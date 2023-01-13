ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Trump Org sentenced to pay a $1.6 million tax-fraud fine Friday, but the fraud still yields a profit for Trump

By Laura Italiano
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bm5Sx_0kDfPQjK00
Former President Donald Trump, left, and the exterior of Trump Tower, where the Trump Organization is headquartered.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images, left. Nicolas Economou/Getty Images, right.

  • Trump Org must pay $1.6 million, the maximum fine allowed by law, a Manhattan judge ordered Friday.
  • The fine is Trump Org's penalty for a decade-long tax-fraud scheme it was convicted of last month.
  • Still, the real-estate company saved millions more through the scheme, prosecutors have said.

Donald Trump's real-estate and golf-resort empire, the Trump Organization, was hit with a $1.6 million fine in state court in Manhattan on Friday, during the company's sentencing for it's December conviction on payroll-tax fraud .

The fine is the maximum allowed under New York State law, and came with harsh words from a Manhattan prosecutor.

The company "cultivated a pervasive culture of fraud," Assistant District Attorney Joshua Steinglass, one of two lead prosecutors in the case, told the judge in asking successfully for the maximum fine.

As high as it is, the fine is still far less than what the company made in the scheme, according to the prosecution's evidence.

That means that Trump — the company's sole owner and beneficiary — still comes out ahead.

"I want to be very clear, we don't think that is enough," Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said of New York's top fraud fines, which limits criminal tax counts to a maximum of $250,o00 per count, and crimes under the state penal-code counts to only $10,000 per count.

"Our laws in this state need to change in order to capture this type of decade-plus, systemic, egregious fraud," he told reporters.

Trump saved millions in payroll costs over the course of the decade-long scheme, Manhattan prosecutors have repeatedly argued.

He did so by paying a half-dozen favored C-suite executives significant chunks of their salaries in such off-the-books perks as luxury cars and apartments.

Between 2006 and 2017, the company saved a total of $1.76 million by paying perks instead of salary to one executive alone, ex-CFO Allen Weisselberg, Steinglass reminded the judge during Friday's sentencing.

"Because that compensation was unreported" to tax authorities, "Allen Weisselberg kept every dollar," the prosecutor said.

"It would have cost them roughly double to get that same amount of money into Allen Weisselberg's pocket" after taxes, he said.

Steinglass called the scheme "corrupt" and "egregious," and "explicitly sanctioned from the top down," despite defense claims that the Trump family members at the top of the company were in the dark about the scheme.

Speaking at the sentencing, defense lawyer Susan Necheles repeated that the scheme was limited to Weisselberg and other second-tier executives, and said that company will be appealing the conviction.

New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan, who had presided over the company's 7-week payroll tax-fraud trial, said little in rendering sentence.

"There's no need to rehash what the prosecution has already stated," he said. But like the prosecution, he expressed skepticism of defense lawyers' continued insistance that the Trump family was not involved in a scheme masterminded by its own C-suite.

"I do think it's interesting that the Trump Organization once again distances itself from the acts of other individuals," Merchan said.

"That's simply not what the evidence showed and not simply not what the jury found."

Weisselberg, the prosecution's less-than-ideal star witness at trial, was sentenced on Tuesday to five months at Rikers Island, where he is being held in a relatively safe section of the notorious city jail complex that's reserved for short-term convicts.

Even Weisselberg took a harder financial hit than Trump, paying up some $2 million in taxes and penalties as part of Tuesday's sentencing.

Despite the limited fine, the sentencing was "historic," Bragg told reporters, and "should serve as a reminder to all in New York — both companies in their corporate form and their executives — that this type of conduct in New York will not be tolerated, and you will be held accountable."

He added that the Trump Organiztion and Weisselberg sentencings "closes this important chapter of our ongoing investigation into the president's businesss."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 8

Don Werner
4d ago

Have to wonder how much it pays to take the fall for the great orange one !! Hell I’d go to jail for 5 months for a couple of million !! 🖕🏻🤪🖕🏻DJT

Reply
11
Daniel
3d ago

What's 1.6 million when he stole 240m from the Save America PAC?

