the time. Now Frisco will be the future home to a Universal Park Studios theme park. The announcement is the latest development for the burgeoning Texan city that continues to be one of the fastest-growing in the country. The park will sit on close to one-hundred acres and have an on-site 300-room hotel.
dallasexaminer.com
New COVID subvariants emerge as city monitors closely
With COVID-19 cases still looming large in various cities, there is increased concern over new strains and variants. Current risk level of COVID-19 in Dallas is at yellow, as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has urged people across the country to proceed carefully. It has also encouraged the use of masks in especially in public settings.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Fort Worth
Eagle Mountain Lake is a hidden gem in the state of Texas. Not only is it the most beautiful and deepest lake in Fort Worth, but it’s also a haven for outdoor enthusiasts. With over 8,600 acres, you’ll find plenty of opportunities to fish, water-ski, wakeboard, and boat on this recreational lake. And if you love nature, you’ll be happy to know that this lake is home to a wide variety of wildlife species. This makes it a vital part of the local ecosystem.
dallasexpress.com
Dickies to Move Its Global Headquarters
Dickies, one of the world’s most renowned workwear clothing brands, will be moving its global headquarters from West Vickery Boulevard to a space inside the Tower building on Throckmorton Street. Since its founding in Fort Worth in 1922, the company has kept close ties with the community for over a century.
WFAA
REWIND: The 30-year project for a 2-mile Dallas highway
DALLAS — Unbeknownst to the hundreds of people enjoying a leisurely day at Klyde Warren Park, they are frolicking in a park that sits upon perhaps the most troubled road projects in Dallas history. Despite stretching just 1.7 miles from Stemmons Freeway to North Central Expressway, it took a...
starlocalmedia.com
Motor vehicle thefts and other incidents in Plano highlight this week's Plano crime report
The Plano Police Department responded to eight crime incidents of note between Jan. 10-16, according to community crime map data. Police officers responded to one account of assault that was reported at around 7:20 p.m. Jan. 11 in the 3300 block of Westminster Dr.
starlocalmedia.com
Frisco police respond to 8 burglary from motor vehicle calls between Jan. 8-15
The Frisco Police Department responded to multiple burglary from motor vehicle incidents and driving under the influence incidents between Jan. 8-15, according to Community Crime Map data. According to the data, Frisco police responded to eight burglary from motor vehicle incidents in that time frame, including:
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s Own Adult Playground Finally Opens — Truck Yard Rolls Into Alliance Town Center, Giant Ferris Wheel Included
Fitted with plastic lawn chairs to enjoy on lazy afternoons, Fort Worth's first Truck Yard is a large land. Fort Worth’s own Truck Yard bar wonderland is finally set to open its doors this Monday, January 16 at 3101 Prairie Vista Drive. It is the biggest thing to happen at Alliance Town Center in a long while. And we mean big.
starlocalmedia.com
See how Allen High School student Michelle Feng earned an out of this world internship
Michelle Feng is an Allen High School student who is part of the Boosting Engineering Science and Technology (BEST) and FIRST Robotics Competition teams at her school. In her free time, she plays the flute at the SMU Young Artist Flute Ensembles, volunteers at the Dallas Arboretum with her friends, spends time with her family and paints.
This Texas foundation has given away $2 billion. Find out if you are eligible to apply
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. This week the Moody Foundation awarded $4.99 million to the Highland Park Independent School District (HPISD) in Dallas.
