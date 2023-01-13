ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewisville, TX

starlocalmedia.com

Carrollton begins dismantling the city's oldest water tank

The City of Carrollton Capital Improvement Projects Division began to dismantle the original elevated storage tank at 2301 Josey Lane, near Newman Smith High School, on Tuesday, Jan. 17. A special industrial crane and rigging has been erected, and demolition will consist of cutting large panels of the tank, lowering...
CARROLLTON, TX
dallasexpress.com

City Sued Over Panhandling Ordinance

The City of Dallas is facing a lawsuit regarding its ordinance prohibiting people from standing on medians less than six feet wide. Dallas City Council passed the ordinance 14–1 in October 2022, as previously reported by The Dallas Express. Those who violate the prohibition can be fined up to $500.
DALLAS, TX
wbap.com

New Shopping Center Announced For Northwest Dallas

(WBAP/KLIF) Dallas – A new shopping center is coming to the Northwest corner of Walnut Hill and Marsh Lane to replace the one destroyed by the October 2019 tornado that did an estimated 1.5 billion in damage in North Dallas. Hopkins Realty has installed a sign announcing the new...
DALLAS, TX
sachsenews.com

Property taxes due Jan. 31

As the calendar turns over into a new year, property owners face an important deadline at the end of the month. Sachse property owners who are not making payments through their mortgage are reminded to pay property taxes to the Collin County Tax Office or Dallas County Tax Office by the Monday, Jan. 31, deadline.
SACHSE, TX
dallasexpress.com

H-E-B to Open a Second DFW Location

Grocery chain H-E-B is continuing its expansion into North Texas and the Dallas-Fort Worth area by opening up a second location in Frisco, according to the Dallas Morning News. Frisco’s planning and zoning staff granted the San Antonio-based H-E-B a 30-day extension to submit the preliminary paperwork for the eventual...
FRISCO, TX
Nick Reynolds

Frisco's Meteoric Growth Continues With Universal Studios Theme Park Announcement

In 1990, Frisco had a population of 6,517. That ranked 3,399 in the US at the time. Now Frisco will be the future home to a Universal Park Studios theme park. The announcement is the latest development for the burgeoning Texan city that continues to be one of the fastest-growing in the country. The park will sit on close to one-hundred acres and have an on-site 300-room hotel.
FRISCO, TX
dallasexaminer.com

New COVID subvariants emerge as city monitors closely

With COVID-19 cases still looming large in various cities, there is increased concern over new strains and variants. Current risk level of COVID-19 in Dallas is at yellow, as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention has urged people across the country to proceed carefully. It has also encouraged the use of masks in especially in public settings.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Fort Worth

Eagle Mountain Lake is a hidden gem in the state of Texas. Not only is it the most beautiful and deepest lake in Fort Worth, but it’s also a haven for outdoor enthusiasts. With over 8,600 acres, you’ll find plenty of opportunities to fish, water-ski, wakeboard, and boat on this recreational lake. And if you love nature, you’ll be happy to know that this lake is home to a wide variety of wildlife species. This makes it a vital part of the local ecosystem.
FORT WORTH, TX
dallasexpress.com

Dickies to Move Its Global Headquarters

Dickies, one of the world’s most renowned workwear clothing brands, will be moving its global headquarters from West Vickery Boulevard to a space inside the Tower building on Throckmorton Street. Since its founding in Fort Worth in 1922, the company has kept close ties with the community for over a century.
FORT WORTH, TX
WFAA

REWIND: The 30-year project for a 2-mile Dallas highway

DALLAS — Unbeknownst to the hundreds of people enjoying a leisurely day at Klyde Warren Park, they are frolicking in a park that sits upon perhaps the most troubled road projects in Dallas history. Despite stretching just 1.7 miles from Stemmons Freeway to North Central Expressway, it took a...
DALLAS, TX
starlocalmedia.com

Frisco police respond to 8 burglary from motor vehicle calls between Jan. 8-15

The Frisco Police Department responded to multiple burglary from motor vehicle incidents and driving under the influence incidents between Jan. 8-15, according to Community Crime Map data. According to the data, Frisco police responded to eight burglary from motor vehicle incidents in that time frame, including:
FRISCO, TX
papercitymag.com

Fort Worth’s Own Adult Playground Finally Opens — Truck Yard Rolls Into Alliance Town Center, Giant Ferris Wheel Included

Fitted with plastic lawn chairs to enjoy on lazy afternoons, Fort Worth's first Truck Yard is a large land. Fort Worth’s own Truck Yard bar wonderland is finally set to open its doors this Monday, January 16 at 3101 Prairie Vista Drive. It is the biggest thing to happen at Alliance Town Center in a long while. And we mean big.
FORT WORTH, TX
starlocalmedia.com

See how Allen High School student Michelle Feng earned an out of this world internship

Michelle Feng is an Allen High School student who is part of the Boosting Engineering Science and Technology (BEST) and FIRST Robotics Competition teams at her school. In her free time, she plays the flute at the SMU Young Artist Flute Ensembles, volunteers at the Dallas Arboretum with her friends, spends time with her family and paints.
DALLAS, TX

