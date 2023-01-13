Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro biography
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro was born June 20, 1973, and raised in Montgomery County. He majored in political science at the University of Rochester and earned his Juris Doctor degree from Georgetown University. Shapiro, a Democrat, was elected to the Pennsylvania House of Representatives in 2004 and represented the 153rd...
Josh Shapiro takes oath of office to become Pa. governor; Lehigh Valley mayors in attendance
Democrat Josh Shapiro took the oath of office Tuesday to become the 48th governor of Pennsylvania, placing his hand on a stack of three Jewish Bibles at an inaugural ceremony outside the state Capitol to cap his blowout win in November’s election. Shapiro, 49, takes over in the nation’s...
Editorial: Pennsylvania must prepare to pay claims
The Pennsylvania Senate last week passed a bill tying together three unrelated proposed constitutional amendments that included compensation for sexual abuse victims, leaving in question whether any of those matters will appear on ballots this year as referendums. The Senate majority wants amendments to require mandatory voter identification, even for...
With COVID-era foreclosure protections expired, filings are climbing in Pennsylvania — though aid is available
Pennsylvania received $350 million in federal assistance to aid homeowners; the money must be spent by September 2025. With the expiration of COVID-era foreclosure protections, the number of residential foreclosure filings is creeping back up, both statewide and in Allegheny County. However, foreclosure filings remain mostly below “normal” pre-COVID levels,...
A mileage-based fee for Pennsylvania drivers?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For decades the pressure has been on to make vehicles more fuel efficient, and to eliminate emissions altogether worldwide. As car manufactures and drivers have adapted to regulations that have seen a widespread increase in fuel efficiency, that has had a secondary consequence — transportation funding that has relied on gas taxes have […]
State Assists Farmers Voluntarily Changing to Organics
HARRISBURG PA – Consumers, who are increasingly interested in buying more organic foods, are being accommodated by growers and producers in Berks, Chester and Montgomery counties, and across the state. Pennsylvania currently ranks third in the nation for sales of local organic products, Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding boasted Friday (Jan. 13, 2023) at the Pennsylvania Farm Show.
Pennsylvania casinos spend $250 million on renovations, expansions
(The Center Square) – As legalized gambling has grown in Pennsylvania, so too have investments from the industry. Since the pandemic, casinos across the commonwealth have spent $250 million on renovations to attract visitors. The renovations have primarily been in new construction and amenities, with an eye toward attracting younger gamblers. “Pandemic closures and subsequent...
Military bases are a big contributor to environmental racism in southeastern Pa. | Opinion
In this 2020 photo, U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean, D-4th District, tours Horsham Air Guard Station in Willow Grove, Pa. (Office of U.S. Rep. Madeleine Dean). As a worldwide phenomenon, environmental racism occurs when low-income communities of color are disproportionately exposed to pollution because of the areas they are forced to inhabit.
Legislators get a 16 percent raise while school district retirees get nothing | PennLive letters
My wife is a retired school district employee, and has been retired for 7-1/2 years. In that time PSERS retirement system has had 0% increase in retirement funding. I repeat, no increase. By comparison, data from Spotlight PA show Pennsylvania legislators have had a 16% increase in their salaries “due...
Pennsylvania tree seedling sale underway
Looking to add greenery to your land this spring? The Pennsylvania Game Commission’s annual seedling sale is officially underway. For $12.50 to $16.25 per unit, residents can buy surplus tree and shrub seedlings that weren’t planted on state game lands this season. Each unit includes 25 seedlings, and those who purchase 12 or more units (at least 300 seedlings) will be eligible for a discount.
Nearby Hopewell Furnace 1 of 21 National Parks to Visit in Pennsylvania
Hopewell Furnace National Historic Site in Elverson, one of 21 national parks in Pennsylvania, offers visitors interested in industrial history the chance to see a restored iron plantation, writes Harriet Comley for travel2next. The ironmaking company called Hopewell Furnace opened in 1771 and remained in operation until 1883 when the...
Have You Opened Your PGW Bill This Month?￼
Did you have to sit down after opening your PGW bill? It may be hard to believe, but this has been one of the warmest winters on record, and yet so many people are getting very high bills. It’s unclear if PGW could have done anything or if there is...
The do’s and don’ts of Pennsylvania’s Medical Marijuana Program
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — With a slight change coming to the appearance of Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana cards, many still wonder how to qualify for the program, and if so what that entails. The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) states marijuana is currently legal within the commonwealth, however only medically, not recreationally. Therefore, those who qualify […]
Miss Pennsylvania contestant visits PA live!
PA live! (WBRE) — Monday on PA live!, Rachel spoke with Shakira Jackson, Miss Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and a contestant in the upcoming Miss Pennsylvania pageant. Shakira talked about her journey in pageantry, and what she’s doing to prepare for Miss Pennsylvania. She also explains her platform, and answers some example pageant questions.
Blankets of Hope spreads warmth, security to Pennsylvania shelters, hospitals
Marc Goldstein founded Blankets of Hope in 2011 and since then has provided more than 78,000 blankets to shelters, hospitals, prisons, veterans, and animal rescues.
There’s a reason for the decline in wild turkeys in Pennsylvania | Letter
The Pa Game Commission (PGC) turkey biologist admitted in 2017 that the PGC has known there is a decline in the wild turkey population since 2017: “Wild turkeys are in trouble” | Popular Science. Simply a travesty of unaccountability that, here we are six years later without a...
Pa. Farm Show's butter sculpture finds a new home
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 2023 Farm Show's butter sculpture is being recycled and used to help power a south central Pennsylvania dairy farm. Reinford Farms in Juniata County is known for recycling food waste into renewable energy; the thousand-pound butter statue will be converted at the dairy farm. The...
One person struck by train in Pennsylvania on Tuesday
One person was struck by a train in Pennsylvania on Tuesday morning. According to WTRF ABC News Partner, WTAE, the train crash happened near the Connellsville Police Department in Fayette County along North Arch Street. The person was taken to a hospital. No information was given on the person’s condition. Also, no word has been […]
Local woman recognized as a Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful volunteer
A Venango County woman has been recognized by Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, a statewide nonprofit that focuses on litter cleanups and community improvements, with a Volunteer of the Year award. Jenna Dillion, who was nominated by PA CleanWays of Venango County, consistently volunteered at every special collection and recycling event at...
Phoenix Contact recognized among “Best Places to Work in PA”
Central Penn Business Journal names company among “Best Places to Work in PA”. Middletown, Pa. – Central Penn Business Journal named Phoenix Contact one of the “Best Places to Work in PA.” Phoenix Contact ranked 15th among large companies (250 employees or more). The awards are held in partnership with the Best Companies Group.
