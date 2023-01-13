Photos / Structure Fire: Smoke fills local neighborhood

Smoke filled a southeast Lincoln City neighborhood early Friday morning, Jan. 13 from a house on fire on SE Oar Avenue.

As North Lincoln Fire & Rescue crews and Lincoln City Police arrived they found flames and smoke rising from the structure.

Fire crews quickly extinguished the blaze. It's unclear if anyone was inside the house at the time of the fire. There have been no reports of injuries.

Specific details about the cause of the blaze and the estimated amount of damage were not immediately available.