Reply(1)
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abovethelaw.com

Florida Judge Will Not Be Granting Trump's Request To Tell New York Attorney General How To Do Her Job

Safe to say US District Judge Donald Middlebrooks is tired of Donald Trump’s bullshit. The South Florida jurist just got through the first round of sanctioning Trump’s lawyers in that garbage fire RICO suit against Hillary Clinton and James Comey. And now New York Attorney General Letitia James removed that insane complaint Trump filed against her in Palm Beach County Circuit Court to federal court, landing on his docket.
The Independent

Tax returns show Trump made millions from father’s legacy while his own properties flopped

Donald Trump’s business empire relies much on public image and societal whims — and the cost of bucking those trends was evident in the second year of his presidency.Tax returns released on Friday by the House Ways and Means Committee show a surge of revenue for the former president in 2018, a year after he took office and placed his business empire into a blind trust controlled by his adult sons.The surge originated from a sale of numerous real estate properties, including some handed down to the then-president as part of his inheritance. Others were his own, built up...
NBC News

What’s missing from the Trump tax returns released Friday

Friday’s release of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns from his four years in the White House and two years prior is an important and long overdue public service. It ensures the continuation of the half-century-long tradition of Oval Office transparency in which Americans can review their commander in chief’s taxes. It also ensures that legal wrangling over more than three-and-a-half years couldn’t keep the Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee from obtaining the tax documents guaranteed to them under federal law.
WISCONSIN STATE
RadarOnline

Jared Kushner's Sister-In-Law Karlie Kloss' Tweets Enraged White House Staff During January 6 Capitol Riot, Newly Released Texts Reveal

Tweets made by Jared Kushner’s sister-in-law on the day of the January 6 Capitol riots enraged both an aide to Ivanka Trump and Counselor to then-President Donald Trump Hope Hicks, RadarOnline.com has learned.Model Karlie Kloss, who is married to Jared’s brother Josh Kushner, condemned the attacks on the United States Capitol Building after the riots took place on January 6, 2021.“Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic,” Kloss tweeted after the Capitol came under attack by Trump supporters attempting to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election in favor of Joe Biden. “Refusing to do so...
Vice

Trump Just Made Criminal History

Congress has never recommended that a former U.S. president be charged with a crime before. But former President Donald Trump just shattered that historical precedent. The committee investigating the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021 on Monday voted to refer Trump to the Department of Justice to be charged with multiple crimes relating to the deadly riot at the Capitol and his attempts to hold power despite losing the 2020 election. The suggested charges include conspiracy, false statements, and Trump’s alleged role in inciting and providing support to the violent mob.
GEORGIA STATE
New York Post

NY Rep.-elect George Santos claims he made millions selling used luxury goods

Truth-challenged Rep.-elect George Santos attempted to explain his mysterious wealth Wednesday, saying he made millions of dollars by selling second-hand luxury goods on the down-low with little documentation. “What I will do is, I will go look out there, within my Rolodex and be like: ‘Hey, are you looking for a plane?’ ‘Are you looking for a boat?’ I just put that feeler out there,” he told Semafor about how he supposedly flipped $20 million yachts for six-figure referral fees after raking in just $55,000 in annual salary as recently as 2020. Santos, 34, declined to offer any specific examples...
Washington Examiner

Bannon arrives in New York criminal court for hearing over 'We Build the Wall' scheme

Live footage arriving at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse on Thursday for a hearing over his "We Build the Wall" alleged fraud scheme. Bannon, the White House chief strategist for former President Donald Trump, was escorted into the court facility by law enforcement while members of the press watched him enter through a silver doorway into the courtroom. His appearance comes just months after he was charged with two counts of money laundering, three counts of conspiracy, and one count of scheming to defraud.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Business Insider

Business Insider

824K+
Followers
48K+
Post
517M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy